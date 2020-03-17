 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   And now, The Atlantic thoroughly overthinks how to obtain food   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other news, submitter just discovered long form journalism.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Taylor Mental: In other news, submitter just discovered long form journalism.


It's worse writing than when students pad their essays to meet word count minimums.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything I learned about getting food during the end times, I did not learn from the movie, "The Road".
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a modest proposal...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the lady on the White House corona briefing today asking kids not to become asymptomatic carriers of the virus by going out and partying.   A million or so delivery kids couldn't possibly pose a threat either.  Now back to the originally scheduled "Cops" where they tase a cook for spitting in their hamburger.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could keep the Indian place around the corner in business, I would, even though they have Canadianized their menu by adding salad to the fixed meals, the food is still damn good. But they are twice as expensive as the equally good or better places in the Food Court at the Mall, and I would miss Thai, Chinese, Greek, and Fast Food if we were to lose them, although they will soon come back after the Crash.

I hope Snivilization has learned its lesson about the need for resilience and brick and mortar stores. You can't virtualize everything, even though you can order overpriced shoddy anything by mail as in the days of the Sears Roebuck catalog and Eaton's. I've seen many a house that was built form a pre-cut and pre-molded kit. Some of them are very study and handsome, despite the concrete blocks and ornaments.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sturdy mammoth solid massive. All those good 19th century industrial bourgeois things. although the items often disappointed when you get them C.O.D. at the Station, I used to find.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post offices in the back of stores which only have one clerk or cashier working.

America was great again by 1990.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking things up for a while now and the short answer to everyone's question, I believe, is that the food supply is generally deemed safe. I had been wondering about fresh produce, with all those grubby hands touching it at the supermarket. The advice is the same as always: rinse your food before eating it. A very small amount of soap might help, but don't overdo it. Take-out is also generally okay.

Mrs. Chronic has decided to go full prepper. I've just said we have to make sure we actually eat all this stuff. We have a tendency to get lazy and order out while we have food on hand.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to read that article. I really tried, but I just couldn't get past the initial premise:

"The coronavirus makes an age-old dilemma much more fraught: Order in, or cook at home?"

I just can't imagine the author's angst when Starbucks refuses to deliver his Frappuccino.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not saying you should judge a book by it's cover, but look at the author's photo and tell me that not the "girl you should not have started a conversation with"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Taylor Mental: In other news, submitter just discovered long form journalism.

It's worse writing than when students pad their essays to meet word count minimums.


normal: I can't even
educated: I cannot
Essay: One is unable to can.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food


Warning: some of us shoot back.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: FleshFlapps: I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food

Warning: some of us shoot back.


I have enough health i can take like 4 rounds to the brain before i die
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PopeyesTattoo: not saying you should judge a book by it's cover, but look at the author's photo and tell me that not the "girl you should not have started a conversation with"


I'd love to discuss NPR, the civil war in Yemen, millenial struggles, pour over vs french press and making dogs vegan with her.
 
NoGods
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Kit Fister: FleshFlapps: I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food

Warning: some of us shoot back.

I have enough health i can take like 4 rounds to the brain before i die


I'm glad you think so.

There's more cows than people within half a mile of my house. Probably more deer than that. I recently bought a new rifle so of course I stocked up on ammunition for it before all this began.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: PopeyesTattoo: not saying you should judge a book by it's cover, but look at the author's photo and tell me that not the "girl you should not have started a conversation with"

I'd love to discuss NPR, the civil war in Yemen, millenial struggles, pour over vs french press and making dogs vegan with her.


French press if you must, like if you're camping or something, but civilized people have manually operated espresso machines and know how to use them.  I say machines because one is almost always broken.  What can you do?  They're Italian.

Also, in case you get hungry, a FuBar is the right tool for tearing down your neighbor's wall, crushing his skull, and feasting on the goo inside.  Only $35ish at Walmart.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NoGods: FleshFlapps: Kit Fister: FleshFlapps: I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food

Warning: some of us shoot back.

I have enough health i can take like 4 rounds to the brain before i die

I'm glad you think so.

There's more cows than people within half a mile of my house. Probably more deer than that. I recently bought a new rifle so of course I stocked up on ammunition for it before all this began.


Congratulations? Your not the only one living in bfe. It's good to see you on a site based around humor having none. Hopefully some of the humor rubs off on you.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is something I have learned about all my childless friends:  They are incredibly reliant on restaurants to make their food for them.  They are totally freaking out about not being able to either go out or order food to be brought to them.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was thinking about scarcity the other day, and I realized just how many places in our country has/serves/sells food. Just about every single retail establishment sells some kind of food - they have candy and cookies at the office supply places. As far as staples, even places like convenience stores and gas stations will have token bags of flour for almost twice the going price, or cans of Spam for 4 dollars or whatever. Even department stores have snack bars (although in our situation those might be limited), all sorts of vending machines all over, even some that have hot food (of a sort) in them. You could probably live for at least a week on the vending machines in a I-80 rest stop I once visited.

So, there's plenty of food out there and we're not anywhere remotely close to running out. It's the quality of the food we're worried about. We've become used to having a choice between healthy food and non-healthy food as opposed to food, no-food. This along with the toilet paper shortage points out some very interesting things about the nature of our country and the people who live in it.

Chemical Bomb
Youtube Y3fXdcHQY4o
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: That explains the lady on the White House corona briefing today asking kids not to become asymptomatic carriers of the virus by going out and partying.   A million or so delivery kids couldn't possibly pose a threat either.  Now back to the originally scheduled "Cops" where they tase a cook for spitting in their hamburger.


Heat denatures viral proteins, so thoroughly cooked food is safe.  The containers and cooler outer surfaces of the food may be exposed after preparation or during transit, so to protect yourself from COVID-19, thoroughly wet the surfaces with bleach before you eat any of it.  You can use a spray bottle to stretch your bleach supply; you don't really need to pour it all over.

/s
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 425x410]


It's funny because people don't realize how difficult it is to break down a door without a ram, they just assume gun owners will be able to freely loot their neighbors for hours without interference. I'm hoarding popcorn to watch the first idiot bleed out who tries to shoot my lock off or some other stupid shiat they saw in a movie.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I plan on using my rootin tootin cowboy shootin skills i learned in red dead redemption to just take my neighbors food


So you'd rather undertake a high-risk raid on a possibly armed neighbor instead of plunking down a few bucks to buy something? Good luck with that, I imagine your desperado career will be a short one.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: It's funny because people don't realize how difficult it is to break down a door without a ram, they just assume gun owners will be able to freely loot their neighbors for hours without interference.


Most people don't realize how easy it is to break through a window.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: BitwiseShift: That explains the lady on the White House corona briefing today asking kids not to become asymptomatic carriers of the virus by going out and partying.   A million or so delivery kids couldn't possibly pose a threat either.  Now back to the originally scheduled "Cops" where they tase a cook for spitting in their hamburger.

Heat denatures viral proteins, so thoroughly cooked food is safe.  The containers and cooler outer surfaces of the food may be exposed after preparation or during transit, so to protect yourself from COVID-19, thoroughly wet the surfaces with bleach before you eat any of it.  You can use a spray bottle to stretch your bleach supply; you don't really need to pour it all over.

/s


1/3 cup bleach to a gallon of water if it's to be used as a disinfectant.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The coming famine is causing The Food Network to change its premise for their program

"Man vs. Food"

man vs bear salmon commercial
Youtube 8Rb_yRALwUs
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 425x410]


Isn't humanity wonderful!
 
