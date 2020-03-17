 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   I would normally never do this, but thanks to all Farkers for creating our online community. We may become very important to each other in weeks to come. Be safe, and engage here   (fark.com) divider line
129
    More: Sappy, Cascading Style Sheets, Infectious disease, small business underdogs, National Football League, Expiration date, Joe Rogan, Business, Pornography  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 9:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



129 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Send nuded
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Or nudes
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
spontn80 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I miss facepalms
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are you out of toilet paper already?

/seriously though: stay safe out there
// don't go out if you don't have to
///and stop picking your nose
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OK, Drew
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 850x357]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I know it has its detractors, but I've really been enjoying the new series.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been here longer than some college students have been alive..
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thisispete: fusillade762: [Fark user image 850x357]

[Fark user image 720x300]

/I know it has its detractors, but I've really been enjoying the new series.


I'm gonna buy a month of CBS All Access after it's done and binge.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wolfling: [pics.me.me image 300x150]


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


Red Lobster, standing by.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: I've been here longer than some college students have been alive..


LOL, N00B
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll go to my death knowing that I got at least one green out of the ordeal.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/not subs
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dog bless all your crazy Farkers!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not marrying you.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: Wolfling: [pics.me.me image 300x150]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x412]

Red Lobster, standing by.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Red Forman, standing by.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see that this is set for Main. Will it be stickied to drive all the liters crazy? BWAHAHAHAHA!!!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thisispete: fusillade762: Wolfling: [pics.me.me image 300x150]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x412]

Red Lobster, standing by.

[Fark user image image 850x502]

Red Forman, standing by.


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prepping for a 3 week quarantine at work for the next two days and then I guess I'm quarantined for three weeks.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: Prepping for a 3 week quarantine at work for the next two days and then I guess I'm quarantined for three weeks.


We are hunkering down at home for a month, maybe longer. Food and booze for a month anyway. As long as the power doesn't go out.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dedicate this thread to our spirit animal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep calm, and masturbate furiously.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going out this afternoon to pick up and deliver fresh produce to about 100 needy families in the area. I'm being careful, but am frankly a little worried about exposure. We're using good technique in handling the food, and dropping the bags at people's doors, so we shouldn't be spreading covid, but it's hard when what you really want to do is lock the doors and stay inside for a month.

It sure makes me feel for the people that have to be out there. Grocery stores have to stay open and have workers stocking the shelves and food suppliers have to deliver. Then there are services like utilities and trash pickup that people expect to still be running. Takes people getting out to keep those going, too.

Once all this is over, remember to be extra nice to the people that put themselves at risk to help keep your world running, OK?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hiding under my bed until further notice.  Thank God the internet is good under here.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Keep calm, and masturbate furiously.


Just keep it to groups of less than 50, for safety's sake.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Keep calm, and masturbate furiously.


I've gotten old enough that I'll be slow but steady instead of furiously.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)


We got snow in Western Mass this morning. Then again, it was frippin' 19 degrees yesterday when I woke up, so after that little false start to spring, the Valley has apparently decided, "Hey, hey, hey, let's not get too excited. I got some wind and stuff still to throw at you, and if I don't use 'em up, I gotta keep that in the closet all summer."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Handy wipes or GTFO
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*eyebrow wiggle*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)

We got snow in Western Mass this morning. Then again, it was frippin' 19 degrees yesterday when I woke up, so after that little false start to spring, the Valley has apparently decided, "Hey, hey, hey, let's not get too excited. I got some wind and stuff still to throw at you, and if I don't use 'em up, I gotta keep that in the closet all summer."


Wait, you're a masshole? Omg hi! We got a decent dusting in eastern mass
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)


Oh, I see, you have time for this, but you don't have time for me???!!!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im home for the next 3 weeks, at least.   Museum is closed to all except essential staff.  No one will get to see our Michelangelo show :-(
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)

Oh, I see, you have time for this, but you don't have time for me???!!!


Well if the cafe threads popped up in the commented tab, maybe I'd say hi more often :-P
 
AntiM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the most Fark way to say this?  Oh yeah.
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take solace and value in the comfort and warmth of family?  What are you, some sort of COMMIE?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Cafe Threads: somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)

Oh, I see, you have time for this, but you don't have time for me???!!!

Well if the cafe threads popped up in the commented tab, maybe I'd say hi more often :-P


Slut.  XD
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: fusillade762: Wolfling: [pics.me.me image 300x150]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x412]

Red Lobster, standing by.

[Fark user image 850x502]

Red Forman, standing by.


Red rocket, standing by...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Im home for the next 3 weeks, at least.   Museum is closed to all except essential staff.  No one will get to see our Michelangelo show :-(


That's a cowa-bummer!

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: thisispete: fusillade762: Wolfling: [pics.me.me image 300x150]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x412]

Red Lobster, standing by.

[Fark user image 850x502]

Red Forman, standing by.

Red rocket, standing by...


images.shirts.comView Full Size


reading rainbow, standing by
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Herring standing by
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a hoarder/prepper type, but I did stockpile enough dry pasta, rice, canned and frozen food, and of course booze to ride this out.

I work from home but Mrs Farkie still has to go to the rehab hospital as needed to treat patients, and thankfully their new owners as of last year take infection control seriously.  Both the patients and her are now required to wear masks and gloves during physical therapy sessions, and they've allotted extra time to disinfect all the equipment between patient treatments, too.

The previous ownership were idiots. They admitted a patient who turned out to have an infected tracheostomy, ignored it, and my wife ended up contracting a previous variant of Coronavirus from him.

As soon as it was confirmed, the CDC showed up en masse and swabbed the entire building from the patient's room out to the area they were first admitted, and thankfully it all came back negative.

She was in direct contact with him, and got sick, and spent a week on meds at home but thankfully made a full recovery.

Anyway, stay safe, you Farkers!
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got a pretty great close knit group here that does a great job of looking out for each other. At least in TFD land. When not busy snarking on each other that is.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Im home for the next 3 weeks, at least.   Museum is closed to all except essential staff.  No one will get to see our Michelangelo show :-(


NOOOOOOOO!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: somedude210: Cafe Threads: somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)

Oh, I see, you have time for this, but you don't have time for me???!!!

Well if the cafe threads popped up in the commented tab, maybe I'd say hi more often :-P

Slut.  XD


Yes I am. And I'm not ashamed of that
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Cafe Threads: somedude210: Cafe Threads: somedude210: Good luck everyone from casa de somedude here in the frozen north (don't laugh, we got snow this morning!)

Oh, I see, you have time for this, but you don't have time for me???!!!

Well if the cafe threads popped up in the commented tab, maybe I'd say hi more often :-P

Slut.  XD

Yes I am. And I'm not ashamed of that


We need to meet.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eyeq360: raerae1980: Im home for the next 3 weeks, at least.   Museum is closed to all except essential staff.  No one will get to see our Michelangelo show :-(

NOOOOOOOO!


Mesopotamia was supposed to open next week.  Thats been cancelled, too.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: eyeq360: raerae1980: Im home for the next 3 weeks, at least.   Museum is closed to all except essential staff.  No one will get to see our Michelangelo show :-(

NOOOOOOOO!

Mesopotamia was supposed to open next week.  Thats been cancelled, too.


Redundant?
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.