(Daily Mail)   Archduke Karl von Habsburg becomes first royal in world to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Important because what's the worst that could happen if an archduke died?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, Halbsburg
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?


Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd get a garbage band outta it?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We would all float on?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: We'd get a garbage band outta it?


UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice, it's the first new DNA for the Habsburgs in centuries.
 
weapon13
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Blackadder How did World War I Begin
Youtube tGxAYeeyoIc
 
buravirgil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keep your chin up, buddy.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He rises from the dead as an Arch-lich ?

AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A crappy band named after him in 85 years time?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.


Wow.  Wow.  That's absolutely some unbelievable nonsense.

It's BEYOND time to stop posting, sh*ttybopper.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump would trip over his own mushroom dick and declare war on Lichtenstein?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Count Homer is still OK.
aungen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.

Wow.  Wow.  That's absolutely some unbelievable nonsense.

It's BEYOND time to stop posting, sh*ttybopper.


I dunno. Putting all the blame on one country could lead to another war when the next batch of kids grow to fighting age.  Give it 20 years and let's see how things are goin ... oh. Oh, my.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.

Wow.  Wow.  That's absolutely some unbelievable nonsense.


Except it's true.

The Serbs were Russian allies and the French were encouraging Russia to rile up Serbia. Russia mobilized troops against Austria-Hungary during harvest season, a move they could not retreat from (they could not get back to the fields in time). At that point, war had not been declared, but had started.

The remaining domino to fall was where Britain would side.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In a world where it was called covid-20...

We were battling covid-dickety, we had to say that because the Kaiser stole our word for the number 20
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.


It's actually what happened.

1.  Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by Gavrilo Princip.
2.  Princip and his other assassins were financed, trained, and armed by Colonel Dragutin Dimitrijević, the head of Serbian military intelligence.
3.  Dimitrijević's right hand man in this operation, the one with the actual contact with the assassins, was Major Vojislav Tankosić.
4.  Tankosić  was secretly reporting on the operation to the prime minister of Serbia, Nikola Pašić.

So we know that the prime minister of Serbia was aware of the assassination plot, and who was involved.

So when Austo-Hungary issued its ultimatum after the assassination, which it had every right to do as the aggrieved party *,  Pašić could have avoided war by arresting Dimitrijević and handing him over to the Hungarians.   After all, whether he tried to stop the assassination plot or not (there seems to be some evidence he tried to but failed), he could have gone a long way to making it right in the aftermath by handing over the man most responsible.

He didn't do that, however.

Now, Serbia was allied with Russia, which was allied with France and the UK.  Austro-Hungary, the one who's heir-apparent was assassinated, was allied with Germany.

So, in a very real sense, the Allies started WWI.   Germany and Austro-Hungary didn't assassinate anyone to start it, Serbia did.   And I say Serbia did because it was elements of the Serbian military that financed, armed, and trained the assassins, and the government of Serbia didn't arrest them and try them for murder, or hand them over to be tried by Austro-Hungary.

Now, you're going to give me a whole bunch of regurgitated WWI propaganda that became "history" about how it was actually the Germans and Austro-Hungarians fault, because the Allies won the war so they get to write the history about it, but the facts are the facts.

Serbia started the war, and Serbia was on the Allied side, therefore the Allies started the war.


*This would be like the vice president of the US being assassinated overseas.  If you don't care if it happens to Pence, imagine it happening to Biden during the Obama administration.
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?


MagicChicken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's taking it on the chin for the rest of the line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.

It's actually what happened.

1.  Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by Gavrilo Princip.
2.  Princip and his other assassins were financed, trained, and armed by Colonel Dragutin Dimitrijević, the head of Serbian military intelligence.
3.  Dimitrijević's right hand man in this operation, the one with the actual contact with the assassins, was Major Vojislav Tankosić.
4.  Tankosić  was secretly reporting on the operation to the prime minister of Serbia, Nikola Pašić.

So we know that the prime minister of Serbia was aware of the assassination plot, and who was involved.

So when Austo-Hungary issued its ultimatum after the assassination, which it had every right to do as the aggrieved party *,  Pašić could have avoided war by arresting Dimitrijević and handing him over to the Hungarians.   After all, whether he tried to stop the assassination plot or not (there seems to be some evidence he tried to but failed), he could have gone a long way to making it right in the aftermath by handing over the man most responsible.

He didn't do that, however.

Now, Serbia was allied with Russia, which was allied with France and the UK.  Austro-Hungary, the one who's heir-apparent was assassinated, was allied with Germany.

So, in a very real sense, the Allies started WWI.   Germany and Austro-Hungary didn't assassinate anyone to start it, Serbia did.   And I say Serbia did because it was elements of the Serbian military that financed, armed, and trained the assassins, and the government of Serbia didn't arrest them and try them for murder, or hand them over to be tried by Austro-Hungary.

Now, you're going to give me a whole bunch of regurgitated WWI propaganda that became "history" about how it was actually the Germans and Austro-Hungarians fault, because the Allies won the war so they get to write the history about it, but the facts are the facts.

Serbia started the war, and Serbia was on the Allied side, therefore the Allies started the war.


*This would be like the vice president of the US being assassinated overseas.  If you don't care if it happens to Pence, imagine it happening to Biden during the Obama administration.


Oh Ditty.

I don't engage with you. I just point and laugh when you say silly things.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Oh Ditty.

I don't engage with you. I just point and laugh when you say silly things.


1.  It's lower case.  ditty.  Like e.e. cummings but without the mouse semen.

2.  If it's silly, show me where anything I said in that post is factually incorrect.
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Gubbo: dittybopper: The Allies could start another war and blame it on the Germans like they did the first time?

Oooh. Now that is a take and a half.

Wow.  Wow.  That's absolutely some unbelievable nonsense.

It's BEYOND time to stop posting, sh*ttybopper.


It's crazy how radically uninformed about early histroy you are and even crazier how proud you appear to be about it. It was just over 100 years ago and its effects defined much of the 20th century political landscape. I would greatly advise you reading a book now or then.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.