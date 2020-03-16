 Skip to content
(NYPost)   COVID-19 vaccine testing begins today in the US   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Associated Press, Vaccination, vaccine trials, Vaccine, Inoculation, Biotechnology, biotech company Inovio Pharmaceuticals plans, safety tests of its vaccine candidate  
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it works, will it be free or affordable for us normal people?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see


Yeah, I'll wait a little bit.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see


I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.
 
Incontinental_Drift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It be pretty awesome if we could have something in a few months instead of a year.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to wait until Jenny McCarthy Tweets her opinion on this.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could have been testing weeks ago if the F'ing Moron in Chief didn't refuse to use WHO test kits.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks to anti-vax assholes, we'll never reach herd immunity levels.

Covid/Meteor 2020
"It really it what we deserve"
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the anti-vaxxers are going to love this!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 170,000. Of those, 6,512 have died, 77,085 have recovered, and 86,990 are unresolved


6512 dead/83597 recovered+dead = 7.78% death rate.
 
ghall3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.


Of the cases that are closed, meaning full recovery or dead a little under 8% have resulted in death.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinental_Drift: It be pretty awesome if we could have something in a few months instead of a year.


There shall be no liberal use of "we".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, as long as it's not made by Winchester or Remington....
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: We could have been testing weeks ago if the F'ing Moron in Chief didn't refuse to use WHO test kits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What good is a vaccine when we barely have testing yet?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 

Incontinental_Drift: It be pretty awesome if we could have something in a few months instead of a year.


It sure would. And it would be awesome if it was available free to all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 170,000. Of those, 6,512 have died, 77,085 have recovered, and 86,990 are unresolved

6512 dead/83597 recovered+dead = 7.78% death rate.


And the unresolved are in ICU
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I read that book or saw the movie.

- There is a pandemic
- They quickly develop a vaccine
- Everyone is inoculated
- Pandemic ends
- 12 months later people start dropping dead
- That is traced to the vaccine
- People who might could figure that out are dead

Pandemic wins in a roundabout way
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes


But the "other" people are assholes.... riiiggght.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Splain to me the point of testing? By the time you've tested positive, you've spread it god knows how many people.  There's no cure, only treatment if you can't breath and the death rate is only 2% over the usual 1% of the "normal" flu.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: What good is a vaccine when we barely have testing yet?


The vaccine isn't to prevent illness. It is to help Trump's reelection campaign. Keep up, will ya?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 170,000. Of those, 6,512 have died, 77,085 have recovered, and 86,990 are unresolved

6512 dead/83597 recovered+dead = 7.78% death rate.


So people who are neither dead nor recovered are not included in the number? Your math sucks.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: lolmao500: AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 170,000. Of those, 6,512 have died, 77,085 have recovered, and 86,990 are unresolved

6512 dead/83597 recovered+dead = 7.78% death rate.

So people who are neither dead nor recovered are not included in the number? Your math sucks.


Their logic sucks. Haven't you seen their posting history?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Phase 1 trial. (Will it harm you?)
Phase 2 is "does it look to be effective?"
Phase 3 is a double blind large trial.

After that, it's manufacturing time. So, we're basically on track for a vaccine next year. (Yes, they will try to speed this up as fast as they can, but 330 million vaccine doses is going to take some time.)
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://acoer.com/coronavirus

Deaths per 100 infections = 3.18
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penetrating_virga: WayneKerr: Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes

But the "other" people are assholes.... riiiggght.


The ones who say things like (and this actually happened at the Director level) "Not in our country" and "I think it has to do with the flu shots and wanting to harm us" are most definitely assholes.

I'm a different kind of asshole that you should be thanking by licking me.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which of the 3 get to fark with the porn star from the earlier thread?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got excited that we might be getting tests for the virus. Hahaha no.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: which of the 3 get to fark with the porn star from the earlier thread?


the one who is the least camera shy
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your autism suckas!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: lolmao500: AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 170,000. Of those, 6,512 have died, 77,085 have recovered, and 86,990 are unresolved

6512 dead/83597 recovered+dead = 7.78% death rate.

