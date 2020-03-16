 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   You'd think a comedy writer would be familiar with humor and parody. But then again some folk'll   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Homer Wearing Halloween Costume
That scene made me choke on my beer when it first aired.  Not entirely sure it's from the episode in question.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So when do we send the bill for all this to China?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Simpsons gets too much credit for predicting the future, Oakley argues...
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The people who did some of the early episodes are still alive? Thought we were on the third or fourth generation of the family business by now.

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. I'd make a better comment but The Simpsons did it.

the unabomber was right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - Homer Wearing Halloween Costume]

That scene made me choke on my beer when it first aired.  Not entirely sure it's from the episode in question.


It is from that episode. I just rewatched it last weekend because of all the Osaka flu memes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - Homer Wearing Halloween Costume]

That scene made me choke on my beer when it first aired.  Not entirely sure it's from the episode in question.


That episode also includes this.  
Brownest of the brown liquors
Alcaste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I recently saw that episode! Not because of the pandemic, but because I watch too much Simpsons.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OJ!

MORPHINE!

LOBO!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I don't like it being used for nefarious purposes," Oakley told THR of "Marge in Chains," which he wrote with Josh Weinstein. "The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia - I think that is gross."

So subby completely farking missed the point?
 
