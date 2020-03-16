 Skip to content
(Guardian)   U.K. warns that their sewage system won't stand up to to coming corn cob onslaught   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The extra heavy-duty wipe.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Be a good citizen by beefing in the shower and waffle stomping it down the drain instead.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Corn Cob Onslaught is the name of my vegan bbq restaurant
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fatberg?

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, poop!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: fatberg?

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Is Adele ok?
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Be a good citizen by beefing in the shower and waffle stomping it down the drain instead.


It feels funny to smart this, but ok.

Also, HOTW.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Loo Roll is my Lew Rawlls tribute recording quintet..We only record in bathrooms for best acoustics..
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: fatberg?

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


I hope there is hand washing before touching of face...
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kitchen Roll Fatberg is my blues guitarist alter-ego.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bought 16,000' of TP today (16 x 1000' rolls)
Gonna TP a co-worker's house
 
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby, just because you shutter, doesnt mean your headline has to
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here's a tip if you really do need TP. Go on Amazon and search for Jumbo Toilet Paper. You'll find the thousand-foot institutional-sized rolls that have the diameter of serving platters, and they're in stock. A bit inconvenient, but if I were truly in need and there was nothing else to be found, that's what I'd be doing.

I should mention that I just did that search and I also turned up "Angel Soft Toilet Paper, 36 Huge Rolls, 36 Rolls = 108 Regular Rolls, Bath Tissue" that was in stock for $27.49. Don't know how long it'll be there, but it's there right now.
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've decided to use my cat instead of toilet paper, she's far far softer, and forever cleaning herself
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Innocent consumer substitutions

Otherwise known as stupid numpties flushing stuff that shouldn't be flushed.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cormee: I've decided to use my cat instead of toilet paper, she's far far softer, and forever cleaning herself


Alexa, order a new keyboard...
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: I've decided to use my cat instead of toilet paper, she's far far softer, and forever cleaning herself


shareitsfunny.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thing is, in the UK there is no shortage of toilet paper. They are made by UK companies, and they have huge stocks. They just can't ship it to stores fast enough because people are panic buying them off the shelf faster than the stores can replenish them. Stores are still getting in the same supplies they always got. I was in my local Asda half an hour ago and they had pallets of TP that they wheeled to the front of the store. I didn't bother buying any. There is no shortage. There might not be any on the shelf but there will be more arriving later that same day. And more arriving the next day, and the day after that.
/Ditto most things.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, subby.

I have far more TP than I'll use in a month, not to mention a very healthy septic tank.

Had it pumped a couple years ago and it barely had anything in it, maybe 8 inches of sludge, and that was after living in the house for 10 years.  They last a family of four for 3-5 years so I'm set for a long time.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

