(Scholastic)   Looking for educational materials for the kiddos while they are at home? Scholastic has set up a free "learn at home" website   (classroommagazines.scholastic.com) divider line
Hankie Fest
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's tons of sites doing this, subs.

https://www.deseret.com/entertainment​/​2020/3/16/21181147/coronavirus-covid19​-quarantine-parents-kids-children-acti​vities-learn-school
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Old news is old.  Pornhub and xvideos has been doing this for at least a decade.
 
boozehat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, this is for kids staying home.  Sorry I thought it was for everyone else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you still have time before the Shelter in Place orders hit your community then take your kids to BestBuy and have them lick the controllers on all of the video game demo units. Guaranteed immunity to everything, assuming they survive and the resulting warts aren't too hideous.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this includes free downloads of Operation Frog, Agent USA and Microzine for the Apple II, I'm in.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pity the poor child that has an actual teacher for a parent at home, no slouching for them.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you still have time before the Shelter in Place orders hit your community then take your kids to BestBuy and have them lick the controllers on all of the video game demo units. Guaranteed immunity to everything, assuming they survive and the resulting warts aren't too hideous.


No need. They are kids.
If they have been going to regular classes they have been doing the equivalent of this every day.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And AFAIK, Khan Academy has always been free.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 So three hours into home schooling here and one's been suspended for skipping class and the other one has already been expelled.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They can also talk directly with a flight controller from NASA/CSA

Fark user imageView Full Size


Link
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No need, my son may have the week off from school, but he's got homework everyday.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The fundamentalist home schoolers have been studying the Goofus playbook for years.
 
m57lyra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's the list by age our district put together.

https://www.nsd.org/northshorelearns/​h​ome-learning
 
