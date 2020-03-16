 Skip to content
(CNBC)   As contagious as COVID-19 is, at least it's not airborne. WHO: Yea, about that   (cnbc.com) divider line
37
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a little airborne, it's still good, it's still good.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uhm, I thought we knew this already.

https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-​c​ould-airborne-chinese-official-claims-​1486493
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had three pop-ups on that page preventing me from viewing the article.  Guess it can't be that important.
 
firesign
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Really? This is a surprise to anyone, given how quickly it's spreading?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought we assumed this. We sneeze, cough, it flys... Or is this like it's flying around willy nilly free spirited like a rogue drone?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duh. Why do you think we were telling everyone to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course it farking is.

But nooooooo people kept believing washing your hands would make you invincible
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Uhm, I thought we knew this already.

https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-c​ould-airborne-chinese-official-claims-​1486493


Well yeah we knew it, it's just our current administration didn't want to know it.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course it can. I suppose you could design a better way to infect people quicker, but a cruise ship that recirculates air would already be pretty darn efficient I bet.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A respiratory virus potentially airborne? Nah. Next you'll be telling me that gastrointestinal illnesses can be foodborne.
 
keytronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it sure seems, based on infection rates...that cold and damp areas are way more prone to airborne contraction.

This may be good news.  Summer is coming.  If we could get a temporary quarantine put in effect...that coupled with summer heat could really slow this think down.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: Of course it can. I suppose you could design a better way to infect people quicker, but a cruise ship that recirculates air would already be pretty darn efficient I bet.


Not as efficently as an airplane.
 
alaric3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpriW​N​BHCVk
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's buried in there is that this is for certain procedures (e.g. bronchoscopy). The CDC already recommends airborne precautions for these situations.  This is a different level than droplet precautions which is what you get when someone sneezes with COVID
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I just took some of this, so I'm good then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think people would already know this what with all the coughing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aerosolized and airborne are technically two different things.  How effectively different they are is a Fark thread argument of another color.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zez: Well I just took some of this, so I'm good then.

[Fark user image 355x355]


Fool!  That only 'helps' your immune system.  You need the complete package!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was one paper claiming to have found clear airborne transmission on a bus in China, but it was retracted. But it sure seems that it can be airborne, at least in some situations.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Aerosolized and airborne are technically two different things.  How effectively different they are is a Fark thread argument of another color.


Big difference, but yeah, for all practical purposes....
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

keytronic: it sure seems, based on infection rates...that cold and damp areas are way more prone to airborne contraction.

This may be good news.  Summer is coming.  If we could get a temporary quarantine put in effect...that coupled with summer heat could really slow this think down.


It's not the heat. It's the humidity.
 
rudemix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well hopefully McDonald or some rural county government does something soon so our federal government has a template to follow of wtf to do.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Uhm, I thought we knew this already.

https://www.newsweek.com/coronavirus-c​ould-airborne-chinese-official-claims-​1486493

Well yeah we knew it, it's just our current administration didn't want to know it.


Drink. Sigh
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

firesign: Really? This is a surprise to anyone, given how quickly it's spreading?


Every time I've mentioned it on Fark or Reddit I get people claiming that someone has to cough within six feet for you to get it. Meanwhile everyone with more than two brain cells can see that it's spreading so rapidly that it must be easier to transmit.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah. No shiat. Once the numbers of healthcare workers getting infected in China, this was obvious to anyone with a functioning brain.

/offer not valid for this administration
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Smile and grin at the change all around
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

keytronic: it sure seems, based on infection rates...that cold and damp areas are way more prone to airborne contraction.

This may be good news.  Summer is coming.  If we could get a temporary quarantine put in effect...that coupled with summer heat could really slow this think down.


Coronavirus is spreading in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia which have summer weather year round. Don't think warm weather will help.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Duh. Why do you think we were telling everyone to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze?


Because, when properly combined with tasteful use of eyeliner it makes their eyes pop?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

keytronic: it sure seems, based on infection rates...that cold and damp areas are way more prone to airborne contraction.

This may be good news.  Summer is coming.  If we could get a temporary quarantine put in effect...that coupled with summer heat could really slow this think down.


what on earth makes you think summer will kill it? it's in florida. it's in singapore. it's in south america.

have you actually been believing the things that come out of trump's mouth?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: keytronic: it sure seems, based on infection rates...that cold and damp areas are way more prone to airborne contraction.

This may be good news.  Summer is coming.  If we could get a temporary quarantine put in effect...that coupled with summer heat could really slow this think down.

Coronavirus is spreading in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia which have summer weather year round. Don't think warm weather will help.


It's spreading in Australia.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well yea, the atmosphere can contain moisture. Did you guys also know that when you smell a fart, it's because poop particles from someone's butt are in your nose?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought this was true for most viruses. Not an expert though.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The CDC guidance has been that is not airborn, therefore aerosol PPE was not needed. Read, N95 masks are not needed as the go to PPE for health care workers triaging incoming patients.

Mrs. Alt showed this study to her hospital director last night during their shift debrief and the hospitals official response was, "We will follow the currently published CDC guidelines" which means, no proper PPE for the nurses unless they are working with a person that has had a positive Covin19 test result.

So, you all have fun with that as all the nurses and doctors start getting sent home because there is a shortage of proper PPE to hand out to the farking health care professionals.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, chances are that it's not nearly as infectious as measles.  But there was the case in China where a large number of people on a bus were infected by one carrier. Most were outside the 6 foot "safe" zone.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i live in southwest florida and it is blowing my mind that people -many many of them older people- are behaving like everything is 100% normal even though they just "closed" san francisco for 7 million americans.

and my relatives in medicine really don't have any tests or recommended masks in the local ER. at all. none.

my aunt at tampa general told me they DO have tests because they made their own, independent of lab corp or quest. lee and collier county hospitals are supposed to get tests "this week". but even if tests and a drive thru testing facility exist you CANNOT get the test without a written doctor's order, regardless of symptoms. they send you home. and the supposed "google website" where people could get such orders without sitting in a crowded waiting room was a lie, it doesn't exist.

we are NOT slowing this thing down. we are failing. i'm very very worried.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nobody thought this wasn't airborn...
 
