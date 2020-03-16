 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Dirt)   Okay, follow me on this: The patent troll that owns Softbank has enlisted the law firm that claimed that monkeys own the IP of photos taken of them, and together are using Theranos patents to file a lawsuit to block COVID-19 testing in the US   (techdirt.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Patent infringement, Patent, Patent application, Claim, Patent troll, Patent law, Supreme Court of the United States, Cross-licensing  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 10:45 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where is Anonymous when you need them?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What sort of monkeys?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What... what in the farkall is this then?

If you're suing to stop COVID testing you should be sent out to personally take swabs. While naked.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upvote for subby managing to read that story and condense it down enough that it could fit in a Fark headline.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catapult him naked into Milan.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that we do still have folks in the CIA that specialize in wet work, but if we did, this would be a perfectly appropriate response.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ooooh, Bingo on "Q-Anon"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
K
 
rga184
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

duppy: Catapult him naked into Milan.


We don't have time for that shiat.  Just execute them.  They're irredeemable sociopaths.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I clicked it fully intending to read it.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure how to begin this story or how to fit all the insanity into the title. It's a story involving patents, patent trolling, Covid-19, Theranos, and e..."


No. Nope. Just no. fark it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dunno, guys. I'm not sure that even Trump & the GOP can out-evil these guys.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That settles it, we are not living in a simulation.

No computer would create a reality this stupid.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok I think I got it. According to my calculations the train has to leave St Louis at 2pm so Billy has enough apples to take his baseball team to the playoffs on one of Jupiter's 79 moons.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x477]K


Exactly why Bigfoot isn't sighted more often.
 
gar1013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me if the US AG, as well as state AGs, decide to run a train on these guys.

If they were smart, they would have waited until after the crisis is over to try to get some money. Instead, they've basically painted a legal target on themselves.
 
trialpha
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Impressive. It's not every day that you get to see an actual example of cartoony supervilliany in real life.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jeebis H. Motherfarking Christ.  Who wants to bet these guys wear red hats with silly acronyms?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NutWrench: What sort of monkeys?


Don't look at me, man.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fix patent law/review and this shiat wouldn't happen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somewhere in East Texas a judge creamed his dungarees reading that headline.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"LLYODS! I WANT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT THIS SPONSORSHIP!!!! How come the new kid gets Bandai & Amazon Japan, and I'm STUCK WITH THIS CRAP?"
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The lawyers filing this lawsuit on behalf of "Labrador" should remember what they've done -- filing a bullshiat patent trolling lawsuit, on behalf of a shell company for a notorious giant patent troll, using patents from a sham company, and using them to try to block the use of Covid-19 diagnostic tests in the middle of a pandemic. I wonder how they sleep at night.

How do you sleep at night?
Youtube GO0JaecRWy0
 
K.B.O. Winston
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worst.  Madlibs.  EVER.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get paid to create no value! Patent patents from your own home!
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The lawyers probably figured with a pandemic going on, the testing company would instantly pay them off so there wouldn't be any delays in supplying an urgent medical necessity. We can only hope the reality is a crushing smackdown from the feds that crushes both the patent trolls and their hired legal guns into a thin quivering paste.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rga184: duppy: Catapult him naked into Milan.

We don't have time for that shiat.  Just execute them.  They're irredeemable sociopaths.


Agreed. Firing squad.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Theranos had patents? They never even had a product.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some heads need to be in baskets below guillotines.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know, if Trump decided to.......oh I dunno, order a Predator drone strike on the legal firm filing this case, followed by a mysterious phone call within 5 minutes of said strike to the survivors, with a voice that coincidentally sounds like Donald Trump's, saying "WHITE MAN FROM TOWN SAYS TAKE IT OFF" *click*, even I might vote for the Orange Man.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: The lawyers probably figured with a pandemic going on, the testing company would instantly pay them off so there wouldn't be any delays in supplying an urgent medical necessity. We can only hope the reality is a crushing smackdown from the feds that crushes both the patent trolls and their hired legal guns into a thin quivering paste.


Could very well be the Feds (Trump Republicans) that are behind this.

If there's no tests, the number of Covid19 cases stops.  If the number of cases stops growing, then Trump got it under control.

It's arse-farking asinine, but so was the Repeal of Net Neutrality, & just about everything else the GOPniks do.

I wouldn't put it past the GOPniks to do such a thing.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.