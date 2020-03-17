 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Pre-coronavirus: The Fourth Mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs is to help the civilian health care system in the event of crisis. Now: *YOINK*   (washingtonpost.com)
5
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can't even help veterans, so nothing lost.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd like to know why, I can tell you... the VA Mission Act that trump pushed and signed moved funding from the VA to the community so Vets can see outside doctors. It was paid for by pulling money from our budget. A LOT of it. So much that even before this we were trying to figure out how to get through the rest of the year.

We don't have enough beds and our money is shrinking. When I heard the other day that MSNBC said the VA was going to be there for overflow I laughed so hard.

We have emergency drug stockpiles, but not really for this kind of thing. It's more for a flu outbreak or nuclear biological chemical attack. Think tamiflu atropine burn blankets, iodine.

In case of a tough strain of flu or actual attack... we could help with triage. But if they need more beds? Man... yeah it's probably wise to be honest right now and say that we can't do it. If we mobilized beds and other crap into the VA system for emergency overflow? That could happen. But you'd have to do that right now to get ready. Not sure that are doing that. I haven't heard anything.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Short of an EMTALA situation, a for-profit hospital would give a veteran the finger.

So fark off.
 
skinink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you'd like to know why, I can tell you... the VA Mission Act that trump pushed and signed moved funding from the VA to the community so Vets can see outside doctors. It was paid for by pulling money from our budget. A LOT of it. So much that even before this we were trying to figure out how to get through the rest of the year.

We don't have enough beds and our money is shrinking. When I heard the other day that MSNBC said the VA was going to be there for overflow I laughed so hard.

We have emergency drug stockpiles, but not really for this kind of thing. It's more for a flu outbreak or nuclear biological chemical attack. Think tamiflu atropine burn blankets, iodine.

In case of a tough strain of flu or actual attack... we could help with triage. But if they need more beds? Man... yeah it's probably wise to be honest right now and say that we can't do it. If we mobilized beds and other crap into the VA system for emergency overflow? That could happen. But you'd have to do that right now to get ready. Not sure that are doing that. I haven't heard anything.


Thanks for the info. Best wishes for you and the people you take care of.
 
