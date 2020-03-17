 Skip to content
(Morning Bulletin (Australia))   Aussie's claim to have cure for coronavirus. Side effects include resurrecting Hitler   (themorningbulletin.com.au) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's OK. We did it twice, we'll do it again. 

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/DNRTFA
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Hitler bring toilet paper?  Asking for an a**hole
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for apostrophe's
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want something scary?  Hitler... from Australia...  with an Aussie accent.  That guy from the Wolf Creek movies could play him.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]


I was thinking bleach in the test tube, but your version kooks like way more fun.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is our eschaton imminentating or not?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Still no cure for apostrophe's


oh' go'd they're spr'readin'!!!!
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Professor David Paterson  is doing well. VERY well
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Will Hitler bring toilet paper?  Asking for an a**hole


Hitler doesnt use TP. He has an alternative method.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aussie's? Which Aussie?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's encouraging news. Let's hope it pans out.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So Australian doctors "discovered" a treatment that had some success a month ago when it was reported to have been used in China? At least that's how I remember it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]


You should have read the next line:

He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in "disappearance of the virus" and complete recovery from the infection.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: LowbrowDeluxe: can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]

You should have read the next line:

He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in "disappearance of the virus" and complete recovery from the infection.


Judging from Farkers' reactions, reading is hard, but panic is easy.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: LowbrowDeluxe: can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]

You should have read the next line:

He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in "disappearance of the virus" and complete recovery from the infection.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An obsolete anti HIV drug and an obsolete anti malaria drug, and at least the anti malaria drug should be out of patent. That should make it cheap, yet they say they need funding. That part makes me skeptical.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: An obsolete anti HIV drug and an obsolete anti malaria drug, and at least the anti malaria drug should be out of patent. That should make it cheap, yet they say they need funding. That part makes me skeptical.


It is easy to give people a medicine.  It is considerably harder to make sure that it helps them without significant harm, or that the harm is sufficiently outweighed by the benefits of the treatment, and there is always the chance that some related compound could be better.  Peer-reviewed papers with dozens of authors don't write themselves!
 
drsewell
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Zinc and Quinine?
 
Veloram
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: meanmutton: LowbrowDeluxe: can wipe out the virus in test tubes.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]

You should have read the next line:

He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in "disappearance of the virus" and complete recovery from the infection.

Judging from Farkers' mankind's reactions, reading is hard, but panic is easy.


FTFY
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait a second... What the heck is going on?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: An obsolete anti HIV drug and an obsolete anti malaria drug, and at least the anti malaria drug should be out of patent. That should make it cheap, yet they say they need funding. That part makes me skeptical.


I only trust doctors who work without pay, using lab equipment scrounged from junkyards.

Otherwise you know they're just in it for the money.
 
Veloram
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Wait a second... What the heck is going on?


If you compare the structure of HIV and the coronavirus, you'll notice similarities. They may have similar infection means, which might mean that the drugs that reduce HIV viral loads to "undetectable" may prevent coronavirus from infecting, allowing it to be killed off by the immune system while preventing further cell infection. It's a really exciting hypothesis.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The virus can't survive in Australia. So it's just like everything else
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Veloram: nulluspixiusdemonica: Wait a second... What the heck is going on?

If you compare the structure of HIV and the coronavirus, you'll notice similarities. They may have similar infection means, which might mean that the drugs that reduce HIV viral loads to "undetectable" may prevent coronavirus from infecting, allowing it to be killed off by the immune system while preventing further cell infection. It's a really exciting hypothesis.


It's not that far fetched when they use HIV drugs to fight Hep B and C. I believe it eventually lead to C having like a 90%+ success rate of remission now.

But it's also expensive as fark.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vodka tonic and zinc lozenges? I've got all that right here except for limes...
 
CoonAce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drsewell: Zinc and Quinine?


This has been mentioned.  Can you elaborate?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me guess, after 30 days or so, 80% of the patients have recovered well?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Want something scary?  Hitler... from Australia...  with an Aussie accent.  That guy from the Wolf Creek movies could play him.


Crikey, look at the size of Poland!  Watch me stick my troops up it's butt, that'll make it really mad!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the two medications is a HIV drug, which has been superseded by "newer generation" HIV drugs, and the other is an anti-malaria drug called chloroquine which is rarely used and "kept on the shelf now" due to resistance to malaria.

Wasn't this reported over a month ago? Have there been any actual new developments or is just another Murdoch owned tabloid posting clickbait?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CoonAce: drsewell: Zinc and Quinine?

This has been mentioned.  Can you elaborate?


Zinc is already used in some "common cold" treatments. I don't know if there's any data on what it does to this coronavirus. Note: never use zinc in a nasal spray or you could lose your sense of smell.

Quinine is probably mentioned because another malaria drug (chloroquine) is one of the drugs in this article.

There's also remdesivir, an antiviral which was previously tried against ebola.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

