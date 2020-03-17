 Skip to content
(ABC News)   To all those who hoped warm weather would kill off the coronavirus, the Philippines have some bad news for you   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
47
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Manatiling ligtas.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
correlation causation something something
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does any good news ever come out of the Philippines?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This study brought to you by The University of I cant Believe You farking Idiots Thought That.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of moron would think such a thing? Oh right:

February 10:
Trump: "A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat-as the heat comes in."
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.


Or Australia, where it is summer
 
oneodd1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What kind of moron would think such a thing? Oh right:

February 10:
Trump: "A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat-as the heat comes in."


"A lot of people."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.


All of them.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So what you're saying is that the above meme I made will never become a meme. Other than for reasons like it being an outdated reference that makes no sense. I was hoping computer hackers would have something to do with this by now, but they failed me. Zero Cool? More like: Zero Dow.

Yeah, I'm working from home right now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.


Hmm the entire world infected in probably 3 months. The entire world health care system going tits up in 2-3 weeks top. 99% of people that would need health care to survive this wont get it.

Lets say 70% infected, 20% need hospital care... 28% above 60 years old in the world... probably a couple hundreds millions dead.

But then you need to add all the dead from the panic that would ensue... so maybe even more than that.

Want to kill off 20-30% of humanity in a year? Do nothing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone think that?

Do they think you can't catch a cold in warm weather either?
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.


It is a valid question.

Let's say 40% of the population eventually gets it. So about 125 million sick. Let's also be really conservative and say only a 2-2.5% mortality rate. That means about 3 million Americans will die over the next year or so.

What we are doing to contain the spread is costing us dearly. The environment of isolation we are creating will have a cost in lives too. Financially it will cost trillions.

It is a question worth asking. Is it worth it for the 20-50 year olds to sacrifice a lot to save the lives of the old and afflicted?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Large gatherings including concerts, movies, parties and cockfighting are prohibited"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't lick hot toilet seats, got it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size


So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6F?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why would anyone think that?


Trump Says Coronavirus Will Subside In Spring
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6F?


I wonder the same thing every time I see these type of pictures
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they've enveloped Manila.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.


Iran's not hot in the winter: https://en.climate-data.org/asia/russi​an-federation/north-ossetia-alania/ira​n-295960/
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6F?


Think Celsius

The thermometer reads 34 degrees, which is about 93 in 'American'

/ 37 degrees is body temperature, 25 is room temperature
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: whidbey: Why would anyone think that?

Trump Says Coronavirus Will Subside In Spring


Cause a lot of stupid people still believe trump... jesus 3 years and 15 000 lies aint enough to realize that Trump cant say one truth to save his life?
 
COMALite J
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850×478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6°F?

I wonder the same thing every time I see these type of pictures

I think those hand-helds are pre-calibrated to adjust for the difference between forehead and oral thermometer temperatures.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6F?

I wonder the same thing every time I see these type of pictures


I thought maybe they're like those "UV" flashlights that the TSA uses to "detect" fake ID. They don't actually do anything, they just lend the person using them an air of credibility.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

madgonad: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850×478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6℉?

Think Celsius

The thermometer reads 34°, which is about 93° in 'American'

/37℃ is body temperature, 25℃ is room temperature

Never mind...
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why would anyone think that?


Lower humidity and cooler environments better support the transfer of the virus... that's why flu outbreaks are typically in the winter. Of course you can still get a flu in the summer.. it's just less likely.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, the Philippines is an open sewer. The shiatholiest of the shiathole countries.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Well, the Philippines is an open sewer. The shiatholiest of the shiathole countries.


Whoah, no need to flip out.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Virus in the Philippines?  Time to talk politics.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well shiat, here I was hoping tanning beds would make a comeback as personal decontamination units to kill of the virus, torture goths.

/jk
 
jfclark27
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.

Hmm the entire world infected in probably 3 months. The entire world health care system going tits up in 2-3 weeks top. 99% of people that would need health care to survive this wont get it.

Lets say 70% infected, 20% need hospital care... 28% above 60 years old in the world... probably a couple hundreds millions dead.

But then you need to add all the dead from the panic that would ensue... so maybe even more than that.

Want to kill off 20-30% of humanity in a year? Do nothing.


100% will die.

Assuming your not afforded immunity after infection. You'll just keep catching it until you become part of the 2%

/Fark it... Fear mongering for everyone
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

madgonad: BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.

It is a valid question.

