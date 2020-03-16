 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Even for Florida, this is bad   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
534 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 3:10 AM



34 Comments
 
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like Petri dish.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jeebus
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lol
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What really gets me is that we will have to treat these dumbasses if they go bad. And most of the young don't get full blown, but some will.  And eventually, someone always wins the lottery.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens close down.
People come to FL to have fun and be entertained. And you expect them to stay in a crappy motel room for 2 weeks?

Ain't nobody got time for that.jpg
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's OK, there are no old people in Florida.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
uhhhm, i admit it. sunday was my 40th birthday and i went out on a boat with my family. i have NEVER IN MY LIFE seen so many boats on the water, and people on beaches, and we couldn't even eat lunch at the restaurant i wanted to go to because all of the boat slips were full and there was a literal line of 5 boats waiting for the next place to park. it wasn't just spring break busy, it was extra super busy. people here are acting like everything is 100% totally normal.

we're all going to die.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beach is closed. Darwin chasing your back will tell ya.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well I moved to Oregon from Tampa almost two months ago. NO RAGRETS.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

basemetal: ...And most of the young don't get full blown, but some will...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When the beach shot started my mind immediately started playing that whistling sound that a falling bomb makes.

/and nothing of value was lost
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhhhm, i admit it. sunday was my 40th birthday and i went out on a boat with my family. i have NEVER IN MY LIFE seen so many boats on the water, and people on beaches, and we couldn't even eat lunch at the restaurant i wanted to go to because all of the boat slips were full and there was a literal line of 5 boats waiting for the next place to park. it wasn't just spring break busy, it was extra super busy. people here are acting like everything is 100% totally normal.

we're all going to die.


The US is on track to have 1000 dead in the next two weeks. This is just the tip of the spear.
 
links136
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida is basically Italy but full of old and crazy people
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: basemetal: ...And most of the young don't get full blown, but some will...

[Fark user image 279x181]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: luna1580: uhhhm, i admit it. sunday was my 40th birthday and i went out on a boat with my family. i have NEVER IN MY LIFE seen so many boats on the water, and people on beaches, and we couldn't even eat lunch at the restaurant i wanted to go to because all of the boat slips were full and there was a literal line of 5 boats waiting for the next place to park. it wasn't just spring break busy, it was extra super busy. people here are acting like everything is 100% totally normal.

we're all going to die.

The US is on track to have 1000 dead in the next two weeks. This is just the tip of the spear.


There's now 1000 new cases a day beforewidespread testing.

More like 10000.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Don't gather in groups."

LET'S GO TO THE BEACH!

This is a quarantine not a gd snow day.
 
jefferator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
typical morons.......Gubmint said I was on vacation!
 
links136
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Looks like Petri dish.


Looks like a shot from idiocracy to me
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sharknado(n+1) might cure that situation. Problem is that the sharks ingesting that blood will easily create Sharknado(n+2).
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well... that's one way to win Florida in November.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looked like a young crowd.

Probably a 100% survival rate among those shown, barring any car wrecks or suicides.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Looks like Petri dish.


Hardly clear water.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The number of butt selfies being posted is in decline =\
 
LessO2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

propasaurus: It's OK, there are no old people in Florida.


Just a lot of Trump voters.

That's why he's suddenly worried, his voter base will be dying off en masse.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trik: The number of butt selfies being posted is in decline =\


It always comes down to butt stuff, doesn't it?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

links136: BafflerMeal: luna1580: uhhhm, i admit it. sunday was my 40th birthday and i went out on a boat with my family. i have NEVER IN MY LIFE seen so many boats on the water, and people on beaches, and we couldn't even eat lunch at the restaurant i wanted to go to because all of the boat slips were full and there was a literal line of 5 boats waiting for the next place to park. it wasn't just spring break busy, it was extra super busy. people here are acting like everything is 100% totally normal.

we're all going to die.

The US is on track to have 1000 dead in the next two weeks. This is just the tip of the spear.

There's now 1000 new cases a day beforewidespread testing.

More like 10000.


At this point we will never have accurate counts of the infected, so all I look at is confirmed dead. It's doubling every two to three days now.

Sadly the rate will get worse/speed up/increase once the infected hit the wall of hospital capacity. I'm guessing right now 10,000+ dead in the US by late April. Hope I'm wrong.
 
Farabor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

powhound: Sharknado(n+1) might cure that situation. Problem is that the sharks ingesting that blood will easily create Sharknado(n+2).


So what you are saying is we'll need Sharknado transfinite induction to get Sharknado(ω)?
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhhhm, i admit it. sunday was my 40th birthday and i went out on a boat with my family. i have NEVER IN MY LIFE seen so many boats on the water, and people on beaches, and we couldn't even eat lunch at the restaurant i wanted to go to because all of the boat slips were full and there was a literal line of 5 boats waiting for the next place to park. it wasn't just spring break busy, it was extra super busy. people here are acting like everything is 100% totally normal.

we're all going to die.


SAW BOOBIES
HAD SEX LATER
WHO CARES???

Welcome to Florida!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It being an election year, and Florida having all those old people who like to vote for racism, this does not bode well for the very same Republicans who are refusing to shut down the Panhandle, rather than have their hotel owners lose a little money.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

links136: Florida is basically Italy but full of old and crazy people


Clearwater, Florida is the world headquarters for Scientology.  They probably believe being OT VI makes them immune.
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: When the beach shot started my mind immediately started playing that whistling sound that a falling bomb makes.

/and nothing of value was lost


I heard a cello.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was thinking warm weather will probably protect them, and then I remembered Mar Largo is even further south, and they have had a bunch of transmissions, and so has Brazil, and I am realizing, warm weather is not going to end this.
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Chief Brody tried to shut it down, but the mayor wouldn't let him.

filmink.com.auView Full Size
 
