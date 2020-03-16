 Skip to content
(Komo)   America's home of coronavirus, Washington State and King County, to shut down all the things for rest of March. If you're homeless, you can go camp out at Boeing Field   (komonews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln, wake of coronavirus, Raleigh, North Carolina, restaurants, Inslee, bars, state  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hear they're setting up cots inside all those empty 737MAX.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So 2 more days before they shift to shelter in place, banning the going out for anything but essential groceries or medical appointments.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two quesshionz:

Will my weed stores close?
Will 7-11 still lemme get a slurpee?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's counter-productive. Mikes Chili could kill anything.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: That's counter-productive. Mikes Chili could kill anything.


The half inch layer of grease floating on top creates a protective barrier
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: I hear they're setting up cots inside all those empty 737MAX.


I don't see why that's necessary.  Airliner seats are perfectly comfortable.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My office In Seattle just announced that starting Wednesday, for everyone who doesn't need to be in the office as essential personnel (like IT staff who ship out equipment from the office) working from home will be mandatory until April 3rd.
 
zang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a Mexican restaurant over by Yuppie Pawn that's still open if anyone's hankering for a burrito.  Not sure what their angle is.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It took until today for Gov. Inslee to order the sports clubs/YMCAs shut down too.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: So 2 more days before they shift to shelter in place, banning the going out for anything but essential groceries or medical appointments.


You have a citation on that, or is that guessing?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They closed the schools here so they're opening additional childcare sites.

WTF?  It's me or them, but somebody's crazy.
 
LessO2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: AbuHashish: That's counter-productive. Mikes Chili could kill anything.

The half inch layer of grease floating on top creates a protective barrier


And the real reason for the run on TP.
 
mjg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not to be a downer, but there are a lot of people dealing with depression/anxiety, substance abuse. Keep an eye out for them as many of the community group therapy sessions are not happening because of self distancing. Some of the most at-risk people do not have access to help/community right now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: It took until today for Gov. Inslee to order the sports clubs/YMCAs shut down too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gonna be larger need for babysitting.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice timely story from yesterday.  Governor Polis did pretty much the same thing today in Colorado.  Should I submit the story in a day or two?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Nice timely story from yesterday.  Governor Polis did pretty much the same thing today in Colorado.  Should I submit the story in a day or two?


Marsha Marsha Marsha
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Day one of my temporary unemployment. I am happy for the staycation. Will probably be bored of it by this time next week... but, for today, I am very happy to do my part.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarED1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So what do all the bartenders and wait staff do for money now?
 
