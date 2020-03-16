 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   100 tests? The "best healthcare system and military in the world" and we managed 100 farking tests?   (connectingvets.radio.com) divider line
39
    More: Fail, Veteran, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, VA officials, Veterans Affairs Canada, American Legion, Veterans' Bill of Rights, Death, Infection  
•       •       •

1426 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Numbers of infections can't be high if you don't test
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is going to get so much worse.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Testing makes the President look bad.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Testing makes the President look bad.


So does orange powder coat.
 
Bear151556 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time I hear the about The USA being the best I am reminded of the first episode of The Newsroom. I really think that anymore, we are riding on our own coattails. We may be the most expensive, but the best? That questionable. Any more there is not even an effort to put quality first, it's always money first and foremost.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Iraq
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Marcus Aurelius: Testing makes the President look bad.

So does orange powder coat.


Strangely enough, that actually makes him look better.  He is a very ugly man, so the less you see of him the better.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I throw all the bills into the trash unopened, look how much money I have in my wallet! Jenius!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear151556: Every time I hear the about The USA being the best I am reminded of the first episode of The Newsroom. I really think that anymore, we are riding on our own coattails. We may be the most expensive, but the best? That questionable. Any more there is not even an effort to put quality first, it's always money first and foremost.


That monologue is one of the best in television, and more applicable now than when it was produced.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear151556: Every time I hear the about The USA being the best I am reminded of the first episode of The Newsroom. I really think that anymore, we are riding on our own coattails. We may be the most expensive, but the best? That questionable. Any more there is not even an effort to put quality first, it's always money first and foremost.


You may be interested to know, that outside the US no one ever thought you were the best.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If South Korea could ramp up 1000s of tests almost overnight, why can we not do anything similar to that?

Why are we not working with other countries to obtain information like that?

Why haven't we removed this entire administration for gross incompetence that is going to come goddamn close to negligent homicide?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be fair,  subby...that was as of publication yesterday. They're probably up to 105, 106 by now.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typhoid Trump the Plague Rat President and his hoax crying voters did this. Don't forget who the plague rats were when this is all over.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Testing makes the President look bad.


The President makes the President look bad.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all going to be fine. Everyone has plenty of toilet paper.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: If South Korea could ramp up 1000s of tests almost overnight, why can we not do anything similar to that?

Why are we not working with other countries to obtain information like that?

Why haven't we removed this entire administration for gross incompetence that is going to come goddamn close to negligent homicide?


Cuomo here in NY said fark it and we are up to something like 7000 tests. And now private labs are coming on-line. Leadership abhors a vacuum.
 
theFword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does everyone need to be tested?  Did China test everyone? Videos from china show them using infrared thermometer to "test" people at checkpoints. Does that considered  to be a test?  If I hand out papers at the airport to returning travelers, and on the paper is a multiple choice "test" regarding symptoms they may have, is that "testing" for COVID?
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they mean completed tests.  The Atlanta VA turned their SICU into a negative pressure ward and has at least 9 people with a high suspicion for COVID with 30 total
Persons under investigation last I saw a report on Sunday.  I wouldn't be surprised if it is near double that given the extent of community transmission we seem to have here.


The veterans who use the VA are much sicker with more co-morbid conditions than a similarly aged population.  The death rate in that group will be high.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you see America is good at making rich people richer. That involves a lot of number games and a few misplaced pallets of money here and there. These tests are really not a money maker so of course they have as much priority as anything else in this nation which doesn't directly benefit our betters which is to say almost none. 

Add to that the political motive by the Trump regime to keep the numbers as low as possible ( public health be damned) and we have a recipe for disaster almost fitting any blockbuster movie. Except no filmmaker would show the US government as completely bungling and incompetent as this administration has shown its self to be. 'Its not realistic' would be the complaint. 

So this is complete expected and will continue to spiral out of control for at least another couple of months. The republican disdain for the everyday american will cause many more deaths than there could have been and people will suffer, but that is how it is when you allow conservatives to hold any piece of power.

