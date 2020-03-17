 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Saturday Down South)   Amazing journey: Lost LSU hard hat takes 5 years to travel 4,300 miles down the Mississippi, out through the Gulf of Mexico and across the Atlantic Ocean all the way to Ireland   (saturdaydownsouth.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 11:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but it wore off all the accumulated stickers so it's useless now.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geaux fark yourself.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LSU sucks
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

croesius: Yeah, but it wore off all the accumulated stickers so it's useless now.


I'm no detective or anything, but something tells me that you didn't review the article through to completion.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like reading stories like that.

I don't remember who it was but a Farker told a story (paraphrased) of a hockey puck he had lost outside as a kid and then found (decades?) later in a field by the house he grew up in, something like that. He knew it was his due to initials on it IIRC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Who - Amazing Journey
Youtube d9U-7GdvuEc
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: geaux fark yourself.


millsapian87: LSU sucks


Bama-fan like typing detected. If you guys want to make yourselves feel better you should just award yourselves your 56th mythical national championship. On my end, I wish to congratulate you fine folks on the three national titles you'll award yourselves next season.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d9U-7Gdv​uEc]


The Who - Sparks
Youtube ah66Jji74Tk
 
Anim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: dothemath: geaux fark yourself.

millsapian87: LSU sucks

Bama-fan like typing detected. If you guys want to make yourselves feel better you should just award yourselves your 56th mythical national championship. On my end, I wish to congratulate you fine folks on the three national titles you'll award yourselves next season.


They're still trying to figure out how to award themselves a championship for last season, I mean they did boat race powerhouse Western Carolina without Tua.

Definitely the coolest hard hat story I've seen today though.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

croesius: Yeah, but it wore off all the accumulated stickers so it's useless now.


This.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Staffist: croesius: Yeah, but it wore off all the accumulated stickers so it's useless now.

I'm no detective or anything, but something tells me that you didn't review the article through to completion.


WTF is an article?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 2nd LSU hardhat drifted east. A seal barks at it
The 3rd LSU hardhat drifted north. A polar bear growls at it.
The 4th LSU hardhat drifted south. A flamingo stares at it.
The 5th LSU hardhat drifted to the left. A pelican chatters at it.
The 6th LSU hardhat drifted to the right. A turtle glides past it.
The 7th LSU hardhat drifted up. An octopus blinks at it.
The 8th LSU hardhat drifted down. A seagull screeches at it.
The 9th LSU hardhat drifted this way. A whale sings to it.
The 10th LSU hardhat drifted that way, bobbing and floating on the big wide sea. The sun is setting, it's getting dark.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
bye bye, Lard Ass
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Bama-fan like typing detected.


Sorry, no.
I live in Texas, the large state to your left with all the cool shiat in it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two events.

1. My dead uncle was a lifetime criminal. Not a bad guy, but lots of bad decisions involving drugs over the years. During his last stint in prison he was playing baseball for exercise. The glove he pulled out of the box was the one he owned in high school. His name was still marked on the inside.

2. My best and favorite MA instructor died of cancer in the 90s. Ten years later I was at second hand clothing store in Thailand and found a vintage version of the gym t-shirt for sale. I think I cried.

/Sorta CSs
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So you know that pet Gold Fish you flushed.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was it on its way back to China via the northern polar ice cap?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.