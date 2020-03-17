 Skip to content
(Metro) UK ban on skywriting could be lifted after 60 years to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. In related news: The UK had a ban on the lovely high-flying art of skywriting
10
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
B-E-S-U-R-E-T-O-D-R-I-N-K-Y-O-U-R-O-V-​A-L-T-I-N-E
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecomicscomic.comView Full Size
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I I rememeber skywriting in California when I was a kid.  Moved to WV and assumed it just didnt happen there, but seeing this article made me realize it doesnt happen in Pittsburgh either.  Is it a regional thing? Was it banned here too?  ...Curious...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tarpon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Well in England I suppose they'd all be arrested.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, skytyping  just isn't the same.
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
JESUS LOVES U
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Right, subby: Lovely.

It's quite lovely when some jackhole writes "BIG BILL'S USED CAR EMPORIUM! 1000S OF CARS!" above your home in vapor.

I get annoyed enough at people vaping phat clouds on the ground. The damn pilots can spare me their advertisements. As it is, we have a stupid banner-flying plane for a car dealership that pollutes the sky every week around here, and I would love to him grounded.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WilderKWight:

I get annoyed enough at people vaping phat clouds on the ground. The damn pilots can spare me their advertisements. As it is, we have a stupid banner-flying plane for a car dealership that pollutes the sky every week around here, and I would love toseehim grounded.

ftfm
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.