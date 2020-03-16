 Skip to content
(Quartz)   That fake coronavirus cure that Alex Jones was peddling turns the skin blue. Fark: Permanently   (qz.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blue lives matter?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colloidal silver?  *checks TFA*  Yep.  Old snake oil is old.
 
punji_stick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's going to stop the MAGA crowd. They'll think it's patriotic to have a red hat and white and blue skin..
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this. Helps identify complete morons from a distance

/I'm afraid I just blue myself
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider this to be the Mark of the Moron, so yeah, ok with this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm okay with this. Helps identify complete morons from a distance

/I'm afraid I just blue myself


There's a few people in my town that will be a different hue in a few weeks.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hi guys!

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa, find me smurf porn.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this, surprisingly.

sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the color choice is surprising, considering past history.

Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm okay with this. Helps identify complete morons from a distance

/I'm afraid I just blue myself


Hear's your sign...
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Jim Bakker
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad that it doesn't take effect immediately. It would be like a bank-heist dye pack, but for people who listen seriously to Alex Jones and take his advice.

fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues | HD | OFFICIAL VIDEO |
Youtube t1kHdIU8Uek
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Alexa, find me smurf porn.


/I don't know about that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet bowl blue:

edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be glorious.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was working as a massage therapist, I had a bunch of idiots who wanted me to sell colloidal silver products for them. Their attitude was if I could get away with it, why shouldn't I?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say?

ifky
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bakker was peddling the same crap until the gov't told him to stop. I'm sure Bakker is still selling a lot of his shiatty survival/prepper food, though.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Clapping a guy in stocks in the public square so people can ridicule & throw rotten vegetables at him may be a bit cruel & unusual these days but boy, I'd sure be willing to make an exception in his case.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Toilet bowl blue:

Now that, is a show that I haven't thought about in a long, long time.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow... the 2020 blue wave is going to be bigger than I thought.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Argyria - DNW
/Locutus of Borg does not approve
 
Opacity
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Karma... it's a female dog... in this case a really ugly blue female dog.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Alexa, find me smurf porn.


Papa Smurf
Youtube 2rYDh_2K9Bo
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy fark
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alex Jones. Two words that can be used to describe mental health issues. He looks like a functioning human adult and talks like a conscious human but the words that come out of his mouth are he product of a delusional paranoid maniac.

His fans and followers are looking to make sense of a reality that they were brought up to believe exists. A reality where racism, sexism, and xenophobia are not only alive and well but are sane and logical thoughts. The fact that this is not the reality that exists leads to people trying to find their peer group no matter how crazy and outlandish that peer group is. The more they immerse themselves in the crazy bath the more they loose touch with actual reality and the more they are willing to believe anything that comes out of Alex Jones's mouth.

Why does Alex Jones prosper even when he is poisoning his own followers? He is the God of his followers world, without him they are lost sheep in a reality that they never wanted to participate in.

Substitute Alex Jones with Donald Trump, same result.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

More like Blue Man Dupes.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Clapping a guy in stocks in the public square so people can ridicule & throw rotten vegetables at him may be a bit cruel & unusual these days but boy, I'd sure be willing to make an exception in his case.


Personally, I think anyone who endangers the public on such a widespread scale might be better off either facing a firing squad or rotting for the rest of his life in a maximum security prison.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm okay with this. Helps identify complete morons from a distance

/I'm afraid I just blue myself


Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I hate that he made money. But on the other hand, fark anyone stupid enough to even listen to his show, much less buy one of his products.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luna1580: hi guys!

yeah, we have one of those "smurfs" around here. See him in the supermarket sometimes.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why isn't this farker in jail yet?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People people people, you didn't see this coming?

BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember blackened silver finger tips from chemistry.

At least, advertisers for law firms specializing in poisoned consumer products will make some money with everyone home binge watching commercials and programs.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nekom: Colloidal silver?  *checks TFA*  Yep.  Old snake oil is old.


I'm 13% silver!

dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if blue is the color of demonrats, and people who listen to Crazy man are deep red...  if they turn blue does that mean they are forced to vote democrat or will they have to erase themselves from the gene pool with the bleach drinking to keep caronavirus at bay?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GIS for blue body paint turns up some nice results. Not brave enough to post here.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm okay with this. Helps identify complete morons from a distance

/I'm afraid I just blue myself


Came here to say the exact same thing.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why isn't Jones in prison for harassing Sandy Hook parents?
 
fireclown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm OK with This.jpg
 
booztravlr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Skin Turns Blue
Youtube 7gtawrAFYYM
 
labman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm all for anything that lets us identify idiots easier.
 
