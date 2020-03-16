 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Don't forget about your blood banks during the coronavirus pandemic. They need you more than ever   (8newsnow.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Blood donation, healthy people, local American Red Cross, Blood, Blood plasma, nation's blood supply, American Red Cross, Donation  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 4:57 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the virus be passed through donated blood?

Do they test for that?  If so, wouldn't this be a way to help screen people?
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wanna get tested for Coronavirus?  Donate blood.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I donated last Saturday.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Actually just got an email from the Red Cross earlier today about donating, and there's a scheduled blood drive this Saturday.  Was debating about it.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I donated 10 days ago.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, you're saying I should be positive?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I gave blood last week.  It was some guy's
--Bender
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Wanna get tested for Coronavirus?  Donate blood.


That's the big question, isn't it? Sans testing, how do I know I'm actually healthy, as opposed to not showing symptoms yet or being an asymptomatic carrier? People insisting "I know I'm fine because I feel fine" are causing a lot of closures and curfews to go into effect.

That article was woefully short on details.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As shelves are empty across the nation...and an irrational association of Asian restaurants to the virus emptied their establisments A MONTH AGO...

I suggest selling take-out door-to-door at dusk with a disguised body camera and effected Canadian accent: No Chinese, eh? What about Korean? Vietnamese? Japanese?

That is, if their inventories haven't rotted.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: So, you're saying I should be positive?


It's better than being oh.....negative.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sell my plasma all the time.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would like to donate but I am still under a one-year deferment due to travel to a malaria area. There are now so many restrictions on blood donations and I wonder if this will be another one.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I ain't putting no blood in the bank at zero percent interest. Now's the time to go all in on the blood market and buy those bargains!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I sell my plasma all the time.


In the 40 watt range?
 
KJUW89
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not eligible until mid-April
 
GrymRpr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't give a damn thing AWAY!
The American Red Cross sell's the donated blood so, Until they start paying people...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.