(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), two more hours of songs whose title begins with the letter "T". If I *cough* during the live part, it's because I gave Sophie a good Furminator combing today, there's still lots of fur around here   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Titties and beer?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ray LaMontagne Trouble
Youtube k3pltmw6cmI
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Testify (from Live at the El Mocambo)
Youtube Wtij9_fLhKA
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Music!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oops, forgot to put my opening in, oh well, you know the subject and Bobby Lewis is starting things off.  Had a spur-of-the-moment dentist appointment to have a crown installed that just came in.  If it wasn't done today it would have been at least two weeks.  Messed up my prep a little.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now last week I played the Rolling Stones version of Time Is On My Side.  This is the Moody Blues cover of it (the first Denny Laine version of the band)
 