Let's say 40% of the population eventually gets it. So about 125 million sick. Let's also be really conservative and say only a 2-2.5% mortality rate. That means about 3 million Americans will die over the next year or so.

What we are doing to contain the spread is costing us dearly. The environment of isolation we are creating will have a cost in lives too. Financially it will cost trillions.

It is a question worth asking. Is it worth it for the 20-50 year olds to sacrifice a lot to save the lives of the old and afflicted?


Thanks. Just haven't heard it talked about.  Stay safe.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Does any good news ever come out of the Philippines?


Well, my STD test came back negative, so there's that...
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Virus in the Philippines?  Time to talk politics.


Duterte is the virus.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tuxq: I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.


the highs in Tehran are in the 60's for the next few weeks

low's in the 40's and 50's

fahrenheit
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RyansPrivates: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6F?

I wonder the same thing every time I see these type of pictures

I thought maybe they're like those "UV" flashlights that the TSA uses to "detect" fake ID. They don't actually do anything, they just lend the person using them an air of credibility.


They shine them on the drivers license and look at the holder's reaction.  If they flinch and the cops have been checking the club, the guy gets tossed.  If they're a hawt chick, they get let in, because hawt under age chick.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why would anyone think that?


From what I hear from relatives in China, the conventional wisdom regarding SARS was that it came in the winter and left in the spring. Since that was also a type of coronavirus, there was hope that the current viral outbreak would behave in the same way. Maybe some of that narrative got passed along to Trump's health advisors.

It would be funny if, after all the talk about the virus being a Chinese conspiracy, Trump and Fox News have been repeating a Chinese talking point the whole time. You know, except for all the dead people.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

COMALite J: RyansPrivates: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.abcnews.com image 850×478]

So what's a normal reading for forehead skin surface supposed to be? I'm assuming less than 98.6°F?

I wonder the same thing every time I see these type of pictures
I think those hand-helds are pre-calibrated to adjust for the difference between forehead and oral thermometer temperatures.


What is that calibration difference though? 3 degrees? 5 degrees? That's what I'm curious about.
 
Orangeness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: whidbey: Why would anyone think that?

From what I hear from relatives in China, the conventional wisdom regarding SARS was that it came in the winter and left in the spring. Since that was also a type of coronavirus, there was hope that the current viral outbreak would behave in the same way. Maybe some of that narrative got passed along to Trump's health advisors.

It would be funny if, after all the talk about the virus being a Chinese conspiracy, Trump and Fox News have been repeating a Chinese talking point the whole time. You know, except for all the dead people.


From what I've read, SARS did not actually go away in the warm weather. It was just more easily contained because people only spread it while showing symptoms. Many new viruses are more virulent and then go through a reduction in virulence eventually.....we are not there yet with COVID-19. It could easily be infecting people in the warmer weather.
 
Scaley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.


The latest modelling shows 5 million dead in America by the end of the summer and the contagion starting to burn out if no steps are taken by the government or individuals. ICU care will be overwhelmed by orders of magnitude.

The big problem is that half measures to mitigate the situation have a very poor outcome as well. This is why countries are going to attempt suppression as a strategy.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

madgonad: BobCumbers: How many people would die if we did nothing? Just asking.

It is a valid question.

Let's say 40% of the population eventually gets it. So about 125 million sick. Let's also be really conservative and say only a 2-2.5% mortality rate. That means about 3 million Americans will die over the next year or so.

What we are doing to contain the spread is costing us dearly. The environment of isolation we are creating will have a cost in lives too. Financially it will cost trillions.

It is a question worth asking. Is it worth it for the 20-50 year olds to sacrifice a lot to save the lives of the old and afflicted?


Yes :)

/My fellow Boomers will be like that one guy in Last Train To Busan...
//no, not the good guy
///no, not the other good guy either
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where is HEREBY? I seem to recall their duty-rewarded consultation to virus threads about this aspect of the pathogen.

Hello?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Well, the Philippines is an open sewer. The shiatholiest of the shiathole countries.


Wow.  Still burned about that Filipino ladyboy hooker rejecting you on your looks when you were serving at Subic Bay?
 
amindtat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: tuxq: I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.

Or Australia, where it is summer


It's Autumn in Australia.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

amindtat: tuxq: tuxq: I figured Iran had already proven it was a myth.

Or Australia, where it is summer

It's Autumn in Australia.


Yes, like a crisp September day in Florida.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't Manila have a population density akin to a packed bus? There's no social distance there.
 
