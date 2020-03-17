 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Man arrested for impersonating officer just days after going to jail for same crime. "Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks." Yup, Florida   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Toll bridge, Police, Florida, Criminal law, Constable, Law enforcement agency powers, Arrest  
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was honestly expecting Jeremy Dewitte.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
he looks more like a crossing guard....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: I was honestly expecting Jeremy Dewitte.


Instead we get autoplay video about something unrelated. Please can Fark audit links?
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be caught that quickly he must be really bad at it.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

Officer Jack Mehoff.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Once a cop, always a cop.
 
