(AP News) Sex workers are now getting what their clients are missing
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To this day, during times of sex work disasters, I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by the fact that there are so many loving  - so many super foxy people in the world.

"Look for the sex volunteers."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: To this day, during times of sex work disasters, I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by the fact that there are so many loving  - so many super foxy people in the world.

"Look for the sex volunteers."


I think sex workers have sex voluntarily as well.

I assume they are like coders, yeah you do it for a salary. But then you go home and work on your own project
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: brap: To this day, during times of sex work disasters, I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by the fact that there are so many loving  - so many super foxy people in the world.

"Look for the sex volunteers."

I think sex workers have sex voluntarily as well.

I assume they are like coders, yeah you do it for a salary. But then you go home and work on your own project


Also, look for the pedants.  And if possible, cross the street before they break into  "Well, actually,....."
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Getting their cable fixed?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Getting their cable fixed?


Cord cutters
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And for people who touch other people "legitimately", I wonder if there will be any massage therapists left after this is over.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And for people who touch other people "legitimately", I wonder if there will be any massage therapists left after this is over.


Sex work is the oldest profession in the world. Why are you implying it isn't legitimate.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Marx said he ordered staff to hot-wash all towels and sheets

No more post-sex massage with a crunchy towel to get the blood flowing.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.dribbble.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Getting their cable fixed?


disinterested hand jobs?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess I could hire a few to wrap my current film ... Corn Cob Onslaught
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brap: To this day, during times of sex work disasters, I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by the fact that there are so many loving  - so many super foxy people in the world.

"Look for the sex volunteers."


Looking for sex volunteers is my whole Friday night
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about getting HIV, or some other STD, than getting the Chinese Wuhan virus
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Marx said he ordered staff to hot-wash all towels and sheets and open the windows more often to let the warm, sticky air escape.

No more post-sex massage with a crunchy towel to get the blood flowing.


You forgot that part.  Imagine the stank earlier, when they had more customers and opened the windows less often.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the silver linings of the Corona virus is encouraging people to engage in basic hygiene.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Tyrone Slothrop: And for people who touch other people "legitimately", I wonder if there will be any massage therapists left after this is over.

Sex work is the oldest profession in the world. Why are you implying it isn't legitimate.


You best listen to Iceberg "Gubbo" Slim, lest you too feel his brutal pimp hand. That is he's not to busy loving up tricks (free of charge as he is quick to remind you) from his ample stable.

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size


"And now that the world is on fire and the Barbarians are at the gate you have the audacity to come to me and ask for biatches?"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Fear the Clam: Marx said he ordered staff to hot-wash all towels and sheets and open the windows more often to let the warm, sticky air escape.

No more post-sex massage with a crunchy towel to get the blood flowing.

You forgot that part.  Imagine the stank earlier, when they had more customers and opened the windows less often.


Good point. I was thinking about the crunchy towels when I should have been thinking about windows frosted with the condensation from a thousand humid ass cracks.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"There are those who are withdrawing from the business entirely ..." Withdrawing... too soon?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark recently had a article link regarding that area and how tourists have become an unwelcome problem, and the local government wanted to shut it all down. be careful what you wish for. maybe this suspension of tourist dollars will result in different feelings.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brap: Gubbo: Tyrone Slothrop: And for people who touch other people "legitimately", I wonder if there will be any massage therapists left after this is over.

Sex work is the oldest profession in the world. Why are you implying it isn't legitimate.

You best listen to Iceberg "Gubbo" Slim, lest you too feel his brutal pimp hand. That is he's not to busy loving up tricks (free of charge as he is quick to remind you) from his ample stable.

[ae01.alicdn.com image 800x800]

"And now that the world is on fire and the Barbarians are at the gate you have the audacity to come to me and ask for biatches?"


To steal shamelessly from The Wire

What they need is a union
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that an occupation where physical contact is the primary, and most important part, is suffering because people are afraid to interact with other people.

Wow.  That's some groundbreaking news right there.

For the record, I am not making fun.  I feel bad for ALL industries that are losing out because of this.  And I think it's safe to say that it's going to get WAY worse before it even begins to appear to be getting better.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the pimps?

jacket2.orgView Full Size

In this time of Celestial contagion, do not let the whores dare to think that, once released from quarantine, the back of my hand will be soft from underuse--that these loopy coonts will run their mouths and void their disrespect upon the land. Attend, Dan, and fetch from Wu two pig carcasses, and hang them in the corner, where I shall from time to time vent my farking ire upon them to keep my hand in shape to manage these whores once this pestilential hacking that infests the hoopleheads is brought to heel.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: I'd be more worried about getting HIV, or some other STD, than getting the Chinese Wuhan virus


Don't call it the "Chinese Wuhan" virus. That's redundant as well as racist.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: p51d007: I'd be more worried about getting HIV, or some other STD, than getting the Chinese Wuhan virus

Don't call it the "Chinese Wuhan" virus. That's redundant as well as racist.


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size


Or "Wuhan wheeze". Or "Kung Flu". Or "Sweet & Sour Sicken."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well they can switch to camming, their business is going through the roof.
 
db2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they talkin' about the bordello?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Well they can switch to camming, their business is going through the roof.


I saw photos of folks standing outside rest homes talking to their relatives through the closed window. Maybe the sex workers could transition to a similar, "delivery" based model. Like they deliver tissues and lotion, then stand outside your window, "throwin' they tiddies on glass" while you jerk off.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.