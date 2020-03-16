 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Trump issues 'Coronavirus Guidelines' for next 15 days to slow pandemic   (cnbc.com) divider line
51
    More: PSA, United States Department of Homeland Security, Medicine, Health, Donald Trump, United States, Health care, Food, President Donald Trump  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2020 at 1:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No one is listening to him anymore
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah if we don't go completely down the toilet it will be cause of the governors of this country.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can the rich survive 15 days of tax cuts?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it printed in comic sans?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tweet fart blurt blame.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His only purpose now is to drive the stock market down even further.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: His only purpose now is to drive the stock market down even further.


Futures were up 700 and he just came out and said the pandemic will last until August (longer) so I'm waiting for it to react.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And now it's 500
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The assembly where they announced 10 people limit.

16 people on stage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: The assembly where they announced 10 people limit.

16 people on stage

[Fark user image image 649x432]


Crowded together
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feels like my governor took some initiative with the 6 counties in the Bay Area.  Given the one to the south of mine had 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of this morning, I am not surprised.  San Jose is going to need all the help it can get.
 
alaric3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can we stop letting this child play pretend and limit important decisions to some farking grown ups?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And now it's 500


Given how the entire situation has been mismanaged, August may be generous in terms of how quickly this ends.  We are over a year from an effective and widely distributed vaccine and thats only if Jared doesnt blow it up somehow with a "its working and its very exciting" kinda plan.  Either way, the economic damage is now coming in and theres really not a lot of things they can do to stop it now.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Work or engage in schooling from home, or the inside of your elbow.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun game to play while you're passing the time
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are there any measurables for leaders in there? I didn't think so.

/Are we being led by morans?
 
Superjoe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alaric3: Can we stop letting this child play pretend and limit important decisions to some farking grown ups?


We missed the chance to impeach and remove him, so no.
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the rules are fine, they're just not his rules.

Also, America, you know your healthcare  system is f*cked to a fare-thee-well if you use the term "medical provider" instead of "doctor", or "physician".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yeah if we don't go completely down the toilet it will be cause of the governors of this country.


The only thing not going down the toilet right now is toilet paper.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happens after 15 days?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


8 weeks.

15 days people can accept. 8 weeks once under lockdown.

Maybe till August 2021 if necessary?

That is my thinking.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would rather take advice from a typical American teenager.

#CoronavirusChallenge

Also, the latest trend is groups of teens coughing on people for fun.   That and licking toilet seats, of course.   And they are still better than Trump.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


Sacrificial Offerings
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


the Rapture.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


The old people have been eaten by their pets.  Or they have started to drip through to the apartment below.  Or their son in the basement has started phase 2 of mumification of mommy's dead body.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I would rather take advice from a typical American teenager.

#CoronavirusChallenge

Also, the latest trend is groups of teens coughing on people for fun.   That and licking toilet seats, of course.   And they are still better than Trump.


I already related this but CSB time.

I was in Aldi's the other day here in North Central Florida and they had a teenager coughing on everyone saying "I got the virus" doing it to old people and fake sneezing.

His mother was laughing and I said "Ma'am your son is indeed ill but with a case of assholeitus but do not worry it is not contagious it is hereditary."  She harumphed and walked off.

Man my parents would have snatched me bald headed for doing shiat like that.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: mjjt: The assembly where they announced 10 people limit.

16 people on stage

[Fark user image image 649x432]

Crowded together


Including several elderly and those with conditions that leave them at risk.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: skyotter: What happens after 15 days?

the Rapture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thankfully, he finally, at long last came up with the exact set of suggestions everyone else has been talking about for weeks. Nice work douche!

SomeAmerican: skyotter: What happens after 15 days?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 248x372]


That poster is dumb. Infection was instantaneous in the movie.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Surool: Thankfully, he finally, at long last came up with the exact set of suggestions everyone else has been talking about for weeks. Nice work douche!

SomeAmerican: skyotter: What happens after 15 days?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 248x372]

That poster is dumb. Infection was instantaneous in the movie.


