(Some Guy)   The state of Georgia has now shut down all college classes until the end of this semester. They are sending every one home from the dorms and going to online classes only. No problem, it is only the flu with less deaths T Rump says   (usg.edu) divider line
31
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's play "Guess where subby didn't go"
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
huh. I went to college. didn't know collage was an option...sounds fancy.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are the pastiche classes okay though?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lol I hope this goes green with the typo. To perfect

/rotsky
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do they have a specialization in Macaroni art?
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

styckx: [Fark user image 425x521]


Now that, that right there, that is a college.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fake news.  Georgia is a country.  We didn't bend to Eastern Europe during the Revolutionary War and there's no reason for us to start now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We cancelled the show, it's not a big college town.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]


That should be this week's Fark quiz--name as many memes as you can. Aaaand go.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bloomers going home from school is not dying, now is it?
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One of you Photoshop people needs to post the John Belushi "Collage" sweatshirt.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hah. I majored in Spirograph.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]


Okay. I give up... where did you hide mosh pit girl in this thing?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hobnail: Are the pastiche classes okay though?


Macramaybe.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can they keep the school in Athens closed permanently?

/Gators fan
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: Can they keep the school in Athens closed permanently?

/Gators fan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The.... T-virus......
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]

Okay. I give up... where did you hide mosh pit girl in this thing?


Any1 has sauce?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]

Okay. I give up... where did you hide mosh pit girl in this thing?


I don't think she's in there, neither is mustard man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Your mom goes to collage.

I heard she majored in Decoupage.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ElPrimitivo: styckx: [Fark user image image 425x521]

Okay. I give up... where did you hide mosh pit girl in this thing?

I don't think she's in there, neither is mustard man.
[Fark user image image 570x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: bluorangefyre: Can they keep the school in Athens closed permanently?

/Gators fan

[Fark user image image 850x659]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's going to downright tragic come college football season, thousands upon thousands of dead SEC fans

/making headstones that say "Roll Tide" will be lucrative tho
 
i ignore u
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't see why people are so surprised that southern states are doing this.  They've been looking for an excuse to shut down colleges for decades.
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lol I hope this goes green with the typo. To perfect

/rotsky


I hope that was on purpose. But based on your Fark handle I'm guessing not.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Way to go Failmitter, your local community college must be proud of you.

/btw, it's fewer, not less
//every day is a school day
///Slashiesvirus
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

powhound: scottydoesntknow: Lol I hope this goes green with the typo. To perfect

/rotsky

I hope that was on purpose. But based on your Fark handle I'm guessing not.


It's a bold strategy, Cotton.
 