So people who are neither dead nor recovered are not included in the number? Your math sucks.


Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if initial safety tests go well, "you're talking about a year to a year and a half" before any vaccine could be issued for public use,

LOL
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes


Even if this vaccine works, it's not going to be publicly available for a year and a half.

There isn't a quick vaccine coming.  You're not going to be getting a shot in a couple of weeks to deal with this outbreak.  It's just that if there is a second wave in the future, there might be a vaccine for it.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chieromancer: 'Splain to me the point of testing? By the time you've tested positive, you've spread it god knows how many people.  There's no cure, only treatment if you can't breath and the death rate is only 2% over the usual 1% of the "normal" flu.


It's not you that's wrong, just the whole world.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vaccine will be great for those that don't catch this within the next year.

Between now and then, we need a cheap, effective test so that we can limit the spread of this.

Until then if you've caught it, then congrats, you've been both tested and vaccinated all at once.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Even if initial safety tests go well, "you're talking about a year to a year and a half" before any vaccine could be issued for public use,

LOL


Yeah, funny. You know what LOL is upside-down? it's 707, which is the antiquated air liner that we're all crashing and burning in.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: which of the 3 get to fark with the porn star from the earlier thread?


If the related video is accurate, MMFF.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: WayneKerr: Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes

Even if this vaccine works, it's not going to be publicly available for a year and a half.

There isn't a quick vaccine coming.  You're not going to be getting a shot in a couple of weeks to deal with this outbreak.  It's just that if there is a second wave in the future, there might be a vaccine for it.


The unicorn out front should have told me.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a phase 1 trial.  That means the goal is to just make sure it doesn't hurt/kill the volunteers.  This is not to demonstrate whether or not it helps.

You're still all looking at a year to a year and a half for the vaccine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: This is a phase 1 trial.  That means the goal is to just make sure it doesn't hurt/kill the volunteers.  This is not to demonstrate whether or not it helps.

You're still all looking at a year to a year and a half for the vaccine.


Trump will try to force it thru w/o FDA testing just to help his re-election and end up killing us all.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: If it works, will it be free or affordable for us normal people?


Laughs in Big Pharma.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see

I could ask where you got the 7.7%.

But I take nothing you post seriously so I won't bother.


Yes. Higher than the Spanish Flu? Don't think so.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Please don't find a vaccine quickly, because all of the assholes at work will then "I told you so" me and say there was never a threat to begin with.

/okay, get that shiat going but still find a way to punish the assholes


Don't worry...

Even if initial safety tests go well, "you're talking about a year to a year and a half" before any vaccine could be issued for public use, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the AP.

...we're still farked in every orifice and some new ones.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Until then if you've caught it, then congrats, you've been both tested and vaccinated all at once.


No one with any decent medical/scientific knowledge has any idea whether you can only catch this once, or if it will come back with a different strain next year.

Stop spreading that false information.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lennavan: This is a phase 1 trial.  That means the goal is to just make sure it doesn't hurt/kill the volunteers.  This is not to demonstrate whether or not it helps.

You're still all looking at a year to a year and a half for the vaccine.

Trump will try to force it thru w/o FDA testing just to help his re-election and end up killing us all.


Oops, the vaccine was too strong and now you all have the coronovirus.  Also AIDS for some reason.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lennavan: This is a phase 1 trial.  That means the goal is to just make sure it doesn't hurt/kill the volunteers.  This is not to demonstrate whether or not it helps.

You're still all looking at a year to a year and a half for the vaccine.

Trump will try to force it thru w/o FDA testing just to help his re-election and end up killing us all.


It would be interesting to see if science/medicine was willing to go along.  I would hope not but if there was legislation passed preventing lawsuits if shiat hits the fan, I could see it.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Death rate of covid-19 : 7.7%
Death rate of vaccine : we shall see


But wthat's its autism rate?
 
p51d007
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If the vaccine works, it will be free, MANDATORY and sssshhhhhhhhhhhh
Will turn you into a 100% conservative.  LOL.
 