???
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someothermonkey: Fun game to play while you're passing the time
[i.redd.it image 375x1500]


In Spanish it was "Donde Esta Javier" but there was some or dispute with the creator so they changed from the traditional waldo look to a guy who looks like he came from the East Bumblefork Florida.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


headtopics.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I live in California that, according to trump, is not part of the US.  So, f*ck him, f*ck his idiot supporters who are all traitors, f*ck any idiot words that he could ever present.

What do you cal the stupidest person in every situation?  A trump.
What do you call a traitor to America?  A trump.
What do you call a racist?  A trump.
What do you call a pathological liar?  A trump.
What do you call a pretend Christian?  A trump (or a christian.)
What do you call a child molester?  A trump.
What do you call a serial adulterer?  A trump.
What do you call a coward?  A trump.
What do you call an incestuous sack of shiat?  A trump.
What do you call a rapist?  A trump.
What do you call a fraud?  A trump.
What do you call a bankrupt dumbf*ck?  A trump.
What do you call someone who is extremely incompetent?  A trump

One thing I will give him.  He has consolidated a fairly large set of insults into one word - "trump."
The nice thing is that if you use it one someone, you can tell how true it is.  If they frown, it may be misapplied.  If they smile, you hit a bullseye.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cardi B is scared of Coronavirus
Youtube ING8eWghHBY
 
true okie doke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: skyotter: What happens after 15 days?

8 weeks.

15 days people can accept. 8 weeks once under lockdown.

Maybe till August 2021 if necessary?

That is my thinking.


Biohazard - What Makes Us Tick
Youtube Ay78PpiS9fA
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ehh, decent advice. All via negativa. I've been going through the Nassim Taleb cannon and this seems a good way to clip the wings on this black swan.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grokca: Can the rich survive 15 days of tax cuts?


I'm offshore right now and was trying to have a change-of-subject conversation with my "it's all a democratic lie" roommate. He's buying a house and I offhand commented that the cut in rates would most likely get him a favorable rate and he said rates actually went up (I did not verify) because "they don't want everyone just going out and refinancing". I blurted out that that's the most republican thing ever before I could bite my tongue.
I'm really bad at conversation right now.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Uranus: the rules are fine, they're just not his rules.

Also, America, you know your healthcare  system is f*cked to a fare-thee-well if you use the term "medical provider" instead of "doctor", or "physician".


Where do you get elements of medical if not from a provider?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gangster of Boats: [Fark user image image 660x438]


There isn't any more butter either.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: What happens after 15 days?


Then it'll be April and the virus goes away on its own.  Haven't you been paying attention?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Avoid Alabama. The virus is heading there next according to this 100% legit chart from the CDC
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

omg bbq: grokca: Can the rich survive 15 days of tax cuts?

I'm offshore right now and was trying to have a change-of-subject conversation with my "it's all a democratic lie" roommate. He's buying a house and I offhand commented that the cut in rates would most likely get him a favorable rate and he said rates actually went up (I did not verify) because "they don't want everyone just going out and refinancing". I blurted out that that's the most republican thing ever before I could bite my tongue.
I'm really bad at conversation right now.


Rates did go up, because fark you, that's why.  Apparently.

Further evidence firms never actually pass cost savings on to consumers and everything morons like your roommate think they know about foundational economic theory is a lie
 
halotosis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omg bbq: grokca: Can the rich survive 15 days of tax cuts?

I'm offshore right now and was trying to have a change-of-subject conversation with my "it's all a democratic lie" roommate. He's buying a house and I offhand commented that the cut in rates would most likely get him a favorable rate and he said rates actually went up (I did not verify) because "they don't want everyone just going out and refinancing". I blurted out that that's the most republican thing ever before I could bite my tongue.
I'm really bad at conversation right now.


It also smacks of anti-trust, price fixing.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: mjjt: The assembly where they announced 10 people limit.

16 people on stage

[Fark user image image 649x432]

Crowded together


Not counting the reporters/camera crew.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.