/ Username checks out comment.
// Conservatives are the worst people.
/// Three for the republic.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Numbers of infections can't be high if you don't test


I could have sworn I read some legitimate reporting that Azar or the CDC or somebodywas told not to test in Washington state to keep numbers down. Then, when challenged about that, I couldn't find the article. Anybody have a link to such an article? Maybe it was just a Fark comment.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: If South Korea could ramp up 1000s of tests almost overnight, why can we not do anything similar to that?

Why are we not working with other countries to obtain information like that?

Why haven't we removed this entire administration for gross incompetence that is going to come goddamn close to negligent homicide?


Because people would rather die than admit the system has completely failed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: basemetal: Marcus Aurelius: Testing makes the President look bad.

So does orange powder coat.

Strangely enough, that actually makes him look better.  He is a very ugly man, so the less you see of him the better.


Then at least wipe him down with acetone before applying the powder coat. Splotchy as hell.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EvilEgg: basemetal: Marcus Aurelius: Testing makes the President look bad.

So does orange powder coat.

Strangely enough, that actually makes him look better.  He is a very ugly man, so the less you see of him the better.

Then at least wipe him down with acetone before applying the powder coat. Splotchy as hell.


Use MEK, with his diet I'm sure he's especially greasy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: This is going to get so much worse.


you know, I don't think it's going to get "so much worse", so much as we're just going to become more aware of the actual extent of the infection.

We already know that the disease was in the US well before it was acknowledged. We know it was more wide-spread than anyone thought in China, well before China came clean with more accurate numbers. And infection rates are geometric.
Plus, even with all of the prophylactic measures everyone's putting in place, and all the sanitizing they're doing, there's no way to 100% eliminate the virus.  It's going to remain in nature, it's going to continue to get passed around, and it's going to reinfect and become yet another "flu season" like problem.  Short of some miracle breakthrough treatment, or figuring out some way to force development of immunity to the disease when it doesn't seem to occur naturally, it's not going to get much better or go away.At this point, all we realistically can do is assume that it already is "worse", take the necessary precautions to be reasonably healthy and prevent spread of infection, and otherwise start digging in for what's going to be needed to deal with this for the long haul.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedComrade: Well you see America is good at making rich people richer. That involves a lot of number games and a few misplaced pallets of money here and there. These tests are really not a money maker so of course they have as much priority as anything else in this nation which doesn't directly benefit our betters which is to say almost none. 

Add to that the political motive by the Trump regime to keep the numbers as low as possible ( public health be damned) and we have a recipe for disaster almost fitting any blockbuster movie. Except no filmmaker would show the US government as completely bungling and incompetent as this administration has shown its self to be. 'Its not realistic' would be the complaint. 

So this is complete expected and will continue to spiral out of control for at least another couple of months. The republican disdain for the everyday american will cause many more deaths than there could have been and people will suffer, but that is how it is when you allow conservatives to hold any piece of power.

/ Username checks out comment.
// Conservatives are the worst people.
/// Three for the republic.


This kind of scenario is exactly the sort where I can see it being in...the best interests of the rich and powerful to at least pretend to give a shiat, because I guarantee you that if things really start to tank and you've got a lot of people that are now hungry, desperate, scared, and potentially grieving a loss, it won't take long for the movie "John Q" to become a weekly syndicated hit TV series, so to speak.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every chain has its weakest link.  The South's destruction of the Union just took a little longer.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: durbnpoisn: If South Korea could ramp up 1000s of tests almost overnight, why can we not do anything similar to that?

Why are we not working with other countries to obtain information like that?

Why haven't we removed this entire administration for gross incompetence that is going to come goddamn close to negligent homicide?

Because people would rather die than admit the system has completely failed.


