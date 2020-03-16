 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The border is closed eh. You wouldn't have heard of it though   (cnbc.com)
56
    More: News, Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pierre Trudeau, United States, European Union, Justin Trudeau, Canadian citizens, Republic of Ireland  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aboat time.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good time to take off to the great white north.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Aboat time.


It's a-boot.  A-BOOT.  And we don't talk that way.

/Canadian
//sorry
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: Nadie_AZ: Aboat time.

It's a-boot.  A-BOOT.  And we don't talk that way.

/Canadian
//sorry


What are you going on aboot?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada: "We're afraid of AMERICANS."

/No time like the present to pull out some NIN
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Mountie should have told you. With his shock stick.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fook?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Canada: "We're afraid of AMERICANS."

/No time like the present to pull out some NIN


AND Bowie. Come on now
 
Freakin Rican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moose out front should have told ya?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as Cold As Ice.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Canada: "We're afraid of AMERICANS."

/No time like the present to pull out some NIN

AND Bowie. Come on now


Tough, but fair.
 
doyner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 360x450]

The Mountie Moose out front should have told you.


FTFY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's drastic but it should be done
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doyner: Mantour: [Fark user image 360x450]

The Mountie Moose out front should have told you.

FTFY


Seriously. This is the one time you can go straight with the movie line!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the news forgot to say :

The border is still open to American citizens... which is like 90% of people crossing the border.

So... the border aint closed at all.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to be a long-ass wall.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they building a wall and Mexico is paying for it?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, only those awful low-life non-citizens have the virus. Our people look very healthy and morally superior.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: What the fook?


You now hate us. How racist.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should close it to the US. SOME of you are apparently idiots.

Story from another thread
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 360x450]

The Mountie should have told you. With his shock stick.


NOW who's sorry, eh?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Canada......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What the news forgot to say :

The border is still open to American citizens... which is like 90% of people crossing the border.

So... the border aint closed at all.


That doesn't make sense. I can see trucks and trains delivering goods still being allowed to cross, but not limiting it to Americans seems dumb.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was supposed to be my escape route. . .
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: We should close it to the US. SOME of you are apparently idiots.

Story from another thread


Some? There's more idiots in the US than the entire population of Canada. Remember 62 million people voted for Trump and still support him to this day.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: lolmao500: What the news forgot to say :

The border is still open to American citizens... which is like 90% of people crossing the border.

So... the border aint closed at all.

That doesn't make sense. I can see trucks and trains delivering goods still being allowed to cross, but not limiting it to Americans seems dumb.


Trying to negotiate how to do it without drawing Trumps ire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! The Timbits must flow!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: We should close it to the US. SOME of you are apparently idiots.

Story from another thread


Yep; I'm more worried about Americans coming in than anyone else tbh.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: We should close it to the US. SOME of you are apparently idiots.

Story from another thread


You linked to a paywall.
 
Opacity
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Canada weeding out the dumb ones from the US by saying "You want in, get in now and get your healthcare, because we're closing the door soon!"
 
archeochick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God lord. Trudeau is quite the zaddy with a beard.

Meow.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never thought I would need Frank's help.  So, here we are.
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Makh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The moose outside should have told ya.
 
miscreant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

archeochick: God lord. Trudeau is quite the zaddy with a beard.

Meow.


Ivanka? Is that you?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: EvilElecBlanket: lolmao500: What the news forgot to say :

The border is still open to American citizens... which is like 90% of people crossing the border.

So... the border aint closed at all.

That doesn't make sense. I can see trucks and trains delivering goods still being allowed to cross, but not limiting it to Americans seems dumb.

Trying to negotiate how to do it without drawing Trumps ire.


That's my only guess here. By cutting off everyone else first he gets to stroke Trump's ego that the US is special when a few days from now we ban Americans except people carrying goods. Otherwise there could be full on economic war from the US over hurt feelings. The fun of a toddler in charge next door.
 
links136
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like the war of 1812, except instead of trying to free us from the shackles of British oppression, it's to free us from the shackles of universal healthcare, by asking us for help with healthcare resources most likely

Depending on how bad the world gets, we may or may not respond once again, with a "we're good"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

doyner: Mantour: [Fark user image 360x450]

The Mountie Moose out front should have told you.

FTFY


If ever a thread deserved that "Moose up front should have have told you" meme this was it.
 
azxj
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Canada will build a wall?  And they'll pay for it?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Racists!

Xenophobes!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Totally dropped the ball, subby. I'm considering jumping ship to reddit over this.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Canada: "We're afraid of AMERICANS."

/No time like the present to pull out some NIN


edmo: Once again, only those awful low-life non-citizens have the virus. Our people look very healthy and morally superior.


You've met the canuck parked next to me I take it.  Morally superior my tanned Florida ass. These ones are hate filled fountains of poison. No one cares about their opinion so why they continue to state it aloud is beyond comprehension to everyone within earshot. I asked one question of them since they puled in. "If the US sucks so badly, why do you come here every farking year"?  I have yet to receive an answer so I question their intelligence. I know if I was spending 180 days in a place I did not like, and was paying to stay there, I would go someplace else.
/There are some very upstanding Canadians. I want to be on record stating that obvious.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: EvilElecBlanket: lolmao500: What the news forgot to say :

The border is still open to American citizens... which is like 90% of people crossing the border.

So... the border aint closed at all.

That doesn't make sense. I can see trucks and trains delivering goods still being allowed to cross, but not limiting it to Americans seems dumb.

Trying to negotiate how to do it without drawing Trumps ire.


farking do it Canada. Like all Republicans, they only care when something bad effects them. Piss off Wisconsin farmers. Make them vote blue. But it only works if you make sure to tell the U.S. that it could have worked if Dolt 45* didn't have a tempurtantrum. Let them know who is to blame.
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So does anyone else feel like they woke up in a different dimension? farkin a
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Canadians will build a wall and the US will pay for it.
What did you think those trillions were for?

/oh, and the exemption will last as long as the US British exemption
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*Apu-style "Billy & the Dinosaur" rant voice*

And what's with "you wouldn't have heard of it, though"?
Canada doesn't have a country-is-hipster sterotype. The border closings are announced - everyone's heard about them. What made you possibly think that phrase was related in any way or even the slightest bit funny?

Choking on my own rage, here.
 
sortarican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Nadie_AZ: Aboat time.

It's a-boot.  A-BOOT.  And we don't talk that way.

/Canadian
//sorry


Have you never listened to the Kokane commercial about Canadian pronunciation?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Nadie_AZ: Aboat time.

It's a-boot.  A-BOOT.  And we don't talk that way.

/Canadian
//sorry


Yeah, except no. You don't talk that way all the time but in my several years living in Toronto and environs, I heard more than my fair share of the wild aboot slipping out every now and then.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then we'll go over the mountains.

But what about the children?

The children will be fine.

(music swells)
 
