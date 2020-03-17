 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The White House is putting a bailout plan together for the airlines, cruise lines and "hospitality industry". Gee, who do we know that owns hotels?   (cnbc.com) divider line
84
•       •       •

84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's already shameless about funneling taxpayer money into his own pocket, I would not put it past him.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work at a hotel, but everyone will need help.  His sort of selective aid will just make things worse.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 339x149]


Knowing Trump*, he'll re-open the airline just to get the bailout and then shut it down again
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A bailout package should be put together that exempts all Trump properties from receiving aid.

/a person can dream
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about the "hospital" industry, if you are throwing money away you should at least throw it their way first.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously guys, do you know how much money the man is losing now? Have a heart, he wasn't worth what he claimed he was when he got elected, and now with the market downturn he might have to declare bankruptcy a few more times and screw his credits out of money. No, no, it's probably best we give him a few billion to ease the pain of those impending bankruptcies.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People need bailouts more than industries.

Employers will furlough / lay off those who need it most to shore up resources.

No one is traveling or staying in a hotel right now. That money will not go to the employees who need it.

But convincing this idiot to do something reasonable requires... stuff the Secret Service won't allow you to bring to the conversation.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Universal healthcare is the bailout those industries need.

Pandemics are going to keep happening and Covid-19 is going to disrupt every for the next 18-24 months.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What we're seeing are the last throes, if you will, of the capitalist model.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Last week: Lots of businesses and facilities are closing all over the country. People are being told to stay inside.

This week: Let's bail out the travel industry.

/Bonus: Also told Europe they couldn't travel here.
//Hey Google, how many u's are appropriate for the word "fark" in this situation?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And a health insurance company co-founded by Jared Kushner has a for-profit website to direct people to nearby testing locations.

This is the most nakedly corrupt administration in American history, and people have died, and will continue to die, because of it. At the very least, Trump, McConnell and Barr deserve, at minimum, life behind bars for the sheer damage their greed and gleeful cruelty have done to America.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Merv Griffin?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordJiro: And a health insurance company co-founded by Jared Kushner has a for-profit website to direct people to nearby testing locations.

This is the most nakedly corrupt administration in American history, and people have died, and will continue to die, because of it. At the very least, Trump, McConnell and Barr deserve, at minimum, life behind bars for the sheer damage their greed and gleeful cruelty have done to America.


My only regret is I have but one smart to give...
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They already got a bailout 2 years ago.

What's that? They already spent the money?

Tough farking luck. Learn responsible money management. You're CEOs for farks sakes, not teenagers with dad's wallet and car keys.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: No one is traveling or staying in a hotel right now. That money will not go to the employees who need it.


My hotel isn't completely dead yet, but it's like the first week of January.. normally the slowest time of the year.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Save the bars!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's the big metal and wood thing the French like to use in these kinds of times...? Guilt o Time? or something...
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: What we're seeing are the last throes, if you will, of the capitalist model.


We're about as capitalist as the old USSR was communist...
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I rented a room on air BnB once.  I'm going to need about $100,000.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If we all keep going to Bob Evan's, we can avoid having to bail them out, too. See y'all down on the farm!
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: What's the big metal and wood thing the French like to use in these kinds of times...? Guilt o Time? or something...


A bread knife?
 
Northern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ishkur: They already got a bailout 2 years ago.

What's that? They already spent the money?

Tough farking luck. Learn responsible money management. You're CEOs for farks sakes, not teenagers with dad's wallet and car keys.


Royal Caribbean is owned by the Pritzkers, who have not paid nearly any income taxes in decades.  But let's bail them out because reasons.
/crony capitalism is great!
//picking winners and losers is only wrong when that black guy does it.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember all the Trump supporters in 2016 talking about how he's so rich he would live off his own money in the White House, and never have to take a dime from the American taxpayers.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess having 3 months pay set aside for emergencies only applies to us plebs.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How's that emoluments lawsuit going?

/god DAMMITT that sh*t makes me mad
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A much larger impact is going to be to tens of thousands of independent restaurants.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The thing about that shameless prick is that he won't just be thinking about himself and how to mitigate his losses. He'll be thinking about how he can turn this into a net win. He'll want to MAKE money off of this disaster. He's the guy who would hoard hand sanitizer and sell it for $100 a bottle.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alphax: I work at a hotel, but everyone will need help.  His sort of selective aid will just make things worse.


Selective is right. Every business and industry is going to feel this bigly, most have already and we're just getting started. There are going to be a lot of small businesses permanently shuttered by this fall, where's their money?

Maybe the gun and toilet paper industries should be funding the bailouts for others. They seem to be doing pretty well right now.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alphax: I work at a hotel, but everyone will need help.  His sort of selective aid will just make things worse.


...not for him, or his family

Which is all he cares about...well, perhaps only himself.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alphax: I work at a hotel, but everyone will need help.  His sort of selective aid will just make things worse.


