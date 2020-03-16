 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   Twerking + hand sanitizer: How strippers are dealing with coronavirus   (okwhatever.org)
    strip clubs, Strip club, public Google Doc, dozens of strip clubs, Team ClearHeels, Hand sanitizer  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fan out and flip sheets of sani-wipes instead of dollars now.  They seem to appreciate it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the baby oil manufacturers?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: But what about the baby oil manufacturers?


And who knows what this will do to Big Glitter?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just have them pick up the money without using their hands.
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, if you gotta get it I guess this would be the most pleasant vector.
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.ifcdn.comView Full Size
 
Gergesa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Strippers?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ouch...that seems like it would burn a lot.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Ouch...that seems like it would burn a lot.


Not as much as wiping with Clorox wipes because you can't find TP
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The clubs around here all got shut down along with all bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, indoor sports facilities, comedy clubs, casinos, and other non-essential public gathering places. Would expect some of them to hit up other avenues to ply their trade - not sure that they would be eligible for unemployment since nearly everyone in this state who works as a stripper is an independent contractor.
 
likefunbutnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The local club down the street from my place has moved to no contact dances for girls who still want to work. A lot of dancers live hand to mouth (no pun intended. Seriously.) and a big part of the appeal of dancing is being able to have a short work week, often 18 hours a week, for what amounts to a "full time" paycheck. Dancers MOSTLY aren't getting rich and yes, they make money while they're at work but most of them don't spend that long at the office.

My real-life friends are dancers and I'm absolutely terrified for them. My best friend was supposed to be touring between Portland, Reno, Vegas and SF this month. She's the only dancer I know with her life together enough to have real health insurance and to have real savings, but even still she's also in the absolute highest risk for picking up a bug and she knows it.

FWIW I've been in clubs all over the country and nobody wears glitter except maybe as part of their mascara or nail polish. Lotion is a different deal but clubs that still do a lot of pole dancing discourage that because lotion is a biatch to get off the pole and stage area. Usually other dancers will correct the girls who repeat offend in that department.
 
