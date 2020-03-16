 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Super yacht shows symptoms of Coronavirus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
21st Century Problems of the Uber Rich.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 534x720]


OH MY GOD! YOU USED A MEME TO CIRCUMVENT FARK FILTERS!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somewhere an insurance underwriter is jumping out a window and a Saudi asshole is getting a check to erase a giant financial liability.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor man. Don't you people have any compassion???
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Saudi prince.  He probably only has 4 or 5 yachts left now.  That's no way to live.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sank like a yacht rock.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The luxury 230ft Nourah of Riyad ended up partially submerged underwater.

The worst kind of submerged!
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was built in 2008 so it's probably worn out. Time to get a new one.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allah hates superyachts. It is written.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...while being lifted out of the water for repairs...

Well it is now!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he had a towel.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, that actually _will_ buff right out.

/meh
//insurance motherfarkers, do you speak it?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as long as you calculate the 45 degree tilt in, this shouldn't affect the shuffleboard tournament too much
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one tippy douche canoe you've got there, pal.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The liner boasts 11 cabins for up to 18 guests

With all the unrest in the world, I don't think anybody should have a yacht that sleeps more than twelve.
Some Like It Hot (7/11) Movie CLIP - Sugar Meets the Millionaire (1959) HD
Youtube I0EUKDhQ7vk
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for this guy's loss.
That said, I don't get it when your yacht turns into a cruise ship.

I love yachts. I've been fortunate enough to be connected to people who own them and have been on many different sizes.
One of the most quaintest ones I've been on looked from the outside like a big speedboat. Turns out it had two cabins below and a connecting corridor that had the bathroom, dining table and cooking space, all in the corridor.

The last one I've been on was large (comparatively) but still had "only" three decks; below water, water-level and above.
That one probably had 5-6 cabins, most with their own bathroom.

I don't get what with the space of the yacht in the article do you use all the space for. Or how many people you have with you.
First of all, you suddenly have too many people, and second you have too many function rooms like you're at your house/palace. Where's the novelty in that?
 
Resident Muslim
'' 57 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I feel sorry for this guy's loss.
That said, I don't get it when your yacht turns into a cruise ship.

I love yachts. I've been fortunate enough to be connected to people who own them and have been on many different sizes.
One of the most quaintest ones I've been on looked from the outside like a big speedboat. Turns out it had two cabins below and a connecting corridor that had the bathroom, dining table and cooking space, all in the corridor.

The last one I've been on was large (comparatively) but still had "only" three decks; below water, water-level and above.
That one probably had 5-6 cabins, most with their own bathroom.

I don't get what with the space of the yacht in the article do you use all the space for. Or how many people you have with you.
First of all, you suddenly have too many people, and second you have too many function rooms like you're at your house/palace. Where's the novelty in that?


Oh, and I think I shared a pic or two from my last trip; New Year of 2019.

/miss it

/miss it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Tonight on:

Nice Boats That Sink And The Assholes Who Owned Them
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Somewhere an insurance underwriter is jumping out a window and a Saudi asshole is getting a check to erase a giant financial liability.


When you are as rich as him, you don't buy insurance.  His type of wealth underwrites insurance companies.
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I feel sorry for this guy's loss.
That said, I don't get it when your yacht turns into a cruise ship.

I love yachts. I've been fortunate enough to be connected to people who own them and have been on many different sizes.
One of the most quaintest ones I've been on looked from the outside like a big speedboat. Turns out it had two cabins below and a connecting corridor that had the bathroom, dining table and cooking space, all in the corridor.

The last one I've been on was large (comparatively) but still had "only" three decks; below water, water-level and above.
That one probably had 5-6 cabins, most with their own bathroom.

I don't get what with the space of the yacht in the article do you use all the space for. Or how many people you have with you.
First of all, you suddenly have too many people, and second you have too many function rooms like you're at your house/palace. Where's the novelty in that?


Can't speak for this guy, but 20 years ago in Miami, most of those were used for partying and business meetings...half of them didn't even have engines.  Basically floating condos to impress folks.

/nttawwt
//this one probably had engines
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wax_on: Well, it was built in 2008 so it's probably worn out. Time to get a new one.


The drive trains get dated / worn out, but classic cruisers age pretty well otherwise, and are great candidates for re-powering.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd still opt for fiberglass, because I don't want the hassle, but if money were no object, I'd be all in for that there.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: The luxury 230ft Nourah of Riyad ended up partially submerged underwater.

The worst kind of submerged!


Agreed!
I prefer my ******* submerged in ******, but then the bubbles tickle my ******** and it gets kinda *******, but the towels do nothing, NOTHING!
So I generally just stick to the ******* these days...
 
