(MSN)   Could we maybe, just possibly, be overreacting?
180
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We wouldn't want to do anything rash like fully fund our hospitals, emergency relief, and medical research institutions. Madness!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
assholes.  assholes everywhere

But Dr. Campbell said he had argued for Davidson to remain open, based on the relatively low risk the virus poses to college-age students, and the virtue of classes like his, which cannot be taught online.


So, giant asshole is losing money so he wants school to stay open.  How farking myopic.  you're willing to risk thousands of students getting exposed so that you can get a salary for a couple of months.  Totally worth it. So what if a few extra people die.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shuddup and let the introverts enjoy some solace for once.
 
AntiM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the article, "... the "statistical value of life" currently pegged by one government agency at about $9 million."  Yet Devin Nunes values his fee fees being hurt at a billion dollars.

Why don't you work on that problem Mr. and Mrs. Economist and let the experts handle the pandemic. jfc
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: assholes.  assholes everywhere

But Dr. Campbell said he had argued for Davidson to remain open, based on the relatively low risk the virus poses to college-age students, and the virtue of classes like his, which cannot be taught online.


So, giant asshole is losing money so he wants school to stay open.  How farking myopic.  you're willing to risk thousands of students getting exposed so that you can get a salary for a couple of months.  Totally worth it. So what if a few extra people die.


"It won't kill you, so please catch it and spread it around. Your gramma won't survive you giving it to her, but she doesn't pay my salary so fark her."
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
these moronic assholes are both economists. not epidemiologists. not doctors, or nurses, or EMTs, or even veterinarians.

why the fark should we listen to them? if i need to fix my car engine i don't hire a painter or a chef. specialized expertise actually matters.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We absolutely could be.

But how about if we err, we do so on the side of caution?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure.  But you know what, I'd rather that we do so than under react & get a bunch of people killed who might otherwise have been saved.

The problem is that you can't quantify over reaction or prove it for that matter.  And under reaction, a year or two from now, will have lawsuits/politicians soundbites screaming about needless deaths.  Fark them
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wait until you need to be cautious, that thing you are waiting to be cautious about will bite you on your butt.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
No.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
These assholes should be charged with some kind of crimes for putting lives in danger for money.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you're DNA... Looking to find the fittest route to survival than, no... You're doing great! Keep up the good work.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You first pal
 
neongoats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God damn motherfarkers. Can you have an attention span longer than 20 farking minutes.

It's been All of like 4 days since Typhoid Trump's sweaty, sleepy, insane sounding Oval Office address that set America a-panic. It's going to be a lot longer, and asking "are we there yet" every farking day is god damned stupid.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
COVID-19 is a serious problem

Common sense precautions do need to be taken. Mass gatherings are a bad idea as it could easily jump from host to host in a small area. Also wash your damn hands and use hand sanitizer.

That doesnt mean that there is no hysteria. I mean, ffs, who hordes toilet paper? Think!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We will probably never know.   If we do everything right, two months down the road everyone will be wondering what all the fuss was about.   That is truly the best-case scenerio.   OTOH, things could be ten times worse in six weeks.

I'll take the former.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're totally overreacting. Just like the voting rights act isn't needed anymore now that the voting rights act has allowed more minorities to vote.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As far as hoarding shiat? Yes. But proactively trying to slow the spread and protect people? Not at all.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe .. Maybe not .. Ask that question again in 2 weeks ..
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Regarding the social distancing thing, ehh maybe, but I'm ok with erring on the side of caution.

Regarding buying umpteen million rolls of TP and tons of rice, beans, and pasta, and all the hand sanitizer and Clorox? Yes, definitely over-reacting. Definitely.
 
LessO2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Betteridge's Law: If the headline ends in a question mark, the answer is usually no.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Said like someone who has had coronavirus take control of their body in a desire to propagate.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No. Simply no.