Well, then let them die and decrease the surplus population.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it - let's brick the country and be legends.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that it really matters, but the TFA's stated number of veterans who have tested positive isn't accurate since I don't see my city listed. A contractor who works in Mrs. Clyde's building tested positive, and if the individual is a contractor working in that building there's 99.9% chance that he / she is a veteran.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: If South Korea could ramp up 1000s of tests almost overnight, why can we not do anything similar to that?


Because w didn't have the CEO of some genetic company start using a supercomputer to analyze the virus 16 days before WHO declared it a public health emergency of global concern, that's why.  It wasn't the South Korean government that got aheads of the game, it was this guy:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/12/asia/c​o​ronavirus-south-korea-testing-intl-hnk​/index.html


South Korea is not testing every citizen.  If someone drives up they have to be showing symptoms or have been in an area with a lot of confirmed cases.  A doctor still has to say "Yes, this person fits the criteria to be tested, get them tested."

The US has ramped up testing and is still ramping it up.  It's not the CDC's job to test everyone, it's their job to coordinate with the public sector to get testing done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Because w didn't have the CEO of some genetic company start using a supercomputer to analyze the virus 16 days before WHO declared it a public health emergency of global concern, that's why.  It wasn't the South Korean government that got aheads of the game, it was this guy:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/12/asia/co​ronavirus-south-korea-testing-intl-hnk​/index.html


Serious question...  Why hasn't that data been released to the rest of the world so we could all get to work developing our own tests?

Unless I'm missing something, and that has in fact happened.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only people who think the US has the best health care system in the world are the members of the Fox News cult.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

elaw: The only people who think the US has the best health care system in the world are the members of the Fox News cult.


And the best military in the world wouldn't have had their collective arses kicked in Korea, Vietnam, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq. I'll give you Grenada, though.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theFword: Does everyone need to be tested?  Did China test everyone? Videos from china show them using infrared thermometer to "test" people at checkpoints. Does that considered  to be a test?  If I hand out papers at the airport to returning travelers, and on the paper is a multiple choice "test" regarding symptoms they may have, is that "testing" for COVID?


Are you suggesting that China might be dishonest about it's testing methods and results?
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: Bear151556: Every time I hear the about The USA being the best I am reminded of the first episode of The Newsroom. I really think that anymore, we are riding on our own coattails. We may be the most expensive, but the best? That questionable. Any more there is not even an effort to put quality first, it's always money first and foremost.

You may be interested to know, that outside the US no one ever thought you were the best.


You may be interested to know that I talked to an Australian citizen, literally last week, that said the US was the best country. He is married to an American and lives here part time, so I asked him to compare the two, his exact words were, "I love Australia, and it's the best, but the US is the best, you know? It is the greatest country." So that is at least one.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: elaw: The only people who think the US has the best health care system in the world are the members of the Fox News cult.

And the best military in the world wouldn't have had their collective arses kicked in Korea, Vietnam, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq. I'll give you Grenada, though.


The military didn't have its ass kicked in any of those places.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even if we hit China like numbers the vast majority of folks will not know anyone who got infected.  Those folks will maintain that it was all an overblown hoax, because to them personally it was.  This is why we can't have nice things.  Too many people operate under the assumption that what happens to them is what happens.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: South Korea is not testing every citizen. If someone drives up they have to be showing symptoms or have been in an area with a lot of confirmed cases. A doctor still has to say "Yes, this person fits the criteria to be tested, get them tested."


" South Korean authorities ensured testing was essentially free to all and that the country's single-payer health care system does not disincentivize low-income people from seeking preventive treatment, as is often the case in the United States. "

"They used the WHO test, so they had a test that was validated early on. Then, they made a simple decision: Test as many people as possible. They organized themselves to get specimens and then made sure they had a very high throughput in the labs."

"If you roll up to a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in South Korea, you might notice that safety procedures extend all the way to your car's air conditioning. You will be advised to hit the recirculation button so that if you're sick, you can keep your pathogens to yourself, in your car, and avoid infecting the medical personnel doing the testing. The test takes 10 minutes at most. Results are texted to you, usually the next day. And it's free - paid for by the government."
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.