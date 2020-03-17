 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Gas prices are about to become ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife   (ibtimes.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Peak oil, Petroleum, ongoing oil market price war, Saudi Arabia, Oil reserves, President Trump, Iraq, energy part of the Texas economy  
•       •       •

2181 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 17 Mar 2020 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just filled up fo 1.87
So yeah
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to have a spare 275 gallon tank for these kinds of opportunities.  Damn.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid 1.93 on Saturday.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I used to have a spare 275 gallon tank for these kinds of opportunities.  Damn.


I've still got one for diesel. Used to be an old fuel oil tank.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares about cheap gas when you're not able to drive anywhere without murdering millions of people?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 610x799]


Poop knife?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't exactly MadMax territory but, should things get worse, having a generator and a few hundred gallons to spare is a nice way to stay isolated.

/maybe a nice way to get robbed too
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. Right as travel is getting a massive slowdown gas is getting really cheap. Great for the poor/broke people whose finances are already strained, but I hope it doesn't encourage frivolous travel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 371x512]


Shakes penguin sized fist.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: Weird. Right as travel is getting a massive slowdown gas is getting really cheap. Great for the poor/broke people whose finances are already strained, but I hope it doesn't encourage frivolous travel.


Nah, people will just leave their cars running in drive-ways and parking garages.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my backup retirement plan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paid $1.75 the other day. Never thought I'd see that again.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Just filled up fo 1.87


BizarreMan: I paid 1.93 on Saturday.


Gas was $1.77/gallon on Sunday when we filled Mrs. EspiaBoricua's car but we only paid $1.27/gallon due to Fuel Points (Thanks Kroger!!).
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.99 here now and we're always a bit high. Scottsdale, AZ was $2.89 last week.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 371x512]

Shakes penguin sized fist.photon flipper.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I used to have a spare 275 gallon tank for these kinds of opportunities.  Damn.


Smart!  Wait, had?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the lower prices will help consumers, it could hurt states such as Texas, which heavily rely on oil.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Texas. They messed with it.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been under $2 for almost two weeks here.

Lots of stores around here give you up to a $1 off per gallon depending on how many groceries you buy in a month.

I wonder when we'll start seeing "I got free gas!" receipt posts up soon ;)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Marcus Aurelius: I used to have a spare 275 gallon tank for these kinds of opportunities.  Damn.

Smart!  Wait, had?


He does not like to talk about the explosion.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: It's been under $2 for almost two weeks here.

Lots of stores around here give you up to a $1 off per gallon depending on how many groceries you buy in a month.

I wonder when we'll start seeing "I got free gas!" receipt posts up soon ;)


I didn't realize the Homeland rewards stacked for fuel on a per gallon basis not a per tank. We didn't have an affiliated gas station until a couple of years ago so it wasn't worth worrying about. The first time I used it.. I had a balance of over $5 off... Gas was almost $3 per gallon at the time. They have to charge a minimum of 1 cent per gallon and it limits it to 20 gallons so I filled my truck up for 20 cents. I expected to get $5 off for the entire tank which isn't anything to sneeze at but it's not a big deal, but almost $60 off??? Awesome. It's one of the few facebook memories that continues to bring a smile to my face every year.
 
p51d007
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's been below 2 dollars here in a lot of the midwest for a while now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
LOUISE, DUMP THE MILK, THE CAT DRINKS UNLEADED FRON NOW ON!
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 371x512]

Shakes penguin sized fist.


hehehe.....glad to see this was covered :)

/cheaper than Windex
//priceless
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Roughly £1.30 per litre in the UK.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I haven't bought gas in 4 months but it's looking like it's cheaper than electricity now.  I'll have to switch the generator on and start using gas for a while.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got an 800 mile road trip for business next week. Prices are already below $2.50 where I am, something I haven't seen in a long time. Keep on dropping.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sweet, my car usee premium... too bad I have only driven 2300 miles since October.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.99 here in western Florida.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.