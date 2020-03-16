 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   ColludyRudy is mystified by the Coronavirus panic, is afraid he'll starve to death because he doesn't know how to cook   (buzzfeednews.com)
33
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bullshiat. You don't have any close friends, Rudy.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He can go down in the subway and fight Pizza Rat for the last slice for all I care.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Won't any of his ex-wives cook for him? Not even an occasional bologna sandwich? What kind of schmuck is this guy? Trump gets along great with all his exes this side of Texas. He fires you and asks you for advice two days later.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
<shrug>  He's a grown man, let him figure it out.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Giuliani gets the freakout over the coronavirus pandemic, but he doesn't really get it. He wants people to wash their hands and drink lots of water and cough into their elbows, but these empty flights? Eating dinner at home? Canceling playdates? What is this, a war?"

Goddamn right it's a war.
Nature is at war with us using a most insidious and clever weapon.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope he has a Pomeranian that eats his face
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Could you put out an advertisement for a cook

Hey, here's an even better idea: You could have someone in a professional kitchen cook you some food and have it delivered!  I can't believe no one ever thought of that before me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: "Could you put out an advertisement for a cook

Hey, here's an even better idea: You could have someone in a professional kitchen cook you some food and have it delivered!  I can't believe no one ever thought of that before me.


I's suggest a local nurse who works in the ER who wants some side money, except they're pretty busy, so maybe a rotating team of ER nurses.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  He's a grown man, let him figure it out.


I'm not sure if any conservatives truly qualify as grown up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the lady he pays to do his laundry can cook
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "Giuliani gets the freakout over the coronavirus pandemic, but he doesn't really get it. He wants people to wash their hands and drink lots of water and cough into their elbows, but these empty flights? Eating dinner at home? Canceling playdates? What is this, a war?"

Goddamn right it's a war.
Nature is at war with us using a most insidious and clever weapon.

Goddamn right it's a war.
Nature is at war with us using a most insidious and clever weapon.


You gotta give nature its credit: it kept its temper in check to an admirable degree for a long time.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he doesn't really get it.


You can stop reading at that point.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"afraid he'll starve to death"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: He can go down in the subway and fight Pizza Rat for the last slice for all I care.


I got $20 on Pizza Rat.
 
drxym
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure he could just use an app on his phone and get food delivered from one of many thousands of places. I bet even his swanky sit-down restaurants might even consider home delivery if it gets them through this.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought he was a Nosferatu anyway.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dang it. He's been rather quiet lately. I was hoping he had suffered a case of permanent laryngitis or that his chronic Cranium Rectomitis had finally caught up to him.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only good thing about the current pandemic is the fact that stupid and/or willfully-deluded shiatweasels such as Ghouliani are likely to fall victim to Covid19 and probably die as a result. He is in the dangerous demographic for Covid19 morbidity.

While this is a desirable end state, such Deranged shiatweasels are likely to infect scads of other people directly, and indirectly cause thousands more to become exposed needlessly. By the time Ghouliani and his ilk are finally falling victim to believing their own propaganda, those who pay attention to them can (and probably will) spread the disease much farther afield than might otherwise have happened. Losing the followers of the Deranged shiatweasel political group will be no great loss, but each of them could potentially expose scores of neighbors, relatives, and co-workers by refusing to act rationally in the face of a global farking pandemic.

Buckle up. kids. It's going to be a really bump ride here in the US.
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Newsflash, extremely rich man is miffed that his lifestyle is being inconvenienced by a need to save the little people from death.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even if you do know how to cook, it doesn't matter because grocery stores are out of basic supplies.

\irony: when you're told to avoid restaurants, but there's no food available to cook with
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OdradekRex: He can go down in the subway and fight Pizza Rat for the last slice for all I care.

I got $20 on Pizza Rat.

I got $20 on Pizza Rat.


It's a tough call. One is the sort of vermin that lurks in the shadows, only dashing out into the light to grab whatever it can and run off with it and the other is Pizza Rat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You better boil you a hot dog and use the leftover water for your cup of ramen
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Even if you do know how to cook, it doesn't matter because grocery stores are out of basic supplies.

\irony: when you're told to avoid restaurants, but there's no food available to cook with


My family went grocery shopping yesterday.  They came back with about everything they wanted.  1% milk instead of 2%, but they even bought toilet paper.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alphax: I thought he was a Nosferatu anyway.


Well yeah, that's what he means. How's he supposed to get his food with all this social distancing?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was hoping my store would be restocking this week.  That this jackass has been in meetings he misunderstood worries me. The meetings part.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: Tyrone Slothrop: Even if you do know how to cook, it doesn't matter because grocery stores are out of basic supplies.

\irony: when you're told to avoid restaurants, but there's no food available to cook with

My family went grocery shopping yesterday.  They came back with about everything they wanted.  1% milk instead of 2%, but they even bought toilet paper.


I went to a couple of stores, and they looked like the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. Nearly all the shelves were bare. Hopefully the stores' supply chains are still working and they'll be restocked soon. Meanwhile, I need to see who's available to deliver.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have gone and pissed off all the hunter bideners.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh,
He's got plenty of fat reserves.
Take a daily vitamin, drink plenty of water and don't forget a little salt so electricity can travel thru your neurons.
You'll be colluding just fine until this thing blows over.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aagrajag: RolandTGunner: "Giuliani gets the freakout over the coronavirus pandemic, but he doesn't really get it. He wants people to wash their hands and drink lots of water and cough into their elbows, but these empty flights? Eating dinner at home? Canceling playdates? What is this, a war?"

Goddamn right it's a war.
Nature is at war with us using a most insidious and clever weapon.

You gotta give nature its credit: it kept its temper in check to an admirable degree for a long time.


However it seems to attack mostly the elderly in the most severe way. Did they anger nature more?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OdradekRex: He can go down in the subway and fight Pizza Rat for the last slice for all I care.

I got $20 on Pizza Rat.

I got $20 on Pizza Rat.


Nobody is taking that sucker bet
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"That place is [usually] packed on a Sunday night - packed, packed, packed," he said. "When I walked in, I was the first one there - I got the best table in the house." He had dinner, some drinks. "By the time I left there was no more than 10 people."

Weird. Usually the place clears out after he arrives.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he dies from this, then who'll be the US chief cyber security expert?!  All of our private data is still safe & secure, right?  RIGHT?!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.