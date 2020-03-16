 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you've ever been to Manhattan this is surely a site to see. Aerial photographs show it's practically a ghost town due to the Coronavirus. Will Smith seen waiting in bathtub   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arial photographs are a hellvetica thing, man.
Especially when they are dramatic shots of the Times building.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just came through Manhattan. Crowds are smaller, trains are much less crowded, but it is hardly a ghost town. People seem, for the most part, to be sensible about what is going on and aren't going out unless they have to.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nowhere near a ghost town, but it's probably 30% of the usual. That was the point, wasn't it? Less people, less interaction, less chance to spread the virus.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/11/w​a​tch-drone-footage-shows-empty-streets-​of-covid-19-epicentre-wuhan
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect time to film Vanilla Sky 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Arial photographs are a hellvetica thing, man.
Especially when they are dramatic shots of the Times building.


The whole thing would be comic sans the deaths.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty empty alright.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike New Orleans where cops had to go around and tell people they are threatening the city health safety and go back home...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is closed.  Pizza rat out front shoulda told ya.
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Site? Inadvertently misspelled, or clever headline....
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: I just came through Manhattan. Crowds are smaller, trains are much less crowded, but it is hardly a ghost town. People seem, for the most part, to be sensible about what is going on and aren't going out unless they have to.


I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.

Had to travel to Hastings on Saturday for other reasons and popped into cafe Nero where I saw a 2-page spread in the Sun declaring that London was a ghost town, showing a semi-deserted Oxford Circus tube station. Not the London I witnessed
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: New York is closed.  Pizza rat out front shoulda told ya.


Pizza rat took off for Chicago ... something, something better pizza
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.


Only today did Boris Johnson announce that London *should* start to reduce social contacts and that pubs/restaurants *should* shut down. There's no impetus to do anything, and people are largely doing whatever they were before. We'll see if the announcement today makes any difference, but I imagine not. Same problem they had in Italy, Ireland, and in the USA. They tell people to stay in, the 20-somethings turn out en masse for drunken revelry and post it on the 'Gram, and the next morning vengeful politicians shut. down. everything.

Anticipating a forced London shutdown by end of the week.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were younger, this would be an awesome time to guerilla-film a practical location zombie apocalypse film.  Just think of the shots you could steal.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Stantz: I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.

Only today did Boris Johnson announce that London


Boris Johnson: "We are a mature, civil society."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reddit 7 years ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Arial photographs are a hellvetica thing, man.
Especially when they are dramatic shots of the Times building.


It's only couriers out and about
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Unlike New Orleans where cops had to go around and tell people they are threatening the city health safety and go back home...

[Fark user image 309x515]


Other than the last four words, how is it different from normal in NO?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Stantz: I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.

Only today did Boris Johnson announce that London *should* start to reduce social contacts and that pubs/restaurants *should* shut down. There's no impetus to do anything, and people are largely doing whatever they were before. We'll see if the announcement today makes any difference, but I imagine not. Same problem they had in Italy, Ireland, and in the USA. They tell people to stay in, the 20-somethings turn out en masse for drunken revelry and post it on the 'Gram, and the next morning vengeful politicians shut. down. everything.

Anticipating a forced London shutdown by end of the week.


This happened in my college town. They delayed the return from spring break so the kids flooded the downtown area. The city responds by closing all bars and places that serve alcohol until Wednesday.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: sirrerun: Arial photographs are a hellvetica thing, man.
Especially when they are dramatic shots of the Times building.

The whole thing would be comic sans the deaths.


C'mon, no font can be that bad, can it?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was Will Smith accompanied by a German Shepherd, lots of deer, some face eating zombies and some lions?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This would be an excellent opportunity to get a lot of road maintenance done like potholes/repainting.  No ice, no snow, minimal cars and people to deal with.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Was Will Smith accompanied by a German Shepherd, lots of deer, some face eating zombies and some lions?


And three smart-ass one-liners.  Only three.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mononymous: New York is closed.  Pizza rat out front shoulda told ya.


Pizza Rat is sooo last decade, dude.

Egg McMuffin Rat is the NYC Subway's latest star rodent
Youtube M2rkLDGXbr8
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Unlike New Orleans where cops had to go around and tell people they are threatening the city health safety and go back home...

[Fark user image image 309x515]


Unless they showed them their tits of course.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Stantz: I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.

Only today did Boris Johnson announce that London *should* start to reduce social contacts and that pubs/restaurants *should* shut down. There's no impetus to do anything, and people are largely doing whatever they were before. We'll see if the announcement today makes any difference, but I imagine not. Same problem they had in Italy, Ireland, and in the USA. They tell people to stay in, the 20-somethings turn out en masse for drunken revelry and post it on the 'Gram, and the next morning vengeful politicians shut. down. everything.

Anticipating a forced London shutdown by end of the week.


Just like Trump, he wants deaths. In his case to blame the NHS, justifying it's destruction.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: To The Escape Zeppelin!: sirrerun: Arial photographs are a hellvetica thing, man.
Especially when they are dramatic shots of the Times building.

The whole thing would be comic sans the deaths.

C'mon, no font can be that bad, can it?


"Why are you running? The disease is inside you!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stantz: Exluddite: I just came through Manhattan. Crowds are smaller, trains are much less crowded, but it is hardly a ghost town. People seem, for the most part, to be sensible about what is going on and aren't going out unless they have to.

I was in London on Friday, went there by train and it seemed business as usual. Was there for reasons other than tourism so didn't hit the popular spots, but the Strand around the Royal Courts was busy enough.

Had to travel to Hastings on Saturday for other reasons and popped into cafe Nero where I saw a 2-page spread in the Sun declaring that London was a ghost town, showing a semi-deserted Oxford Circus tube station. Not the London I witnessed


Getting to Hastings must have been quite a battle..You and the other 1066 people going there...
 
poison_amy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The author seems to think it noteworthy that no one was in an outdoor swimming pool when it's 57°.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, I don't know what time of day those pictures were taken, but I did talk to someone who drove to work in NYC today, and she told me the streets were surprisingly busy -- a tick down traffic-wise, sure, but not deserted by any means.

That's only one snapshot, of course. But so is each of those photos, literally.

Me, I'm staying out of it, here in the nearby burbs. But I always take public transit anyway, so I wouldn't be contributing to the traffic.
 
