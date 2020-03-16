 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Mayor London Breed orders San Franciscans to stay inside except for essential needs such as medical visits, grocery shopping, and sidewalk defecation   (sfgate.com)
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is going to work at the grocery store?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

Love this headline
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only shiate on the sidewalk when there are crowds of 50 or more, so thanks a freaking lot, Mayor Breed.  Constipation kills.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that TP isn't an issue in San Francisco?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Constipation is making me late
It's keeping me waiting
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's everyone's doody to doo the right things.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stupid headlines inspire stupid comments, but lots of clicks, tho.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
London Breed is just the latest in a string of Republican-lite SF mayors starting with Gavin Newsom, and later with Ed Lee.

Like her predecessors, she has done nothing to address the homeless situation which will most likely contribute to the spreading of this virus.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy is not skilled at public speaking.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
there's a lot of trump voters in this thread that never leave their county.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, the homeless disappear into their navels?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjbok: Does this mean that TP isn't an issue in San Francisco?


Don't need TP if you're pulling one of these:
SlashBlot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I'm stocked up on cannabis and edibles. I asked the manager at the dispensary just now in Oakland about whether they're going to be closed or not. They said that for medical card users; the dispensary will remain open but only for online ordering and delivery will be outside.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know what's aging really well right now? Commercials for luxury items like plastic surgery, home furniture, indulgent foods, and expensive cars made for the masses.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are we boned? Because it's starting to feel a lot like we're boned.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone in violation of the official order would be subject to mental evaluation for putting themselves at risk, as well as possible incarceration.

/there, homeless issue solved, silver lining and all that
 
inner ted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: You know what's aging really well right now? Commercials for luxury items like plastic surgery, home furniture, indulgent foods, and expensive cars made for the masses.


these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inner ted: notgonnatellu: You know what's aging really well right now? Commercials for luxury items like plastic surgery, home furniture, indulgent foods, and expensive cars made for the masses.

these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now

these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now


considering plastic surgery is out of reach for most Farkers, this is the next best thing.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: London Breed is just the latest in a string of Republican-lite SF mayors starting with Gavin Newsom, and later with Ed Lee.

Like her predecessors, she has done nothing to address the homeless situation which will most likely contribute to the spreading of this virus.


it's going to get ugly when this starts moving through the homeless pop in la and sf.
not a healthy group of folks.

assuming la will be next up to keep everyone home at which point a whole shiatload of people are going to be hard-pressed to pay mortgage/rent.

it's the circle of life death.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Confirmed: that is really her name.
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inner ted: notgonnatellu: You know what's aging really well right now? Commercials for luxury items like plastic surgery, home furniture, indulgent foods, and expensive cars made for the masses.

these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now

these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now


Every time I see that add (all over the web) I've been reporting it as inappropriate.  Price-gouging.  If enough people report it (and dumb ads like it) maybe it will go away...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inner ted: notgonnatellu: You know what's aging really well right now? Commercials for luxury items like plastic surgery, home furniture, indulgent foods, and expensive cars made for the masses.

these are the only ads i'm seeing on fark now

I'm still seeing the weird animated ads of people dancing poorly.


I'm still seeing the weird animated ads of people dancing poorly.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: London Breed is just the latest in a string of Republican-lite SF mayors starting with Gavin Newsom, and later with Ed Lee.

Like her predecessors, she has done nothing to address the homeless situation which will most likely contribute to the spreading of this virus.


Did you just say that the mayor of San Francisco is Republican-lite?

I guess the username checks out.
 
