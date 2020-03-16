 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Governor Cuomo: "Yeah, we're boned"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Late braking for curves is a thing in motorsports.
Not so much in pandemics.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he's taking steps.on the other hand lives in own world of stupid clueless comments.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS...


Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations's Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to "do more".
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

snocone: Late braking for curves is a thing in motorsports.
Not so much in pandemics.


I always preferred to come into the corner hot, career off another car, and correct myself that way.

I think the government has been playing Forza more than I have lately though.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark off with the twitter links.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or careen. That works too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Grandpa and Grandma always wanted to die in a FEMA tent, right?
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Oh, FFS...


Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations's Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to "do more".
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020


You ever get that urge to just bang your head against a wall repeatedly and forcefully? I just did.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.


I doubt Drew wants to give up half his content these days.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

croesius: Or careen. That works too.


Darn. I thought for a second that you made a living off of crashing cars. That would be awesome.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: croesius: Or careen. That works too.

Darn. I thought for a second that you made a living off of crashing cars. That would be awesome.


I have worked at a junkyard where we destroyed vehicles with front end loaders for sport. Close enough?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

croesius: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: croesius: Or careen. That works too.

Darn. I thought for a second that you made a living off of crashing cars. That would be awesome.

I have worked at a junkyard where we destroyed vehicles with front end loaders for sport. Close enough?


Yep. I'll allow it!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You wouldn't download a ventilator, would you?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: Late braking for curves is a thing in motorsports.
Not so much in pandemics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seriously tho, why aren't we 3d printing ventilators?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cuomo is not a perfect person in any way, but he's not stupid. If he said that, he saw a trend that flat out scared him.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cuomo is not a perfect person in any way, but he's not stupid. If he said that, he saw a trend that flat out scared him.


Phrasing?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
China built how many  Hospitals in how many days?   It's time to see if Americans can overcome their need to profit off of everything and everyone for the greater good.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is going well:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is going well:
[Fark user image image 598x109]
[Fark user image image 593x389]


That's some leadership right there.
 
sortarican
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a life long resident of NYS I can say with fair certainty that Andrew Cuomo is doing nothing but grandstanding for downstaters.

What you don't here is that he expects to close everything down in his power grab, then when small businesses across the state have lost a few months of tax receipts, he still wants them to pay his original projections when he introduced his budget earlier this year. He also wants local governments to receive less of the taxes collected by the state to preserve more money for his pet projects. He holds the state government hostage every year with his my way or the highway, three men in a room budget tactics, and then says people are fleeing the state due to bad weather. He's more of a pompous ass than his father was.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

croesius: Or careen. That works too.


career has the same meaning as well
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: croesius: Or careen. That works too.

career has the same meaning as well


I learned that from Hardy Boys books growing up
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

croesius: Or careen. That works too.


There is a definition of "career" that has to do with racing:

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/car​e​er?s=t

verb (used without object)
7   to run or move rapidly along; go at full speed.

// Why not improve your vocabulary in quarantine?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: NeoCortex42: This is going well:
[Fark user image image 598x109]
[Fark user image image 593x389]

That's some leadership right there.


Give a man a bootstrap and he can put on a boot, tell him to go buy his own damned bootstrap and he'll die of tetanus after stepping barefoot on a nail.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sortarican: As a life long resident of NYS I can say with fair certainty that Andrew Cuomo is doing nothing but grandstanding for downstaters.

What you don't here is that he expects to close everything down in his power grab, then when small businesses across the state have lost a few months of tax receipts, he still wants them to pay his original projections when he introduced his budget earlier this year. He also wants local governments to receive less of the taxes collected by the state to preserve more money for his pet projects. He holds the state government hostage every year with his my way or the highway, three men in a room budget tactics, and then says people are fleeing the state due to bad weather. He's more of a pompous ass than his father was.


"I'm not gonna fall for the Democrat impeachment virus hoax."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is going well:
[Fark user image 598x109]
[Fark user image 593x389]


Never fear! Miracle Max will save the day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You wouldn't download a ventilator, would you?


All you need is a fan to push the virus away
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

kasie: NY Governor Cuomo says he doesn't think NY area can flatten the curve enough to avoid overwhelming the health care system


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: sortarican: As a life long resident of NYS I can say with fair certainty that Andrew Cuomo is doing nothing but grandstanding for downstaters.

