(Twitter)   The governor of Ohio is offering a one-time liquor buyback option to support bars and restaurants during the pandemic, to aid those establishments that have stocked up on high-proof liquor for the St. Patrick's Day holiday   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Hero, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good time for a sale on all that returned liquor.

/ please?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to ward of break ins.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could mean the difference between failing or weathering this situation good for them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buybacks using your tax money.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So government workers are threatening to quit unless they can drink at work now?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be happy to relieve them of any Laphroaig standard 10 year or Dalmore 15 year.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
DeWine indeed
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How long before whiskey perishes?

This question is from the Ohio State Liquor Agency employee qualification test.

It will be replaced by this question:

How long before Hipster over priced once a year whiskey eats into your inventory?
 
minivanracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.


In Ohio, the state has a monopoly on liquor. They are the sole owner and seller (through licensed agents). Usually, when it comes to liquor, all sales are final. They are simply changing policy to allow companies to return previously purchased products. That liquor will likely be repackaged and sold at a later date.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.

In Ohio, the state has a monopoly on liquor. They are the sole owner and seller (through licensed agents). Usually, when it comes to liquor, all sales are final. They are simply changing policy to allow companies to return previously purchased products. That liquor will likely be repackaged and sold at a later date.


This also means if you visit Ohio, don't bother comparison shopping. The price for product X is the same at every liquor agency.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have very vague memories of OH doing something sort of similar years & years ago.  Not a response to try to prop up businesses, but a giant sale to empty out various warehouses that the OH liquor control board had filled up over the years for various reasons.  IIRC everything was priced according to proof level.... 'very' nice scotch being sold for the same price as bottom shelf rot gut vodka as long as the proof level was the same.

Alas I was a poor college student with a young family & zero discretionary income and couldn't bargain shop at the time so I don't remember too many details.  However if we manage to live through this pandemic ...& if OH has stayed stupid over the years (not a bad supposition...) there could be some screaming bargains come next year (or whenever they clear things back out again).
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.


No - this is one of those cases where the government isn't using taxpayer money. They will purchase it back using the money that was spent buying it - and they'll sell it again at a later date. This only cuts into the state's liquor sales profits.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

minivanracer: I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS


Same here on all points.
Howdy neighbor!
 
Starblazers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I'll be happy to relieve them of any Laphroaig standard 10 year or Dalmore 15 year.


I like the cut of your jib.  Bring on the Laphroaig.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.


Which means it's now our booze!
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So they're forcing distributors to have to come in and take returns? Won't that just pass the same problem onto them?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
in other news...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Governor Mike DeWine is also recommending that in-person primary voting scheduled for tomorrow be pushed back until June 2nd, though absentee ballots will continue to be accepted.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I now understand that all of the Ohio memes and jokes are all because you respect us and secretly wish you were us.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

minivanracer: I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS


I voted for Richard Cordray but on this issue at least, I've been pleasantly surprised by Governor Mike DeWine.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: minivanracer: I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS

Same here on all points.
Howdy neighbor!


Boardman here, agree on all counts.  He has stepped up big time.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.

In Ohio, the state has a monopoly on liquor. They are the sole owner and seller (through licensed agents). Usually, when it comes to liquor, all sales are final. They are simply changing policy to allow companies to return previously purchased products. That liquor will likely be repackaged and sold at a later date.


Is this like government cheese? Or more like Obamaphones? I need a reference point here.
 
Intel154
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: in other news...

[Fark user image image 292x298]


Dammit, their potatoes were famous!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Buybacks using your tax money.


Don't be silly, the tax you already paid isn't included in your refund.

State still got their cut.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: will.i.ain't: minivanracer: I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS

Same here on all points.
Howdy neighbor!

Boardman here, agree on all counts.  He has stepped up big time.


I'm still voting against his daughter for Greene County Prosecutor tomorrow, if for no other reason the tsunami of ads, ADS, ADS, ADS!!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How much booze does he need?
 
minivanracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Stud Gerbil: will.i.ain't: minivanracer: I don't like Dewine, but I have to say I approve of how he has handled this so far.

/ohio resident
//dayton area
///WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS

Same here on all points.
Howdy neighbor!

Boardman here, agree on all counts.  He has stepped up big time.

I'm still voting against his daughter for Greene County Prosecutor tomorrow, if for no other reason the tsunami of ads, ADS, ADS, ADS!!!


I got 32 of her damn ads last week.
 
