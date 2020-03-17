 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   We flush in the land down under. With sewers blocked, we all chunder   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
i ignore u
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  THERE IS NO TOILET ROLL CRISIS!  The only "crisis" is morons packing their spare bedrooms with 300 years worth of toilet paper.  Just put per person limits on TP roll purchases.  Presto, problem solved.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I couldn't read the article but did see the picture of that pipe.......ewwwwww

If it's brown flush it down
If it yellow let it mellow

Saves my septic system from being pumped every 5 years as recommended by the installer.
It took 15 years for the first pumping by following that practice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Oh FFS.  THERE IS NO TOILET ROLL CRISIS!  The only "crisis" is morons packing their spare bedrooms with 300 years worth of toilet paper.  Just put per person limits on TP roll purchases.  Presto, problem solved.


There might be in Australia. It also might be all those people stuck inside at the same time, all beefing logs in unison. Who knows?

Also, that isn't a fatberg.
 
watching the trump bubble grow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Long term outcome proceeds short term enjoyment
 
Nidiot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Surely at some point people will have stockpiled enough bog rolls and normal trading can resume. Why is this taking so long? How many years worth of bog roll are people trying to acquire?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Insain2: If it's brown flush it down
If it yellow let it mellow


Conversely:

"If it's brown, drink it down! If it's black, send it back."
 
