 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop hoarding guns   (usatoday.com) divider line
129
    More: Obvious, Firearm, Ammunition, Projectile, Gun, Grocery store, Cartridge, Handgun, Ralph Charette  
•       •       •

2078 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



129 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have guns anymore but if armed looters break in, I will soon enough.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have enough guns. I need more ammunition.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have more than a few WW2 era battle rifles I wouldn't mind clearing out of the safe...hmmm, might be time to talk to the local dealer about consignment sales

/after cleaning the dust off & reoiling of course
//will keep the really nice or historical ones, but those Soviet MN 91/30s that they (badly) made 20 million of...hmmm
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of luck, city people.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: I have more than a few WW2 era battle rifles I wouldn't mind clearing out of the safe...hmmm, might be time to talk to the local dealer about consignment sales

/after cleaning the dust off & reoiling of course
//will keep the really nice or historical ones, but those Soviet MN 91/30s that they (badly) made 20 million of...hmmm


More like 35 million.  They aren't as cosmetically well made as, say, my Garand but they shoot true as long as you don't get a beater with a dicked up barrel.

/M44 is my fav, muzzle flash from here all the way back to Tula
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, guns won't stop the virus. You need a flamethrower for that.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I have enough guns. I need more ammunition.


We went out shooting yesterday and someone asked us if we were going to stock up... I hadn't realized that hoarding was going this far. We just wanted to go target shooting, none of this stupid hoarding bullshiat.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new rule is "call before you knock".
If the alarm goes off, your head comes off.

/ jk
// at least we don't have vacuum salesmen here anymore.
/// they're all in a heap by the street.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Recoil Therapy: I have more than a few WW2 era battle rifles I wouldn't mind clearing out of the safe...hmmm, might be time to talk to the local dealer about consignment sales

/after cleaning the dust off & reoiling of course
//will keep the really nice or historical ones, but those Soviet MN 91/30s that they (badly) made 20 million of...hmmm

More like 35 million.  They aren't as cosmetically well made as, say, my Garand but they shoot true as long as you don't get a beater with a dicked up barrel.

/M44 is my fav, muzzle flash from here all the way back to Tula


Finn M39 beats all.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Pfft, guns won't stop the virus. You need a flamethrower for that.


No, the gun is meant to stop the guy who wants your toliet paper supplies.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this country
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh if panic REALLY kicks off, reality tv will finally be good for a while.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Fark this country



Blah blah blah.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: My new rule is "call before you knock".
If the alarm goes off, your head comes off.

/ jk
// at least we don't have vacuum salesmen here anymore.
/// they're all in a heap by the street.


I started working from home last week, and I've had two salespeople stop by. Both rang the doorbell, then walked down to the end of my driveway and shouted their sales pitch to me when I opened the door.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I have enough guns. I need more ammunition.



I'm fortunate....already have enough firearms and ammo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: I have more than a few WW2 era battle rifles I wouldn't mind clearing out of the safe...hmmm, might be time to talk to the local dealer about consignment sales

/after cleaning the dust off & reoiling of course
//will keep the really nice or historical ones, but those Soviet MN 91/30s that they (badly) made 20 million of...hmmm


The pre-WWII Nagants are actually pretty well made. The stuff made during the war is....not so well made. I have a 1937 Izhevsk that murders deer quite effectively.

/ same thing with just about anything that was made during the war.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one gun, two samurai swords, hunting knives, and really mean, aggressive Chihuahua.

The Chihuahua is my first line of defense.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: ifky: Pfft, guns won't stop the virus. You need a flamethrower for that.

No, the gun is meant to stop the guy who wants your toliet paper supplies.


24 rolls today from Amazon.  I escorted that package inside with my Bushmaster bull-pup at the ready.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare say they're "bitterly clinging" to their guns.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Fark this country


You're welcome to GTFO if you'd like.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Fark this country


Ooh, edgy.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: ifky: Pfft, guns won't stop the virus. You need a flamethrower for that.

No, the gun is meant to stop the guy who wants your toliet paper supplies.


You can torch him too!
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica gonna 'murica.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bought a thousand rounds each of 9mm, .380 and 12 gauge a couple of weeks ago. Wasn't due to the virus, I was just low on those particular units, but now I'm thinking I should've bought more of everything.

/a week after I bought, my neighbor was the intended victim of a home invasion attempt
//didn't end well for the home invader
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: But don't you dare say they're "bitterly clinging" to their guns.


In the same way, they are bitterly clinging to their toilet paper.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Dimensio: I have enough guns. I need more ammunition.

We went out shooting yesterday and someone asked us if we were going to stock up... I hadn't realized that hoarding was going this far. We just wanted to go target shooting, none of this stupid hoarding bullshiat.


Same.  Went to the range to do some plinking this weekend. Quite the opposite, I actually thought the gun store (and range) might be closed or empty due to coronavirus fears.

Was I totally wrong - it was more busy than I'd ever seen it.  It was crowded and all the sales clerks were busy serving customers or filling out background check and purchase papers. Also the store was also running out of ammo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penetrating_virga: Palined Parenthood: Fark this country

You're welcome to GTFO if you'd like.


