 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNO)   Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, still manages to make it sexy   (wgno.com) divider line
60
    More: News, real time, Idris Elba, Regina King, Actor Idris Elba, symptoms, actor, hands, video  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 16 Mar 2020 at 3:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time he's done with the virus it will wish it had never been born.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think he could have seen that coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know this virus could attack sexy people.  First Olga, now Idris.

F Murray Abraham better take precautions.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go fark yourself, Stephanie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omar's comin!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Omar's comin!


Call me when the tests for everybody else get here.  Until then I'll be hiding under my bed.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey virus...you a robot?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
how can he be "self-isolating" when another person is practically touching him? does she already have it too?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd offer to help him bathe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn. Stringer looking old as shiat.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Hey virus...you a robot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet Marlo Stanfield and his damn pigeons have something to do with this virus.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even though The Dark Tower was an abomination I still wish him well.

Go now Idris, there are other worlds than these.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Able was he...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

luna1580: how can he be "self-isolating" when another person is practically touching him? does she already have it too?


I realize that this is a foreign concept for Farkers but there are these things called 'familial ties' and 'relationships'.  It's like owning a cat (or as you likely phrase, "I don't own them, my fur babies own me! lol XD") except with actual sentient beings who can technically get away from you.  The last part likely explaining why Farkers have such difficulty with the concept.

/Mostly tongue in cheek
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: By the time he's done with the virus it will wish it had never been born.


Yeah, I'd put Idris up there with Chuck Norris on the badass scale, just sexier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Rona comin'"
 
T.rex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Even though The Dark Tower was an abomination I still wish him well.

Go now Idris, there are other worlds than these.


Hell, the books were an abomination.  The movie was entertaining, in a stupid kind of way, which is my favorite kind of stupid.
 
Lady J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No fair. I wanna crawl all over Idris Elba.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: BizarreMan: By the time he's done with the virus it will wish it had never been born.

Yeah, I'd put Idris up there with Chuck Norris on the badass scale, just sexier.

[Fark user image image 425x314]


Fark Chuck Norris.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now who are boring people going to suggest become the new James Bond?!!
 
chewielouie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Idris has the Coronavirus?

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​ei​t!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

T.rex: Amish Tech Support: Even though The Dark Tower was an abomination I still wish him well.

Go now Idris, there are other worlds than these.

Hell, the books were an abomination.  The movie was entertaining, in a stupid kind of way, which is my favorite kind of stupid.


I hope all the bad things in life happen to you and only to you.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

T.rex: Amish Tech Support: Even though The Dark Tower was an abomination I still wish him well.

Go now Idris, there are other worlds than these.

Hell, the books were an abomination.  The movie was entertaining, in a stupid kind of way, which is my favorite kind of stupid.


I bet you loved the last season of Game of Thrones and Dexter too
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Go fark yourself, Stephanie!

[Fark user image image 550x137]


I'm not saying that I hope she dies in a fire, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus, coronavirus. Stay at CPAC and presidential press conferences where you belong. I swear to God, if you go anywhere near Sir Patrick Stewart...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good, more mixes for Ishkur

Idris Elba LIVE from Elrow London
Youtube qvQ3ugT4uLo
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I didn't know this virus could attack sexy people.  First Olga, now Idris.

F Murray Abraham better take precautions.


You know who's an attractive man? George Will.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Idris Elba coughing meme
Youtube ERQB8NkvAJw
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: BizarreMan: By the time he's done with the virus it will wish it had never been born.

Yeah, I'd put Idris up there with Chuck Norris on the badass scale, just sexier.

[Fark user image 425x314]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: T.rex: Amish Tech Support: Even though The Dark Tower was an abomination I still wish him well.

Go now Idris, there are other worlds than these.

Hell, the books were an abomination.  The movie was entertaining, in a stupid kind of way, which is my favorite kind of stupid.

I bet you loved the last season of Game of Thrones and Dexter too


I never watched Dexter, but i can admit GoT was going downhill even in the 2nd to last season...  Dinklage was even bothering with the accent anymore!    Being that i binged it, it was quite noticable... end of season 6, accent.... beginning of season 7... no accent to be found.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God forbid we lose this sexy muthafarker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loneman1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Petit_Merdeux: Hey virus...you a robot?

[Fark user image 357x497]


Whoa.....Star Trek CCG reference on Fark....that is awesome.
 
bigfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RESET THE *cough!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: God forbid we lose this sexy muthafarker:

[Fark user image 425x571]


Yes, please.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No symptoms and still got tested.

Must be nice having access to a functioning healthcare system.
 
LizardOnAStick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, I wonder if he got it from Sophie or vice versa...  The rest of this picture might want to get tested ASAP.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Go fark yourself, Stephanie!

[Fark user image image 550x137]


The normal people she knows probably dont get out of the trailer park too often.
 
Percise1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't now who this is, but he must be rich if he can be tested without meeting the CDC criteria while health care workers can't.

I'm sure he'll be fine...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: No fair. I wanna crawl all over Idris Elba.


/sets up the tripod, camera
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Ecobuckeye: Go fark yourself, Stephanie!

[Fark user image image 550x137]

The normal people she knows probably dont get out of the trailer park too often.


At least the crisis actors they hired for this false flag op are real pros.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: luna1580: how can he be "self-isolating" when another person is practically touching him? does she already have it too?

I realize that this is a foreign concept for Farkers but there are these things called 'familial ties' and 'relationships'.  It's like owning a cat (or as you likely phrase, "I don't own them, my fur babies own me! lol XD") except with actual sentient beings who can technically get away from you.  The last part likely explaining why Farkers have such difficulty with the concept.

/Mostly tongue in cheek


yeah, and most humans love most of their families, so we would NOT want to infect people we love with a potentially fatal disease. like i thought i already implied, if she has it too there's no point, BUT if she is uninfected she should be in a different house, a different room of his house, or at least 6 feet away from him!

and there's also something to be said for him being a famous person whose behaviour other's might emulate as normal and desirable.

it's stupid to make an "i'm in isolation" video with ANYONE standing right next to you. this shouldn't need to be explained.

it's not as dumb as trump shaking every single hand at his disease emergency presser, but it's dumb.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Percise1: Don't now who this is, but he must be rich if he can be tested without meeting the CDC criteria while health care workers can't.

I'm sure he'll be fine...


He is .... not an American and in a nation with a legitimate national healthcare system.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Go fark yourself, Stephanie!

[Fark user image image 550x137]


JFC!!!! She can fark herself with a cactus.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.