What you don't here is that he expects to close everything down in his power grab, then when small businesses across the state have lost a few months of tax receipts, he still wants them to pay his original projections when he introduced his budget earlier this year. He also wants local governments to receive less of the taxes collected by the state to preserve more money for his pet projects. He holds the state government hostage every year with his my way or the highway, three men in a room budget tactics, and then says people are fleeing the state due to bad weather. He's more of a pompous ass than his father was.

"I'm not gonna fall for the Democrat impeachment virus hoax."


"Here, here."
 
pehvbot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is going well:
[Fark user image 598x109]
[Fark user image 593x389]


Trump to Governors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sortarican: As a life long resident of NYS I can say with fair certainty that Andrew Cuomo is doing nothing but grandstanding for downstaters.

What you don't here is that he expects to close everything down in his power grab, then when small businesses across the state have lost a few months of tax receipts, he still wants them to pay his original projections when he introduced his budget earlier this year. He also wants local governments to receive less of the taxes collected by the state to preserve more money for his pet projects. He holds the state government hostage every year with his my way or the highway, three men in a room budget tactics, and then says people are fleeing the state due to bad weather. He's more of a pompous ass than his father was.


Not going to say anything you said was wrong, but he is at least out there giving information and a sense of control.  He also expanded testing fairly rapidly.  Much more than can be said at the federal level.

I also think NYC is pretty well farked right now and needs all the help they can get.  Upstate can hopefully weather this better.

I work for NYS (and farking hate Cuomo) and am fully expecting a pay cut.  I'm not happy about that, but I'd prefer it to burying my parents in the next few months.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sortarican: As a life long resident of NYS I can say with fair certainty that Andrew Cuomo is doing nothing but grandstanding for downstaters.

What you don't here is that he expects to close everything down in his power grab, then when small businesses across the state have lost a few months of tax receipts, he still wants them to pay his original projections when he introduced his budget earlier this year. He also wants local governments to receive less of the taxes collected by the state to preserve more money for his pet projects. He holds the state government hostage every year with his my way or the highway, three men in a room budget tactics, and then says people are fleeing the state due to bad weather. He's more of a pompous ass than his father was.


Yeah, we get it, downstaters aren't giving us enough money even though most of the state are already full of moochers.
 
labman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I take no responsibility...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he feels this way then he needs to lock down the state. 24 hour stay off the streets type of lockdown. Jesus - this isn't hard to figure out. Any leader worth a damn would have suspended trading the placed the country into deep freeze. Now it's almost too late.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: NeoCortex42: This is going well:
[Fark user image image 598x109]
[Fark user image image 593x389]

That's some leadership right there.


Practically Simpsonian:
Um, are you guys working
Youtube r8miwsWtzRw
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: SurfaceTension: Oh, FFS...


Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations's Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to "do more".
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020


You ever get that urge to just bang your head against a wall repeatedly and forcefully? I just did.


Isn't that what we've basically been doing as a country since Trump got elected?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: China built how many  Hospitals in how many days?   It's time to see if Americans can overcome their need to profit off of everything and everyone for the greater good.


They didn't build hospitals they built tents for people to die in.
 
rolladuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Seriously tho, why aren't we 3d printing ventilators?


Medical devices go through a lot of testing to ensure that they will work when needed.  Every 3-D printing process is different, the products would need to be tested before being certified as being reliable, and why would you go through the extra effort when you already have the necessary, proven manufacturing capability if they would just devote it to making the things that we actually need instead of bombs and guns.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I watched it live. That is how you're are honest to the public and take decisive action.
 
palelizard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: China built how many  Hospitals in how many days?   It's time to see if Americans can overcome their need to profit off of everything and everyone for the greater good.


Welp, we're boned.
 
LeroyBourne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling he's singling him out because it's NY and that's where he lived for so long where actual rich elites didn't like him, didn't let him in their inner circle and generally thought he was a idiot and poor businessman?
/you showed them mr president
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rolladuck: backhand.slap.of.reason: Seriously tho, why aren't we 3d printing ventilators?

Medical devices go through a lot of testing to ensure that they will work when needed.  Every 3-D printing process is different, the products would need to be tested before being certified as being reliable, and why would you go through the extra effort when you already have the necessary, proven manufacturing capability if they would just devote it to making the things that we actually need instead of bombs and guns.


Yeah, retooling a gun manufacturing line to make ventilators would be a piece of cake.
 
