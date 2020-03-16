 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   José Andrés - the chef who fed Puerto Rico after the hurricane - is closing his DC-area restaurants and is setting up community kitchens instead   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, Restaurant, Lunch, Take-out, community kitchens, Tavern, Penn Quarter, Inn, China Chilcano  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 16 Mar 2020 at 9:32 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This man is greatness.

Mods - You need to greenlight this.

Themaskedarmadillo has spoken.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a very good person. I'll drop a bill at his restaurants anyday.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This man deserves the nation's highest civilian award.

I hope he gets one - from an honorable and appreciative POTUS sometime in our future.

What he's accomplished is remarkable - and he keeps doing it over and over.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: He's a very good person. I'll drop a bill at his restaurants anyday.


It's the best restaurant group in the country, not even close.  When Jaleo reopens in Vegas I will drop many bills there.

/Maybe it will be open by my birthday in August.  I'll give it 50-50.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


if we had a real president giving out medals of freedom, that were actually earned, jose would have 10 and rush would have zero.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

parasol: This man deserves the nation's highest civilian award.

I hope he gets one - from an honorable and appreciative POTUS sometime in our future.

What he's accomplished is remarkable - and he keeps doing it over and over.


Agreed. he's certainly not getting one from this one.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This guy.  He's alright!

/ and funny too. "Wait, Wait" appearance was a riot.
// Donated to his Bahamas relief efforts
/// Will donate to this one too.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.