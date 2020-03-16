 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Newport, Oregon police resort to posting long list of things people can wipe their asses with in an effort to get people to stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper   (fox5ny.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, Toilet paper, Paper, police department, Police, different methods, Facebook page, toilet paper, grocery store receipts  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 2:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just heard about this yesterday at the grocery store (emergency beer run for Mr. Fidalgo.  He had heard that some state had closed their liquor stores.  THAT got his attention.)

I asked the cashier if they had been really busy and she said, basically "Oh fark yeah".   Apparently Friday was the day my little town lost it's mind.  She was the one that told me we had made the national news over this.

Yes, I live in Newport.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I approve this message.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mo: "ALRIGHT! I'm going to stay at home and wipe my ass with the Victoria's Secret catalog"

*bzzzzt*

"Sear's catalog"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I approve this message.


My kid is not a letter writing guy.  He's just not into that kind of thing at all.   But when he was in school at Newport, RI (Marines) he sent us a letter because he liked the idea of sending one from Newport to Newport.

I also told him he could go just a little north and follow Hwy 20 all the way home (it technically ends in Boston, or Newport, OR depending on your perspective).
 
Mantissa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just use the three seashells
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: NewportBarGuy: I approve this message.

My kid is not a letter writing guy.  He's just not into that kind of thing at all.   But when he was in school at Newport, RI (Marines) he sent us a letter because he liked the idea of sending one from Newport to Newport.

I also told him he could go just a little north and follow Hwy 20 all the way home (it technically ends in Boston, or Newport, OR depending on your perspective).


It's weird like that... the people that went out West were either lazy (to come up with a new name) or homesick and just started copying the names from back east. Not always, but i think that's a good example. I mean, that's what they did when they came from England. hey! NEW England! And, we're done.

Bet he had a good time. Newport is a good posting.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Dewey Fidalgo: NewportBarGuy: I approve this message.

My kid is not a letter writing guy.  He's just not into that kind of thing at all.   But when he was in school at Newport, RI (Marines) he sent us a letter because he liked the idea of sending one from Newport to Newport.

I also told him he could go just a little north and follow Hwy 20 all the way home (it technically ends in Boston, or Newport, OR depending on your perspective).

It's weird like that... the people that went out West were either lazy (to come up with a new name) or homesick and just started copying the names from back east. Not always, but i think that's a good example. I mean, that's what they did when they came from England. hey! NEW England! And, we're done.

Bet he had a good time. Newport is a good posting.


Even earlier than "out West".   There is a town in the UK (I think there are at least two, maybe more) called Newport.   And some guy named Lord Newport.  An earl I think.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and he did have an interesting time.   He is such a PNW kid, being on the east coast was really different to him.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Dewey Fidalgo: NewportBarGuy: I approve this message.

My kid is not a letter writing guy.  He's just not into that kind of thing at all.   But when he was in school at Newport, RI (Marines) he sent us a letter because he liked the idea of sending one from Newport to Newport.

I also told him he could go just a little north and follow Hwy 20 all the way home (it technically ends in Boston, or Newport, OR depending on your perspective).

It's weird like that... the people that went out West were either lazy (to come up with a new name) or homesick and just started copying the names from back east. Not always, but i think that's a good example. I mean, that's what they did when they came from England. hey! NEW England! And, we're done.

Bet he had a good time. Newport is a good posting.


I live in Stillwater Oklahoma.  Most other Stillwaters are named for placid waters on some local lake.  Ours was supposedly named because some pre-land run "settlers" took to liking the little valley stream here one hot and dry summer because "there was still water" here.

That origin story probably isn't true, but... it's true to me, dammit!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image 828x496]


I told my bosses just this morning that we could boost our near-term profits by selling bidets.  (our core business has nothing to do with sanitary plumbing)
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom said something about wiping one's ass with a corn cob. Which is kind of ironic.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traffic/parking tickets
Summonses/warrants/subpoenas
Cease & Desist orders
RNC "census" mail
401K statements from this point forward
wedding/shower announcements & invitations with lots of glitter :-)
 
chieromancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.


OK Boomer.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I snagged a bidet for $25 two weeks ago and installed that myself. They look to be selling out now too. Getting a kick, etc.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, I just received a COVID-19 email from our local rural electric cooperative.. the second paragraph starts with, "As we navigate these current waters together..."  I snorked, imagining a downed power line in a flooded street with a bunch of people wading about in it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.

OK Boomer.


Kind of a disgusting CSS:   We moved into this house and did a lot of remodeling, etc.   But the worst thing was that the former inhabitants had decided that they would just throw all the disposable diapers out the window into the brush on that side of the house.

There is not much as foul as shiat filled disposable diapers that have been out in the rain for who knows how long, swelling and spilling out their shiat filled goo.   A big pile of them.   I have a pretty strong stomach, but that was pushing it.   Gloves, masks, a really long shovel and several wheelbarrow trips.

So, yeah, okay Gen X.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I went to multiple grocery stores and they are out of all the essentials like frozen pizza, peanut butter, and bread. It's getting crazy.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Seriously, if you run out of TP you can always hose out in the shower.
 
culebra
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Short Victoria's War: chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.

OK Boomer.

Kind of a disgusting CSS:   We moved into this house and did a lot of remodeling, etc.   But the worst thing was that the former inhabitants had decided that they would just throw all the disposable diapers out the window into the brush on that side of the house.

