(BBC-US)   Five Iranian students forced to apologize on TV after making videos that show eggplants raining down on Tehran. They should have gone with 🍑 instead   (bbc.com) divider line
493 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 1:48 PM (45 minutes ago)



Marine1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't the government have bigger fish to fry over there right now?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eggplants are better than peaches.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:  They had shared the videos only with their friends and had not intended them to be circulated online, the students added.

Ça, par exemple, c'est typique.

And as for the Government having better things to do than harass and humiliate non-entities, they never do, even in the midst of Armageddon.

Take the Great Satan ... please!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I said that in French, partly because it's Tehran where they speak French and even drive French cars still, and partly because it needs to be said, but there is little point in saying it in English.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even Broken English, dammit!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My god throw those monsters into the blackest jail cell to ever exist
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Is this a cultural thing? Do they hate eggplants over there or something?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mary Ann Faithful is literally God in one episode of AbFab. She makes a very good God. Now tell me, who plays the Devil in that show, besides Patsy and Edwina, of course?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I don't get it. Is this a cultural thing? Do they hate eggplants over there or something?


Now, I think they just conned to the meaning of eggplants in l33t culture, as the kids used to call it before their elders stole it all.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Eggplants are better than peaches.


Username checks out?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like eggplants, but I admit that some photographers take them far into erotica/pornographic territory, like Robert Mapplethorpe, one of the worst offenders.

Funny thing. No fish or prawns in Mapplethopre's world.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NSFW (but we're all gonna die anyway, so...)
Peaches - Fuck the Pain Away Music Video
Youtube yuWOJmQ_kQE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Iron Balls McGinty could fix that eggplant problem...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They would have put them in jail, but seeing as they just released 85,000 prisoners, that might be kind of counter-intuitive.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marine1: Doesn't the government have bigger fish to fry over there right now?


Are the last several decades replete with examples of their Theocracy's having its priorities well-ordered?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was the most random special effects I've ever seen. Looks good, I guess, but wut?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eaton's Aubergine Commercial
Youtube qHhsc4lYamc
 
LesterB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Eggplants are better than peaches.


ohmy.disney.comView Full Size


Sven, don't you think that's right?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish I could find the appropriate clip from Alvin Purple.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they weren't doing a video about dancing around to Pharrell. That's a serious crime.
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Eggplants are better than peaches.


Not always -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucular_option
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are far worse ways to abuse a vegetable, some worth recording for later sale to a select subset of the male population.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Koldbern: [Fark user image image 425x424]


That's a turnip
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mary Ann Faithful is literally God in one episode of AbFab. She makes a very good God. Now tell me, who plays the Devil in that show, besides Patsy and Edwina, of course?


Lulu.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Social media prank video shows hail of eggplants raining down from skies in Iran
Youtube xa_hGoYw3Zw
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LesterB: Buttknuckle: Eggplants are better than peaches.

[ohmy.disney.com image 632x287]

Sven, don't you think that's right?


i like you.
 