Asterisk! Canada and Mexico have closed their borders and good luck catching a plane to anywhere even remotely nice.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict toilet paper robberies any minute now.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I kinda saw this as being the next thing people would make a run on so I ordered some more #4 and 00 buckshot before the hoarding kicked in. A friend of mine who works in the industry said that the NCIS system was backlogged today which is crazy to me. I'm also looking into home security systems....and maybe a bigger breed of dog.
 
xalres
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I guess we'll find out how much of that is people trying to protect their shiat vs people who didn't take this seriously enough and have decided marauding is plan B.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Had this conversation before:

Friend: I need my guns so I can protect myself if society breaks down. No one can take my stuff.
Me: Yeah?
Friend: Also, I have guns, so if I need something, I can take from unarmed people their stuff that I need.
Me: So, you are the person you're trying to protect yourself from?
Friend: No, it's not like that at all...
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I have enough guns. I need more ammunition.


Yeah, I am waaaay behind on my reloading.  Probably close to 2,000 rounds down.  I've got some work to do.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I bet most of the people in those lines already own guns, but think they need some new special, super gun that they saw being pushed on NRA TV that is somehow the essential gun that they need for this crises.

Also, I bet you are far more likely to catch corona and die from the complications from standing in those lines than you are to ever need your new gun during this or any other panic.

Difficulty, I own guns, but because I like to shoot them, not because I think I am going to need them.  Would use them if my home got invaded, but the same is true if I had a baseball bat or a golf club.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Just bought a thousand rounds each of 9mm, .380 and 12 gauge a couple of weeks ago. Wasn't due to the virus, I was just low on those particular units, but now I'm thinking I should've bought more of everything.

/a week after I bought, my neighbor was the intended victim of a home invasion attempt
//didn't end well for the home invader


What's funny is someone here will probably jump on you for that OMG!11!! amount when it's really not a whole lot for someone who shots on a regular basis and wants to get it cheap(er).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

surrounded by assholes: I kinda saw this as being the next thing people would make a run on so I ordered some more #4 and 00 buckshot before the hoarding kicked in. A friend of mine who works in the industry said that the NCIS system was backlogged today which is crazy to me. I'm also looking into home security systems....and maybe a bigger breed of dog.



And yet....some stupid politicians actually support background checks for ammo.  Yeesh.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Fark this country


Pretty high risk of getting VD if you do that.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Live in a cul-de-sac, plenty of victims neighbors between me and the entrance.

And if anyone needs a .38 S&W snub-nose they're welcome to it.  Chrome plated too, it's shiny.
(inherited it, don't like it)
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Palined Parenthood: Fark this country

You're welcome to GTFO if you'd like.


How? All the other borders are closed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
stopped to buy dg food & there's a sporting goods/gun shop in the same strip mall with a line of 30-40 people waiting to buy ammo. And they all looked alike - slightly over weight middle aged guys wearing hoodies & ball caps..... In Pasadena CA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Had this conversation before:

Friend: I need my guns so I can protect myself if society breaks down. No one can take my stuff.
Me: Yeah?
Friend: Also, I have guns, so if I need something, I can take from unarmed people their stuff that I need.
Me: So, you are the person you're trying to protect yourself from?
Friend: No, it's not like that at all...



If society does break down, I'll offer my protection services to my favorite bar.

/Kidding.
//Although they were broken into during a massive power outage about 5 years ago.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Me: So, you are the person you're trying to protect yourself from?


In the end, this is all a monopoly on force is.
 
xalres
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cwheelie: stopped to buy dg food & there's a sporting goods/gun shop in the same strip mall with a line of 30-40 people waiting to buy ammo. And they all looked alike - slightly over weight middle aged guys wearing hoodies & ball caps..... In Pasadena CA


The gun humpers in CA do have "the look", don't they?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cwheelie: stopped to buy dg food & there's a sporting goods/gun shop in the same strip mall with a line of 30-40 people waiting to buy ammo. And they all looked alike - slightly over weight middle aged guys wearing hoodies & ball caps...


The point of a gun is that it works just as well for the old and fat as it does for the young and in shape.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's not a huge run on ammo here as everyone still has plenty from the last scare crisis.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The people who have gold and silver in their Prepper stashes might find out that the only currencies in the near future will be food, drugs, ammo and sex.

With firearms, you can often get the other 3 without too much trouble.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I bet most of the people in those lines already own guns, but think they need some new special, super gun that they saw being pushed on NRA TV that is somehow the essential gun that they need for this crises.


Just a taste of a 27-page NRA pamphlet.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The people panic buying guns now will never go to the range to learn how to use them properly.  It will linger in the back of the closet for a few years until they eventually trade the $500 pistol for a $50 Walmart gift card.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The people panic buying guns now will never go to the range to learn how to use them properly.  It will linger in the back of the closet for a few years until they eventually trade the $500 pistol for a $50 Walmart gift card.


Hit post too soon.

.... at a police buy-back program.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xalres: cwheelie: stopped to buy dg food & there's a sporting goods/gun shop in the same strip mall with a line of 30-40 people waiting to buy ammo. And they all looked alike - slightly over weight middle aged guys wearing hoodies & ball caps..... In Pasadena CA

The gun humpers in CA do have "the look", don't they?


I'm not fat and the only time I wear a ball cap is when I go to the range.  I don't think I own a single hoodie.
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.