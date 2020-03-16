 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Here's Buzzfeed's latest compilation of coronavirus hoaxes. Not listed: the US government knows exactly what it's doing   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hackers have been using the virus to access computers and steal credentials.

That's not how this works..
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been telling people off on some group chats that I'm stuck on.

The response to being told off is invariably "it's just a joke". Of course these are the same people panicking over their children being out of the country and not knowing how they'll get back in. I should make a joke about it.

/self centered assholes
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw a Costco toilet paper recall alert.. fake but funny.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perhaps so, but I would think there are those in the US government who know exactly what they're not doing.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Covidfefe.

That is all.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Hackers have been using the virus to access computers and steal credentials.

That's not how this works..


"Hi, it's me, your boss. HR wants you download this app so you can work remotely." (link to spyware)
 
Hence the Name...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're going the bidet route, make sure you splurge on the heated water unit. I'm still defrosting my undercarriage.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
why are you still trying to make buzzfeed a happen? Its never going to happen.
 
