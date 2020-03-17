 Skip to content
(NYPost)   In these dark times of the Coronavirus scare, here are some of funniest viral memes to get you through self-isolation
29
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The NY Post doesn't appear to have much of a sense of humor. I think we could probably do better.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We already did do better...Saturday:

https://fark.com/comments/10744200?fr​o​m_page=discuss#new
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I did a group videoconference on Friday and I made that same Brady Bunch joke referenced in TFA. Only one person seemed to appreciate it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unsurprisingly, New York post sucks.

Here, have a funny one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those were... unfunny.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That last one was good, spitting coffee good.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey, I was working Saturday, and oddly enough, not a thread I submitted. I was just appalled at the poor quality of TFA's content. I mean...just abysmal. I am genuinely embarrassed for the poor bastiche who dished that up.
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I tried to funny six of them. I'm going to make coffee now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Tribbles one got me.

Be nice to your pets, Farkers.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm developing an immunity to coronavirus memes.  I think the best ones have already been created, and the newcomers are trying too hard.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Several of yours weren't in the first thread, so you've got that going for you, which is nice.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The virus is Ill but the memes are LIT.... All is right in the world. ... or something.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We did do better, like 3 days ago when we had a thread just for this, and you're right, we're going to do better now. Those were farking lame.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Many bad memes here. Which reminds me. If a "meme" isn't shared, isn't spread, then technically it's not a meme.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bra masks
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Booby trapped.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
therooster.comView Full Size
 