The COVID-19 mortality rates in China and Italy mirror those for the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

/Rnough said.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cman: hoards


Fxit
 
CRM119
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When the headline is a question the answer is always no
 
evilsofa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you see the daily coronavirus death counts hit 2,000 on March 31, you won't be wondering if we were overreacting.

I'm not fearmongering. I'm just multiplying Italy's numbers by 5 and advancing the date by 17 days.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We are "over-reacting" so that we don't have a second Spanish Flu epidemic, you natural selection draft dodger.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, we're not overreacting. This is a big farking deal.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can't measure (very well) what you've prevented.

Kinda reminds me of the rocks that keep tigers away.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd rather we be overreacting that underreacting. Prior to last week, we were underreacting and trending towards what they're seeing in Italy. Hopefully, the actions being taken now to limit gatherings and keep people apart will lead to a reduction in new cases in 3-4 weeks.

I'm not terribly optimistic about that, but let's hope.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, I already put on my dick-sucking pants.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We aren't overreacting.  We haven't done enough, and that will be apparent in the next week.  Don't get hurt or have a heart attack or stroke, because there won't be any room for you.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd say yes and no. Yes in how late we are in doing something about it and running around like chickens with our heads cut off. (Thanks Donald!) No in that shutting things down and taking precautions is good for everyone to help stay healthy for something that is contagious like this virus is.
 
oldfool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, since we don't have a cure, no.
 
pacified
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm bored of it already.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimlet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ask me again in 2021 so I can point and laugh at everyone who was wrong.

It's my right as a Farker.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'd say yes and no. Yes in how late we are in doing something about it and running around like chickens with our heads cut off. (Thanks Donald!) No in that shutting things down and taking precautions is good for everyone to help stay healthy for something that is contagious like this virus is.


This is my sentiment exactly

If you have no good reason to go out, dont go out. Stay at home. And stop buying every single roll of toiletpaper you can find!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

evilsofa: When you see the daily coronavirus death counts hit 2,000 on March 31, you won't be wondering if we were overreacting.

I'm not fearmongering. I'm just multiplying Italy's numbers by 5 and advancing the date by 17 days.


Edit: Italy reported 368 deaths yesterday, and 349 today.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Big surprise that a society that pushes the hyper-individualist snowflake mentality for decades loses it's mind at any signs of turmoil.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We haven't reacted enough yet.  Once we shut down flights, then I'll be happy we're doing something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ask the people in Italy.

They recorded messages to themselves, themselves from 10 days ago, the past selves who thought it was no big deal and they were overreacting:

https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-qu​a​rantined-italians-record-messages-warn​ing-of-coronavirus-threat-20200316

We are 10 days behind Italy. Listen to what they say.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CRM119: When the headline is a question the answer is always no


I saw this headline title on WSJ yesterday:

"Is the answer to this headline no?"
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well yes, of course we're overreacting.     That's what we do.  
But I check the Johns Hopkins website every day, and those numbers go up every day, and by a lot now.  Course, they should go up, as we test more people, but it's not reassuring.
We're probably all infected already.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're now up to about 120 cases in America...per HOUR.  And we have Europe to thank for going first so we can see where the traps are so we can step right into them too.  Yeah...overreacting. Sheeesh
 
Chakat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Plain and simple, fark right the hell off, Dr. Thunstrom.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So this is what happens when the media gets bored...
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is some hyperbolic crap about, but it is in things like 'today's panel, will society ever be the same after this, has Covid-19 changed the way the world will work forever?!?'

The actual 'take these precautions or lots of people will die' stuff is just sensible.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the media overreacting causing panic and being irresponsible yes. Are the restrictions overreacting no.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: As far as hoarding shiat? Yes. But proactively trying to slow the spread and protect people? Not at all.


Your post needs many more "smart" votes.

With the ease with which COVID-19 spreads, especially from asymptomatic people, the policies for social distancing are a reasonable precaution, even if they do seem burdensome. However, the product hoarding going on is stupid and counterproductive.
 