Likewise with me and HR6201.  If it passes the Senate it will be *huge* for me.  But that level of protection needs to be extended to all American workers or that "huge" thing for me will quickly turn right back into disaster.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: People need bailouts more than industries.


If you bail out individuals then they'll spend the money which will support the industries.  Two problems get fixed for the price of one.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alphax: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: No one is traveling or staying in a hotel right now. That money will not go to the employees who need it.

My hotel isn't completely dead yet, but it's like the first week of January.. normally the slowest time of the year.


Point taken.

Hope you and your colleagues make it through, and any bailout money goes to you, not your employer.
 
physt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone explain to me why we are saving those industry when we'll all be dying of the virus and starvation?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure, offer the cruise industry a bailout. One condition: your ships are now registered in US of A, subject to US labor laws.
 
henryhill
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is a perfect time to let the cruise industry die.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A much larger impact is going to be to tens of thousands of independent restaurants.


I have a lot of friends who work as "peons" in the hospitality industry.  Bartenders, cooks, servers, etc.  Most of them live off tips, and live check to check.  They're really getting hosed by the shutdowns in our area.

Why is it everything has to be about Tump?  Even in the middle of a global pandemic, when lots of folks who work simple jobs are hoping to get a little help, it's all about Trump, and his hotels, and Trump is evil because.

The hospitality industry isn't the relative handful of hotels Trump owns.  It's hundreds of thousands of people who make a living working, cleaning, serving, cooking, etc.

So, OK.  I get it.  You DON'T LIKE TRUMP.  Guess if the working stiffs get the shaft so you can get a dig at ol' Cheeto head, that makes it OK and all.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not that I trust Trump to do the right thing...but yeah, the event industry is just getting smoked right now. I work with event rental companies and in some places they've basically had all their events through April cancel. It's a pretty small-family-business-based industry, too, so losing two months of income means LOTS of people are getting let go and owners are looking at bankruptcy.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: makerofbadjokes: What's the big metal and wood thing the French like to use in these kinds of times...? Guilt o Time? or something...

A bread knife?


Kinda, but a bit bigger, and a touch sharper.  Some of the fancy ones even have pull cords.

Kinda like the thing Mel Brooks has in Robin Hood: Men In Tights, but super sized...
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He's already shameless about funneling taxpayer money into his own pocket, I would not put it past him.


Of course he will. And likewise try to stick it to his enemies, the people that have told the truth about him.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: A bailout package should be put together that exempts all Trump properties from receiving aid.

/a person can dream


Fixed that for you
 
sprgrss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

physt: Someone explain to me why we are saving those industry when we'll all be dying of the virus and starvation?


because people need farking jobs.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dennysgod: What about the "hospital" industry, if you are throwing money away you should at least throw it their way first.


Are hospitals lacking customers?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Sure, offer the cruise industry a bailout. One condition: your ships are now registered in US of A, subject to US labor laws.


Can't THIS this enough. Gonna have to start a gofundme or propose legislation for more THIS for this post.

/ this
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LordJiro: And a health insurance company co-founded by Jared Kushner has a for-profit website to direct people to nearby testing locations.

This is the most nakedly corrupt administration in American history, and people have died, and will continue to die, because of it. At the very least, Trump, McConnell and Barr deserve, at minimum, life behind bars for the sheer damage their greed and gleeful cruelty have done to America.


I guess you're too young to remember Nixon.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IAmRight: Not that I trust Trump to do the right thing...but yeah, the event industry is just getting smoked right now. I work with event rental companies and in some places they've basically had all their events through April cancel. It's a pretty small-family-business-based industry, too, so losing two months of income means LOTS of people are getting let go and owners are looking at bankruptcy.


Who do you think receives bail out money historically? Why would this time be any different?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Universal healthcare is the bailout those industries need.

Pandemics are going to keep happening and Covid-19 is going to disrupt every for the next 18-24 months.


How the fark is that a bailout that will keep the lights on and allow employers to keep employees?

Just like marijuana, universal healthcare isn't a panacea.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Rapmaster2000: A much larger impact is going to be to tens of thousands of independent restaurants.

I have a lot of friends who work as "peons" in the hospitality industry.  Bartenders, cooks, servers, etc.  Most of them live off tips, and live check to check.  They're really getting hosed by the shutdowns in our area.

Why is it everything has to be about Tump?  Even in the middle of a global pandemic, when lots of folks who work simple jobs are hoping to get a little help, it's all about Trump, and his hotels, and Trump is evil because.

The hospitality industry isn't the relative handful of hotels Trump owns.  It's hundreds of thousands of people who make a living working, cleaning, serving, cooking, etc.

So, OK.  I get it.  You DON'T LIKE TRUMP.  Guess if the working stiffs get the shaft so you can get a dig at ol' Cheeto head, that makes it OK and all.


Who are you arguing with?
 
