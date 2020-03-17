 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   In normal times a Semester at Sea would be a great experience. These are not normal times   (wjactv.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
"oh no i'm stuck in south africa with 13 cases"

*books flight to spain*
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The good old days.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
The tour was supposed to be only three hours!
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
If that's what it takes to find Shelly, then that's what it takes.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"They left California on January 4 and they were not supposed to disembark until they hit Amsterdam on April 20,"

Lady, your son tricked you into financing his blaze cruise
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

phrawgh: The good old days.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x576]


Fark user image
 
Isitoveryet
1 hour ago  
i bless the rains down in AaaaaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAfrica!
gonna take some time to do the things we never haaaaa aaa aaa aaaaad ooh ooh

dun dun - dun - dun - dun dun - dun - dun
 
dildo tontine
1 hour ago  
Dawlton? Don't let him back in the country with a stupid name like that.  His stupid mother should keep calling the White House. I am sure they have nothing else going on right now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: "They left California on January 4 and they were not supposed to disembark until they hit Amsterdam on April 20,"

Lady, your son tricked you into financing his blaze cruise


Also, Dawlton?

Lawl
 
spoony31
41 minutes ago  
why would anyone want to go on a cruise anyway? its like going to jail with a bar and shiattier comedy
 
madgonad
41 minutes ago  
FTA: "These are our future leaders of the United States," Nelson said. "I feel that our government ought to pitch in and do everything they can to get these kids back to their families."

I think the kids will be alright. The parents could pop $50k each for the trip, I'm sure they can wire them enough money to survive in Europe.
 
maxis_mydog
38 minutes ago  
"These are our future leaders of the United States," Nelson said. "I feel that our government ought to pitch in and do everything they can to get these kids back to their families."

Well, let's see how good of a leader they'll be. If they can't figure out how to get home then I don't think they should be leading the U.S.
 
spoony31
30 minutes ago  
Yeah thats who we want leading out country in the future, people who think its a good idea to go a cruise ship in the middle of a pandemic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
14 minutes ago  
I'm sure the US Navy would gladly pick up any of these kids who are willing to enlist.

/probably better off in the French Foreign Legion
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
Her pitch was okay until the "future leaders of the United States" bit. It was enough to say they're Americans. Playing the class/entitlement card is just offensive. And my sense of shared responsibility is a tempered by their choice of travel/medical insurance that's canceled if the ship kicks everyone off. It's sad, but they gambled and lost. I'd bet our country's got 100 million others facing worse unexpected hardships than these "future leaders".
 
