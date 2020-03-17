 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Fears grow in the UK the Winchester and other pubs like it may never recover from Coronavirus, meaning you may have to grab that pint at home   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Prime minister, Government, United Kingdom, Advice, Guidance, Public house, Hotel, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 12:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I guess we should say 73 (--...  ...--) to the Winchester....


crackedrearviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a demand once all of this passes.

No one's coming out of this smelling like a rose. Everyone - unless you make Clorox wipes or Campbell's soup - is taking a bath. It might be best to let iconic establishments take a few months rest on rent and utilities.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Winchester recovered after the zombies attacked it and Ed set it on fire with a molotov cocktail, I think it will do just fine.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite places to head out to is an Irish pub a couple towns over.  They run as a restaurant during the day, but a huge part of their business is live bands/entertainment almost every night.   They're trying to make a go of it as takeout only at the moment, but I don't see how they can survive if the shutdown goes on as long as it looks like it's going to need to.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there is a real shortage of middle age guys who would dream of opening a pub if the local pubs all shut down.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this massive increase in service industry jobs wasn't actually a good thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have ended after season 5.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely possible that lots of restaurants, bars, and similar places will go under, particularly in small towns like where I live. Most of them operate on tiny margins even in good times. Wouldn't it be great if there were some kind of subsidy that could keep them all going? Call me a dreamer.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pubs, like dogs according to big al, are things that aren't looking up
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if we could all just take a mulligan for a few weeks, sucks shiat don't work like that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big corps that own the pubs also are inn keepers, or used to be.  So it's the hotel and bar businesses combined.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes here's to the grand pubs of Yorkshire:
The White Bear, The Star and the Plough,
The Admiral Ben, The Parson's Revenge,
How I wish I was drinking there now,
Yes I wish I was drinking there now.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all of this time they were just basically living bottle to mouth?
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully it's not The World's End for UK pubs.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Florida (I know, I actually like it here in the Capitol city) the Gov. just shut down all bars and nightclubs for 30 days starting at 5pm this afternoon.  Restaurants are now only allowed 50% capacity as well.  A lot of small businesses are about to be out of business.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: pubs, like dogs according to big al, are things that aren't looking up


Dogs can look up.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stupiddream: Here in Florida (I know, I actually like it here in the Capitol city) the Gov. just shut down all bars and nightclubs for 30 days starting at 5pm this afternoon.  Restaurants are now only allowed 50% capacity as well.  A lot of small businesses are about to be out of business.


Most places that have done the "restaurants at 50%" step have gone to "restaurants are take-out only" within a few days afterwards.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dunno shiat about it all but I bet right now folks in the UK wish they were part of some kind of union that would help support all the individual nation states that needed a hand with these kinds of things.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stupiddream: Here in Florida (I know, I actually like it here in the Capitol city) the Gov. just shut down all bars and nightclubs for 30 days starting at 5pm this afternoon.  Restaurants are now only allowed 50% capacity as well.  A lot of small businesses are about to be out of business.


That's become the standard across the country. Friends of my wife and I own a small dive bar/grill in San Diego that consists of the married couple and three or four hired employees as the whole staff. They thought they could make a go with to-go food orders. Lasted one day and realized it cost more to keep the doors open than he made, so they were forced to lock the doors. The owners aren't rolling in money by any stretch of the imagination and now they have virtually no income at all (nor do their employees).

/going to be a crush of small businesses going belly up
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.