There is not much as foul as shiat filled disposable diapers that have been out in the rain for who knows how long, swelling and spilling out their shiat filled goo.   A big pile of them.   I have a pretty strong stomach, but that was pushing it.   Gloves, masks, a really long shovel and several wheelbarrow trips.

So, yeah, okay Gen X.


Thanks for the riveting tale gramps.
 
Fissile
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The pieces of shiat in the media are largely the cause of this.  All the breathless hyperventilating 'reporting' from those TV douche-bags.... "THE PANIC BUYING HAS BEGUN.  PEOPLE BUYING SHOPPING CARTS FULL OF TOILET PAPER AND HAND SANITIZER!!!!"  This was days before I saw anyone doing this.  After they started their reporting, the panic buying started in earnest.   God I'd love to strangle the 'responsible' members of the news media with piano wire.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If your poop is more frozen chocolate yogurt than log change your diet
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

culebra: Dewey Fidalgo: Short Victoria's War: chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.

OK Boomer.

Kind of a disgusting CSS:   We moved into this house and did a lot of remodeling, etc.   But the worst thing was that the former inhabitants had decided that they would just throw all the disposable diapers out the window into the brush on that side of the house.

There is not much as foul as shiat filled disposable diapers that have been out in the rain for who knows how long, swelling and spilling out their shiat filled goo.   A big pile of them.   I have a pretty strong stomach, but that was pushing it.   Gloves, masks, a really long shovel and several wheelbarrow trips.

So, yeah, okay Gen X.

Thanks for the riveting tale grammy.


FTFY
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

culebra: Dewey Fidalgo: Short Victoria's War: chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.

OK Boomer.

Kind of a disgusting CSS:   We moved into this house and did a lot of remodeling, etc.   But the worst thing was that the former inhabitants had decided that they would just throw all the disposable diapers out the window into the brush on that side of the house.

There is not much as foul as shiat filled disposable diapers that have been out in the rain for who knows how long, swelling and spilling out their shiat filled goo.   A big pile of them.   I have a pretty strong stomach, but that was pushing it.   Gloves, masks, a really long shovel and several wheelbarrow trips.

So, yeah, okay Gen X.

Thanks for the riveting tale gramps.


No, nana.   Who, being all hippie and stuff, used cloth diapers.   And a diaper pail.

But then, this is Newport, where people call 911 because they can't buy TP.
 
zpaul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dad said "I get a roll delivered every day and it's a double roll on Sundays, it's called a newspaper".  I lol
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One solution:

COVID-19 Toilet Paper Crisis
Youtube b-Gly0No_P0
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SansNeural: culebra: Dewey Fidalgo: Short Victoria's War: chieromancer: Doesn't anyone remember cloth diapers and plastic pants? You went on a trip, you brought a bag full of dirty diapers home with you.  You threw the whole soggy mess in the washer with some bleach and you moved on.

OK Boomer.

Kind of a disgusting CSS:   We moved into this house and did a lot of remodeling, etc.   But the worst thing was that the former inhabitants had decided that they would just throw all the disposable diapers out the window into the brush on that side of the house.

There is not much as foul as shiat filled disposable diapers that have been out in the rain for who knows how long, swelling and spilling out their shiat filled goo.   A big pile of them.   I have a pretty strong stomach, but that was pushing it.   Gloves, masks, a really long shovel and several wheelbarrow trips.

So, yeah, okay Gen X.

Thanks for the riveting tale grammy.

FTFY


Thanks. :)
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw bulk No Name napkins in the store, just down the aisle from the empty space where the TP and paper towels and Kleenex used to be. I seriously thought about buying them, just in case.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LEAVES OF 3, LET THEM BE...

JC
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, another Newport has lost it's mind story.   The local Grocery Outlet just flat out took out the whole shelving system where their TP was.   Not sure if that's a sign of things to come or what.   Though the little signs rationing the TP were still there, tacked at either end.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Step 1. Defecate into toilet
Step 2. Flush toilet
Step 3. Take a shower
Step 4. ???
Step 5. Profit selling TP on Craigslist
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh, another Newport has lost it's mind story.   The local Grocery Outlet just flat out took out the whole shelving system where their TP was.   Not sure if that's a sign of things to come or what.   Though the little signs rationing the TP were still there, tacked at either end.


When the shelvs are clear it's the easiest time to pull them and clean them
 
Knockers [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anything can be TP if you're brave enough. I have a shower, a wash cloth and washing machine if things get bad.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I saw bulk No Name napkins in the store, just down the aisle from the empty space where the TP and paper towels and Kleenex used to be. I seriously thought about buying them, just in case.


If they are cheap, thin ones they might be okay.   The paper towel/heavy weight napkins will wind up clogging up sewer systems.   Also, ladies, tampons!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I seem to recall archaeologist figured out that the ancient Romans used a sponge on a stick that was kept soaking in a jar of vinegar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Knockers: [Fark user image 850x681]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Step 1. Defecate into toilet
Step 2. Flush toilet
Step 3. Take a shower
Step 4. ???
Step 5. Profit selling TP on Craigslist


Lets streamline this:

1) Defecate and heel down in shower
2) ????
3) Profit selling TP on Craigslist

/its all about the ruthless efficiency
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you've run out of toilet paper, go onto your Facebook page


and use that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.