(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania, warns residents to avoid grandma's house   (fox29.com) divider line
38
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly," he said in an address from City Hall.

Fark user imageView Full Size


In short, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬


Not until the end of business today - 9:00 PM.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also ate Gerald Ford.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking this rabbit to grandmas house!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬

Not until the end of business today - 9:00 PM.


I have to go over lunch to pick-up a few handles of whiskey. Not sure if the machete will be enough or if I should bring the gun too.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cure is worse than the disease.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬


My med dispensary was telling me there's a discussion in CO to determine if MMJ is a pharmacy or business. Should be interesting.

I'm stocked up either way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bar already has gone to takeout only.

We pretty much saw this coming. It's not like DC is going to help us.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm curt with you it's because time is a factor. I think fast, I talk fast and I need you guys to act fast if you wanna get out of this. So, pretty please... with sugar on top. Stay the fark home.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this mean for home improvement companies?

Like if someone needed a new roof, can they get it, or do they need to wait?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worf gets tossed over the handrail by Coronavirus, while Picard facepalms.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬

My med dispensary was telling me there's a discussion in CO to determine if MMJ is a pharmacy or business. Should be interesting.

I'm stocked up either way.


By that logic liquor stores should stay open for people who drink alcohol medicinally.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Wolf:  If I'm curt with you, it's because time is a factor. I think fast, I talk fast, and I need you two guys to act fast if you want to get out of this. So pretty please, with sugar on top, close the farking restaurant.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: The cure is worse than the disease.


Now now, The Cure didn't get bad until after Disintegration.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬

My med dispensary was telling me there's a discussion in CO to determine if MMJ is a pharmacy or business. Should be interesting.

I'm stocked up either way.


Yeah, we're wondering the same thing here in L.A.  i mean, folks still use their medical MJ card, so id *assume* dispensaries are like pharmacies.
<_<
>_>
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endive Wombat: What does this mean for home improvement companies?

Like if someone needed a new roof, can they get it, or do they need to wait?


Death by exposure. Can I have your stereo?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to stay open.
It's a very small retail business.
We can't just close.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬


Philly has long gone to NJ and Delaware to avoid Pennsylvania's Byzantine liquor laws.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: My bar already has gone to takeout only.

We pretty much saw this coming. It's not like DC is going to help us.


You're not satisfied with the nothing? There's gonna be so much nothing
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endive Wombat: What does this mean for home improvement companies?

Like if someone needed a new roof, can they get it, or do they need to wait?


Construction and home repair are on the "essential" list.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly," he said in an address from City Hall.

[Fark user image image 690x1000]

In short, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.


Well, of course, let's not. You can get the virus that way.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬


Wait, the headline read "non-essential". Does he really want the blood from a spate of murder-suicides on his hands?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really have to wear these dorky T-shirts though?

pulpfiction.comView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello other PA Farkers, I'm joining you live from my house fortified with goods left in the store that no one else wanted

1.) Sugar Free Jello
2.) Instant Banana Cream of Wheat
3.) Walnuts
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: psilocyberguy: raerae1980: They closed down the liquor stores.  You have my sympathies 😬

Not until the end of business today - 9:00 PM.

I have to go over lunch to pick-up a few handles of whiskey. Not sure if the machete will be enough or if I should bring the gun too.


Not sure if you are a borderlands fan, but I would recommend a Maggie, cutsman, redistributor, and an infinity (in case you are low on ammo).
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLCB will still ship booze.

Pot dispensaries will remain open, they have been deemed essential. They are limiting the # of people allowed inside at one time, so you might be sittin' in your car.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Do we really have to wear these dorky T-shirts though?

[pulpfiction.com image 751x439]


Ha ha ha. They're you clothes, motherfarker.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm here to help - if my help's not appreciated then lotsa luck, gentlemen.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endive Wombat: What does this mean for home improvement companies?

Like if someone needed a new roof, can they get it, or do they need to wait?


They are on the essential list "hardware stores". They get to stay open.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I always hated his character on that Star Track show
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: I'm going to stay open.
It's a very small retail business.
We can't just close.


Depending on what you sell you may be considered essential. May I ask what you carry?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

db2: Also ate Gerald Ford.


I'm sure he was delicious.
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CBob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And they all went "Down to the Shore" this past weekend because the weather was nice. Tourrists aka shoobies will kill us all....
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nash The Slash - Wolf - 1980
Youtube C_8QOdd2jQc
Just because I like Nash the Slash
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
as a philly resident, this is all too late.  philly should have shut down everything thursday when Montco went down.  dance club morons on saturday in the paper "this is a hoax, party on Wayne!"
 
