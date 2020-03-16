 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Seven myths about social distancing. None of these are particularly mythical though, semi-myths at best   (usatoday.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Myth: Only really large gatherings have to be stopped.

If it can start with just one person....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I should create a dating app knockoff that helps people find a buddy for the end of the world. DIFFICULTY: Once you both swipe right you both get picked up by the euthanasia bus.

/no backsies
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am an expert in social distancing. I have more practice than the average American. If any of y'all need advice, I'm here for you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YES!  100 PERCENT!  IN YOUR FACE, YOU SO-CALLED "DOCTORS" IN THE MEDIA!!!!

WOOOO!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have heard both that you can turn invisible and also travel back in time if you dwell in and are surrounded by the past. Also, you will find yourself talking to either the dark you, inner child you, or the best you you could have been if you hadn't gotten so into weed and porn.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're supposed to drink heavily to disinfect the virus, right?

/let me down gently
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You say "social distancing"

I say "how I've lived my life for that past 40 years"
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Myth: The doorknobs in a burning building are perfectly safe to grasp.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just finished binge watching the Star Wars prequels.  I'm about to start Solo.  Send help.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is carrying a six foot Staff and wacking people who get too close considered rude these days, or good hygiene? I feel I should Ask Amy or something here for guidance
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today I dealt with a call from a guy who wanted to make a reservation for this weekend. He was asking about which places in town were closed, which were staying open, things to so in the area, etc.

Toward the end of the call, he mentioned that he "wasn't allowed" to go to work and I asked if his workplace had shut down. He said no, they're open, and went on to explain that he was supposed to stay away from friends and family because he was "cornteened for the corona."

I canceled the reservation, explained that he would not be allowed to stay, and hung up. I called my hotel management company to blacklist him at all of our properties, then called the state patrol and let them know what he was doing.

And as a side note... The first case in my county was a guy who - when he suspected he had the Coronavirus - drove from Georgia across three states to my town to get tested. GEORGIA! Where the CDC lives! He left there, drove for three hours (stopping at a gas station and a fast food joint along the way), then walked into a clinic here to get tested! 

This is what we're dealing with in trying to prevent the spread of this virus. Pure idiocy.
 
