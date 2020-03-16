 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Bar patron spends over $2411 on $30 worth of food and booze. With "photo of receipt" goodness   (nydailynews.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, Restaurant, The Tough, Saint Patrick, Black-and-white films, Salah Abu Seif, The Opportunity, tough stay, amazing patron  
•       •       •

1925 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 9:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks at my gal's place have been leaving great tips for her staff (not $2,500 of course) and buying gift cards to help the business make it through the next few weeks.  People can be so cool.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried that in Vegas, got arrested. Turns out she really was a waitress.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? The free market prevails! Take that democratic socialists.
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We've tipped heavy the couple times we've been out lately, knowing the shutdown was coming.

/Can't really swing three digits, let alone four
//Trying to spread it around a little
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the guy has enough left for penmanship lessons
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.


Did the cops sleep with him?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.

Did the cops sleep with him?


No, but he was wearing a Rush T-shirt and Rush had a concert that night, I hope he had tickets and he missed it.

/too subtle?
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as they say "you can't take it with you".

/it's been an honor serving with you all.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that separates the service industry from other (government) sectors. The former is definitely a communal family vibe and the latter a healthy dose of all kinds of otherwise.  Been in both.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jst3p: This text is now purple: jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.

Did the cops sleep with him?

No, but he was wearing a Rush T-shirt and Rush had a concert that night, I hope he had tickets and he missed it.

/too subtle?


I'm on the fence about it.
 
07X18
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oak: I hope the guy has enough left for penmanship lessons


I find all handwriting to be unique and beautiful, and says a lot about your personality. However...

Naming your child "Arrun" makes you histories (and grammars) greatest monster.

/at least it wasn't Aiden
/or Brayden, Jayden, or Kayden
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

07X18: Oak: I hope the guy has enough left for penmanship lessons

I find all handwriting to be unique and beautiful, and says a lot about your personality. However...

Naming your child "Arrun" makes you histories (and grammars) greatest monster.

/at least it wasn't Aiden
/or Brayden, Jayden, or Kayden


or tucker...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.


Destiny?
 
07X18
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ihascandy: 07X18: Oak: I hope the guy has enough left for penmanship lessons

I find all handwriting to be unique and beautiful, and says a lot about your personality. However...

Naming your child "Arrun" makes you histories (and grammars) greatest monster.

/at least it wasn't Aiden
/or Brayden, Jayden, or Kayden

or tucker...


F×ck Tucker... Tucker sucks.

And F×ck Tickets friend Kyle.

And Blake.
Amd Blair.
And Blaine.
And Brent.
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.

Destiny?


I spit in your food that night.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jst3p: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: jst3p: Reminds me of the time I was a waitress in Vegas, some asshole thought I was a hooker and tried to give me $2,500 to sleep with him. I called the cops.

Destiny?

I spit in your food that night.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only one to walk out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
07X18
Naming your child "Arrun" makes you histories (and grammars) greatest monster.


You should not be lecturing anyone on grammar.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: 07X18
Naming your child "Arrun" makes you histories (and grammars) greatest monster.


You should not be lecturing anyone on grammar.


Or historie.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, yes, $2529.75 is technically more than $2411, but I'm not sure how subby reached that number. Am I missing a reference?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.