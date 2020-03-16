 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Advocate)   Social distancing starter pack: Purell, carrot soup, vitamin C Finnish and a vibrator   (advocate.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hand sanitizer, U.S. users, health guidelines, gay dating, Hygiene, hookup app  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Finns know what's up.  A little kalsarikänni is just the ticket in these uncertain times.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: The Finns know what's up.  A little kalsarikänni is just the ticket in these uncertain times.


Yeah, I had a Finnish weekend.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ennzie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: am I being a selfish ass if I take my son ice fishing in the middle of nowhere with my brother and his son this week?  Or should we all stay home?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is nice to stock up on Finns occasionally...
But you have to walk them everyday or they get stir-crazy and start training against the Russians...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ennzie: Question: am I being a selfish ass if I take my son ice fishing in the middle of nowhere with my brother and his son this week?  Or should we all stay home?


No, that's probably fine. A small group of non-symptomatic people isn't a public health issue.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I mean, that's all cool and shiat

What's the recipe for the carrot ginger soup?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: The Finns know what's up.  A little kalsarikänni is just the ticket in these uncertain times.


Mmm, olut.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: So, I mean, that's all cool and shiat

What's the recipe for the carrot ginger soup?


I'd also like to know this.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ennzie: Question: am I being a selfish ass if I take my son ice fishing in the middle of nowhere with my brother and his son this week?  Or should we all stay home?


If you want to be super cautious go separate vehicles and equipment and holes for each pair but you can still be 15 feet apart and have fun talking to each other, but it's not a huge deal. It's probably a big improvement over what you all would be doing on a normal day and that's the point of social distancing.  75% contact reduction is marked as the ideal goal of social distancing.  You might also want to consider frequent warm up trips to the vehicle because certainly other viruses survive easier in cold noses.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
u/bluebeaster

i.redd.itView Full Size


https://www.reddit.com/r/starterpacks​/​comments/fj5tio/coronavirus_starterpac​k_oc/
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we could get Rick and Morty episodes, thatd be nice. You know, the ones we've been waiting for 3 months?
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost me at vitamin C.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just wrrrong
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

starsrift: So, I mean, that's all cool and shiat

What's the recipe for the carrot ginger soup?


Carrot, ginger and water I guess, serve hot.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been attempting to understand the headline, but I can't. ... What is a vitamin C Finnish?
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

No one will want to come near you.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.