(Page Six)   If you needed something to lift your spirits this is the story for you. Harvey Weinstein is now well enough to return to his jail cell   (pagesix.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and they say that socialized medicine doesn't work.
 
Hence the Name...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If god has a sense of humor this guy would be in lockdown quarantine with Bubba.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have a big black cellmate who loves pasty white boys?

/Asking for thousands
 
allthesametome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he disgraced?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay inmates, you know what to do...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure could use that $5k his shiatbag company owes me
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the second time, subby. So, no. His name. His face. The idea is he goes away and we're done with it. Heart-attack, tummy-ache, bone spurs, the privilege of it is sickening and any sense of justice compromised.

bah
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cache: Does he have a big black cellmate who loves pasty white boys?

/Asking for thousands


Are you picturing something along the lines of?
BBC- Since we are going to be living together, do you want to be the husband or the wife?
Harvey- (not believing his luck that he has a choice) I want to be the husband!
BBC- That's fine. Now get over here and suck your wife's cack.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Can he get the Jeffrey Epstein memorial cell?


/I know that he is in a state prison and Epstein was in a federal lockup, but work with me here
// I normally don't want to make fun of suicide (or whatever happened in Epstein's case), but in his case I will make an exception
\\\required by fark rules
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does he still look like old gum rolled in pubic hair?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't he still farking rich?

He can purchase protection and friends in that case.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen my tiny violin? It was around here somewhere.
 
blondambition
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hence the Name...: If god has a sense of humor this guy would be in lockdown quarantine with Bubba.


I think that even lifer's in prison for killing their fellow criminals have better taste than that old bag of warty flab.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That walker would come in handy now. His cellmates could use it as a rack to hold him still.

After a week it will be like throwing a crowbar in an empty room.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Isn't he still farking rich?

He can purchase protection and friends in that case.


Until the civil suits kick in.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's a pos. Let him rot.
 
